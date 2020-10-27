14:30 | 27.10.2020

Solaris Water Midstream Commences Operations at New Mexico’s Newest Large-Scale Water Reuse Complex

Solaris Water Midstream, LLC (“Solaris Water”) is pleased to announce it has commenced operations at its newest large-scale water reuse complex in New Mexico – the Eddy State Complex. The new complex can supply 300,000 barrels per day of recycled produced water for operators in the northern Delaware Basin. The Eddy State Complex joins Solaris Water’s successful ongoing recycling operations at its Lobo Reuse Complex in Eddy County and the Bronco Reuse Complex in Lea County. Two additional water recycling centers are also expected to be completed by December 2020. When all five water reuse complexes are operating, Solaris Water will have capacity to recycle over 900,000 barrels of produced water per day, with over 3 million barrels of adjacent storage capacity. In addition to responsibility for the management and development of the Solaris recycling business, Senior Vice President of Water Resources Michael Incerto is also leading the development of a satellite network of mobile recycling systems for Solaris. “Together with the five water reuse complexes, these mobile recycling systems will take advantage of our extensive produced water pipeline network to support completions across a 2,500-square-mile area in southeast New Mexico,” Incerto said. Solaris Water has developed and operates one of the largest and fastest-growing water infrastructure systems in the Permian Basin, which, in addition to its recycling capabilities, currently includes more than 500 miles of high-capacity water pipelines, over 1 million barrels per day of disposal capacity and 2.5 million barrels of additional permitted disposal capacity. Solaris’s infrastructure provides full life-cycle water solutions for energy companies operating in the Permian Basin. “Recycling produced water at this unprecedented scale in New Mexico has always been one of our primary goals,” said Bill Zartler, CEO of Solaris Water. “Our expansive pipeline infrastructure network makes it possible to aggregate hundreds of thousands of barrels of produced water every day from multiple operators in the basin, and then treat and recycle those barrels to our customers’ precise quality and flow specifications in the increasing volumes that operators are demanding.” “We work very closely with industry-leading E&P companies in the basin, including our joint venture partner, Concho Resources, a company that has a strong commitment to sustainability,” said Solaris Water President Amanda Brock. “Solaris Water has set aggressive internal ESG targets for recycled produced water and is helping our customers meet and exceed their own ESG water targets. We are also looking ahead. Working with the New Mexico Water Research Consortium, the Produced Water Society, leading oil and gas operators and treatment technology companies, we are evaluating innovative new options for beneficial reuse of recycled produced water in New Mexico and beyond.” “Solaris Water is on track to recycle 25 million barrels of produced water in 2020,” Zartler said. “Managing that level of volume requires innovative treatment technologies, state-of-the-art cloud-based automation and extensive hands-on experience in the field. We are proud to manage the premier integrated water infrastructure system in the Permian Basin.”

About Solaris Water Midstream, LLC

A wholly owned subsidiary of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC, Solaris Water is a leading water infrastructure company based in Houston with offices in Midland, Texas, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Solaris Water develops, owns, and operates critical water infrastructure assets across the Permian Basin, currently delivering cost-effective, reliable and technology differentiated, environmental solutions for produced water recycling, gathering, transportation, disposal, and storage in the Midland and Delaware basins. For more information on Solaris Water please visit www.solarismidstream.com.

