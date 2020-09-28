14:55 | 28.09.2020

Sonic Drive-In Invites Fans to Support Public School Teachers With $1 Million Donation by Voting for Learning Requests

Sonic® Drive-In announces the return of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose, the non-profit crowdfunding platform created to help public school teachers with necessary teaching resources. Now in its 12th year, the campaign gives guests the opportunity to vote on how Sonic’s annual $1 million donation is distributed among winning teachers’ requests on LimeadesforLearning.com. Additionally, as an added incentive during the first week of voting, Sonic is offering a free large Drink or Slush* with purchase for orders placed in the Sonic App with promo code TEACHERS.

“During this time of uncertainty, teachers are going above and beyond to create safe and welcoming learning environments, whether in-person or virtually,” said Christi Woodworth, Vice President of Public Relations for Sonic. “The Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign is an opportunity for our guests to be a part of this great cause and see firsthand how teachers are flexing their creative muscles and inspiring their students.” Guests receive one automatic vote daily for a teacher’s resource request, upon signing up with a valid email address, but can earn extra votes throughout the campaign through the following options: Visit your nearby Sonic Drive-In to receive a bag sticker code worth two votes Vote 10 times and receive an email of three bonus votes to be used on the website “Teachers are now using DonorsChoose to request resources in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re heartened to see how educators are working to give students a sense of normalcy,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re particularly grateful for this year’s annual Fall Voting Campaign in partnership with Sonic as we strive to make important teacher requests a reality.” Vote once a day, now through Oct. 25, 2020 with a valid email address. At the end of each week, the teachers’ request with the greatest number of votes will receive a portion of Sonic’s weekly donation of $250,000, totaling $1 million at the close of the campaign.** To learn more about the campaign or cast a vote to a teacher in need, visit: LimeadesForLearning.com.

*Valid for one free Large Slush, Soft Drink, Iced Tea or Limeade with purchase. Excludes Real Fruit Slushes. Valid only when you order and redeem your promo code TEACHERS in the Sonic® App. Add-Ins cost extra. One per customer. Not good in conjunction with any other offers or rewards. Promo Code is valid for one time use September 28-October 5, 2020. No cash value. Copies, sale, or Internet distribution or auction prohibited. Not valid with third-party delivery. ** Projects receiving the most votes nationwide receive funding. Maximum funding per project is $600.About Sonic® Drive-In

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by Sonic’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About DonorsChooseDonorsChoose is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, 4.5 million people and partners have given $1 billion to 1.7 million teacher requests. Unique among education funding platforms, the DonorsChoose team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school, ensuring full transparency. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.

