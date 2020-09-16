|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:59 | 16.09.2020
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Issues Operational Update and Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today it believes US frac and Solaris’ activity, as measured by fully utilized frac crews and proppant silo systems, respectively, will be up 60-70% in the third quarter of 2020 on average from second quarter 2020. This compares to the Company’s previous expectation for a 35-45% increase.
“While we are encouraged by the strength of the rebound in completion activity and our system deployments in the third quarter, we also acknowledge that there is currently limited visibility into fourth quarter and 2021 as the US horizontal rig count has remained flat for some time.” Solaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. “In the meantime, the Solaris team is focusing on what we can control – ensuring our customers receive exceptional service and improving our offerings while continuing to run a lean and cash generative business.”
To join the third quarter 2020 conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412) 317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 10147907. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer