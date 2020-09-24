22:27 | 24.09.2020

Sound Mind Live Announces COME TOGETHER: Mental Health Music Festival on Oct. 8, 2020

Today Sound Mind Live announces COME TOGETHER, a virtual music festival that will take place on Oct. 8, 2020 in celebration of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10). This pioneering benefit concert will be hosted by Jordan Carlos and feature performances from Smith & Myers, Jason Isbell, Kiiara, American Authors, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir, Son Little, and more. The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City is a founding partner of this landmark event, and AbbVie is generously acting as presenting sponsor. “Now is the time to break down walls of stigma surrounding mental health and elevate awareness of mental health resources when support is more needed than ever,” said Sound Mind Live Director Chris Bullard. “This is the most important World Mental Health Day of our lifetime. We have experienced global collective grief like never before. Despite this, we can still come together through the power of music to heal these wounds, find hope, and support one another as we move on to more positive horizons in the future.” Experts from Mental Health America, MusiCares®, and National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City will provide information on virtual mental health resources, support programs, and best practices for self-care as the individuals and families navigate these challenging times. The event will be streamed live on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via the Relix YouTube Channel in support of the cause. Leading up to the festival, in collaboration with Kenneth Cole’s Mental Health Coalition, a selection of approximately 20 short videos of artists speaking about their mental health will be presented on the How Are You Really site in a series about mental health featuring noted musicians. Viewers will have the opportunity to access a live interactive chat and donatein real time, with proceeds benefiting affiliates of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) from around the country and their pandemic-response mental health programs. NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S., providing free virtual programs and services to individuals facing mental health issues through their local affiliates around the country. The event will also feature “virtual side stages” with break-out performances and panels on subjects such as Mental Health and the BIPOC Community, Mental Health in the LGBTQ+ Community, and Mental Health and the Music Community. A recent CDC report found that over 40% of individuals are experiencing elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with the pandemic, and as high as 63% of adults between the ages of 18 to 24 report experiencing pandemic-related anxiety and depression. As the world takes the necessary precautions to combat COVID-19, members of the music industry have been faced with cancelled tours, festivals, and recordings, adding unprecedented financial and emotional stress to musicians’ lives as well.

ABOUT SOUND MIND LIVE

Sound Mind Live brings together musicians, music lovers, and forward-thinking organizations to build community and open dialogue around mental health. Much like Farm Aid has done for food and family farmers, Sound Mind Live’s mission is to catalyze social action to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health through the power of music and raise awareness of critical mental health programs and services for those in need of support. Sound Mind Live events and digital media create a safe space where music and an open, inclusive conversation around mental health coexist through collaboration across artists and organizations. Visit www.soundmindlive.org and join our social community on Instagram.

ABOUT NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS OF NEW YORK CITY

The largest NAMI affiliate in the nation, NAMI-NYC builds better lives by providing support, education, and advocacy for families and individuals of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds who live with mental illness. Serving more than 29,000 New Yorkers annually, NAMI-NYC works collaboratively with state and national affiliates to educate the public, advocate for legislation, reduce stigma, and improve the mental health system. www.naminyc.org

ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA

Mental Health America is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. Their work includes prevention services, early identification and intervention, and integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it. www.mhanational.org

ABOUT ABBVIE

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH COALITION

The Mental Health Coalition (www.thementalhealthcoalition.org) is comprised of an unprecedented group of the most passionate & influential NGOs, advocates, celebrities, and media organizations that have joined forces to address the devastating stigma surrounding mental health. It is the first collaborative effort of this scale committed to changing the way people talk about and care for mental health. To actualize the mission, the Coalition joined forces with How Are You, Really to launch a storytelling initiative, as they believe storytelling to be a powerful tool that encourages open dialogue around mental health. The creative platform (www.howareyoureally.org) formally launched on May 15, 2020, timed to Mental Health Awareness Month.

Partners

Distribution: Relix; Production: Sound Off Productions; Sponsors: AbbVie (Presenting Sponsor), Alkermes, Sage Therapeutics, Janssen, Rhone, and Faherty Brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005892/en/