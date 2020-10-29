|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:33 | 29.10.2020
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020.
“As our customers returned to a modest level of activity in the third quarter, the Solaris team was ready to help them get back to work and as a result, delivered another quarter of solid results and positive free cash flow,” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “We are cautiously optimistic about further activity recovery in the coming year and remain committed to helping our customers operate more efficiently through well site innovation. We also remain committed to our shareholders by continuing to run as lean as possible, paying a dividend and maintaining our debt-free balance sheet.”
Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2020 was $3.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million in second quarter 2020 and $28.0 million in third quarter 2019.
Revenues were $20.5 million for third quarter 2020, which were up 120% from second quarter 2020 and down 66% compared to third quarter 2019.
Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during third quarter 2020 was $2.3 million, which represented the seventh consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the Company.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $60.9 million of cash on the balance sheet, which reflects over $1.36 per fully diluted share of available cash. The Company’s $50.0 million credit facility remains undrawn.
System rental
$
9,197
$
36,638
$
5,463
$
40,720
$
113,726
System services
10,855
18,153
3,419
35,231
48,621
Transloading services
310
4,417
264
1,039
15,131
Inventory software services
169
396
192
710
1,351
Total revenue
20,531
59,604
9,339
77,700
178,829
Cost of system rental (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,181
2,838
823
4,018
7,737
Cost of system services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
13,126
21,072
6,013
43,269
56,366
Cost of transloading services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
243
652
202
783
2,051
Cost of inventory software services (excluding depreciation and amortization)
97
160
122
364
460
Depreciation and amortization
6,594
6,908
6,671
20,378
19,875
Selling, general and administrative (excluding depreciation and amortization)
3,840
4,933
3,967
12,212
13,967
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Other operating expenses (1)
1,856
248
2,274
5,329
529
Total operating costs and expenses
26,937
36,811
20,072
134,181
100,985
Operating income (loss)
(6,406)
22,793
(10,733)
(56,481)
77,844
Interest income (expense), net
(40)
(8)
(35)
36
(775)
Total other income (expense)
(40)
(8)
(35)
36
(775)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(6,446)
22,785
(10,768)
(56,445)
77,069
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(843)
3,703
(1,272)
(8,193)
12,042
Net income (loss)
(5,603)
19,082
(9,496)
(48,252)
65,027
Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests
2,320
(7,684)
3,956
20,347
(28,036)
Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris
$
(3,283)
$
11,398
$
(5,540)
$
(27,905)
$
36,991
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic
$
(0.12)
$
0.36
$
(0.20)
$
(0.97)
$
1.33
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted
$
(0.12)
$
0.36
$
(0.20)
$
(0.97)
$
1.33
Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
28,787
30,951
28,638
28,912
27,270
Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
28,787
30,980
28,638
28,912
27,317
(1)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,944
$
66,882
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,076 and $339 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
18,044
38,554
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,716
5,002
Inventories
1,073
7,144
Total current assets
82,777
117,582
Property, plant and equipment, net
250,454
306,583
Non-current inventories
3,323
—
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,612
7,871
Goodwill
13,004
17,236
Intangible assets, net
3,177
3,761
Deferred tax assets
59,325
51,414
Other assets
464
625
Total assets
$
417,136
$
505,072
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,122
$
3,824
Accrued liabilities
8,037
14,447
Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
—
1,416
Current portion of lease liabilities
600
626
Other current liabilities
75
74
Total current liabilities
17,834
20,387
Lease liabilities, net of current
7,499
7,985
Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement
68,206
66,582
Other long-term liabilities
742
460
Total liabilities
94,281
95,414
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 28,842 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 30,928 shares issued and 30,765 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019
289
308
Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 15,785 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 180,000 shares authorized, 15,939 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
179,811
191,843
Retained earnings
25,098
74,222
Treasury stock (at cost), 0 shares and 163 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
(2,526)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Solaris and members’ equity
205,198
263,847
Non-controlling interest
117,657
145,811
Total stockholders’ equity
322,855
409,658
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
417,136
$
505,072
Net (loss) income
$
(48,252)
$
65,027
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
20,378
19,875
6,593
Loss on disposal of asset
1,439
181
37
Allowance for credit losses
2,880
—
1,247
Stock-based compensation
3,732
3,265
1,076
Amortization of debt issuance costs
132
709
44
Deferred income tax expense
(8,299)
11,284
(930)
Impairment loss
47,828
—
—
Other
(151)
37
(6)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
—
Accounts receivable
17,630
(4,369)
(8,130)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,876
2,088
2,093
Inventories
(359)
(2,555)
174
Accounts payable
5,245
(3,909)
5,098
Accrued liabilities
(6,069)
6,424
1,994
Deferred revenue
—
(9,508)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
38,010
88,549
3,687
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in property, plant and equipment
(2,901)
(32,914)
(1,343)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
724
130
64
Cash received from insurance proceeds
53
618
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,124)
(32,166)
(1,279)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Share repurchases
(26,717)
—
—
Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders
(14,267)
(14,274)
(4,760)
Distribution to Solaris LLC unitholders for income tax withholding
(150)
—
(150)
Payments under finance leases
(24)
(26)
(6)
Payments under insurance premium financing
—
(1,443)
—
Proceeds from stock option exercises
64
294
—
Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled
(276)
—
(180)
Payments related to purchase of treasury stock
(454)
(1,108)
—
Payments related to debt issuance costs
—
(197)
—
Repayment of senior secured credit facility
—
(13,000)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(41,824)
(29,754)
(5,096)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(5,938)
26,629
(2,688)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
66,882
25,057
63,632
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
60,944
$
51,686
Non-cash activities
Investing:
Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment
$
359
$
559
Capitalized stock based compensation
198
133
63
Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end
12
235
6
Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory
359
5,355
3
Financing:
Insurance premium financing
—
1,869
—
Cash paid for:
Interest
99
200
33
Income taxes
796
663
(17)
We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
Net income (loss)
$
(5,603)
$
19,082
$
(9,496)
$
(48,252)
$
65,027
Depreciation and amortization
6,594
6,908
6,671
20,378
19,875
Interest (income) expense, net
40
8
35
(36)
775
Income taxes (1)
(843)
3,703
(1,272)
(8,193)
12,042
EBITDA
$
188
$
29,701
$
(4,062)
$
(36,103)
$
97,719
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
1,077
1,225
1,326
3,732
3,265
Loss on disposal of assets
38
99
1,345
1,451
383
Credit losses
1,246
—
740
2,698
—
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Severance expense
3
154
211
542
154
Other write-offs (3)
586
—
—
589
528
Transload contract termination (4)
—
(3,204)
—
—
(9,507)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,138
$
27,975
$
(440)
$
20,737
$
92,542
_________________________
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.
Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris
$
(3,283)
$
11,398
$
(5,540)
$
(27,905)
$
36,991
Adjustments:
Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests(1)
(2,320)
7,684
(3,956)
(20,347)
28,036
Transload contract termination (2)
—
(3,204)
—
—
(9,507)
Loss on disposal of assets
38
99
1,345
1,451
383
Credit losses
1,246
—
740
2,698
—
Impairment loss
—
—
—
47,828
—
Severance expense
3
154
211
542
154
Other write-offs (3)
586
—
—
589
528
Income tax (benefit) expense
(274)
(1,937)
182
(8,193)
(3,973)
Adjusted pro forma net income (loss)
$
(4,004)
$
14,194
$
(7,018)
$
(3,337)
$
52,612
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted
28,787
30,980
28,638
28,912
27,317
Adjustments:
Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1)
15,803
16,936
16,616
15,860
18,044
Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted
44,590
47,916
45,254
44,772
45,361
Adjusted pro forma earnings per share – diluted
$
(0.09)
$
0.30
$
(0.16)
$
(0.07)
$
1.16
(1)
(2)
(3)
