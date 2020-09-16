22:59 | 16.09.2020

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Issues Operational Update and Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today it believes US frac and Solaris’ activity, as measured by fully utilized frac crews and proppant silo systems, respectively, will be up 60-70% in the third quarter of 2020 on average from second quarter 2020. This compares to the Company’s previous expectation for a 35-45% increase. “While we are encouraged by the strength of the rebound in completion activity and our system deployments in the third quarter, we also acknowledge that there is currently limited visibility into fourth quarter and 2021 as the US horizontal rig count has remained flat for some time.” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “In the meantime, the Solaris team is focusing on what we can control – ensuring our customers receive exceptional service and improving our offerings while continuing to run a lean and cash generative business.”

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company also announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its third quarter earnings release after market close on October 29, 2020. To join the third quarter 2020 conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412) 317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 10147907. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005932/en/