12:30 | 23.12.2019

SolarWinds Broadens Global Geeks That Give Charitable Program

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its 2019 highlights for Geeks that Give, a company-sponsored, employee-driven charitable program to help focus and amplify employee efforts to give back to the communities SolarWinds serves globally. Established in 2015, Geeks that Give enables SolarWinds employees to support their local communities through monetary, material, or in-kind donations to charitable organizations. The program supports efforts worldwide in the following areas:

Healthy Neighbors: Supporting organizations that secure the most basic needs for SolarWinds neighbors—food, shelter, and healthcare

Healthy Minds: Assisting organizations that encourage a love of learning, create training, tutoring, and educational opportunities for neighbors of all ages

Healthy Spaces: Aiding organizations that care for and maintain our local natural resources, habitats, and wildlife “Since its inception 20 years ago, SolarWinds has always been about people—whether it’s the tech pros we serve or our employees around the world,” said Kevin Thompson, CEO, SolarWinds. “Geeks that Give is a natural extension of this ethos. We rely on the passion, ideas, and involvement of our local employees to give back to the communities in which we work and live, and we’re so proud of the program’s growth in the past year to support important charitable organizations.” In 2019, more than 10 SolarWinds offices worldwide participated in Geeks that Give efforts, growing the program by nearly 70 percent since last year. This growth excludes holiday fundraisers such as food bank drives and toy and gift-giving initiatives many offices across the globe have planned through the month of December. Examples of 2019 Geeks that Give initiatives include:

Austin, Texas, USA: SolarWinds raised nearly US$67,000 for the annual Amplify Austin fundraising event benefitting various Austin nonprofit organizations. The company also donated US$96,000 in grocery gift cards to Transportation Security Administration agents at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to help support them during the government shut-down. In addition, the Austin office continued a longtime partnership with Breakthrough Central Texas as a presenting sponsor for their “Beat the Odds” benefit concert, donating US$30,000 to Breakthrough’s mission of supporting first-generation college graduates.

Brno, Czech Republic: Fifty SolarWinds employees participated in the annual Run for the Firefly charity run to benefit the Czech Radio Endowment Fund. Local employees also participated in the Everest Charity challenge, climbing 115,950 meters during the month of October and raising 22,500 Czech Koruna (Kč)/US$975 to benefit Hospice sv. Alžběty.

Cork, Ireland: Employees participated in various fundraisers and events to support Cork Penny Dinners, including a bake sale, Easter egg hunt, and quiz night.

Manila, Philippines: Thirty-seven SolarWinds employees participated in a coastal cleanup of the Las Piñas and Parañaque Critical Habitat Ecotourism Area and environmental learning session with the Philippines chapter of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). This participation also included a 247.5K Philippine pesos (PHP)/US$4,900 donation to the local WWF chapter.

Netanya, Israel: Participating in a food drive for Holocaust survivors, 26 local employees raised a total of ₪3,450 Israeli New Shekels (ILS)/US$1,000.

Ottawa, Canada: With employees engaging in several 50/50 raffles and additional local fundraisers, SolarWinds raised $8,300 Canadian dollars (CAD)/US$6,275 for a variety of causes, including the Kanata Food Cupboard and the Canadian Cancer Society.

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA: Local employees participated in the “Fill that Bus” school supply drive supporting Crayons 2 Calculators and raising over US$11,000 in supplies and cash donations.

Sydney, Australia: Nearly all local SolarWinds employees participated in the Cooking for Underprivileged Children event in support of local organization, Our Big Kitchen.

