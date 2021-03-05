ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:27 | 05.03.2021
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on March 25, 2021 to holders of record as of March 15, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005582/en/

