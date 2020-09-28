|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:55 | 28.09.2020
Sonic Drive-In Invites Fans to Support Public School Teachers With $1 Million Donation by Voting for Learning Requests
Sonic® Drive-In announces the return of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose, the non-profit crowdfunding platform created to help public school teachers with necessary teaching resources. Now in its 12th year, the campaign gives guests the opportunity to vote on how Sonic’s annual $1 million donation is distributed among winning teachers’ requests on LimeadesforLearning.com. Additionally, as an added incentive during the first week of voting, Sonic is offering a free large Drink or Slush* with purchase for orders placed in the Sonic App with promo code TEACHERS.
Guests receive one automatic vote daily for a teacher’s resource request, upon signing up with a valid email address, but can earn extra votes throughout the campaign through the following options:
Visit your nearby Sonic Drive-In to receive a bag sticker code worth two votes
Vote 10 times and receive an email of three bonus votes to be used on the website
“Teachers are now using DonorsChoose to request resources in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re heartened to see how educators are working to give students a sense of normalcy,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re particularly grateful for this year’s annual Fall Voting Campaign in partnership with Sonic as we strive to make important teacher requests a reality.”
Vote once a day, now through Oct. 25, 2020 with a valid email address. At the end of each week, the teachers’ request with the greatest number of votes will receive a portion of Sonic’s weekly donation of $250,000, totaling $1 million at the close of the campaign.** To learn more about the campaign or cast a vote to a teacher in need, visit: LimeadesForLearning.com.
