South African Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products 2021, Featuring Profiles of 18 Key Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products in South Africa 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The grain milling sector is an important role player in food security as its products are the primary ingredients of South Africa’s staple foods maize meal and bread. At least 20% of South African households have inadequate or severely inadequate access to food due to poverty and unemployment. Climate change, growing population, high food costs and farm murders could pose challenges to food security. Maize meal is the most affordable staple food option. Cake flour and pasta were amongst the popular panic buying food items during lockdown due to their extended shelf life In its production forecast for maize on 26 November 2020, the Crop Estimates Committee forecast a harvest of 15.41 million tons in the 2020 season, compared to 11.27 million tons in 2019. Local maize prices are expected to increase in the short term due to the weaker rand, growing demand for South Africa’s maize in the Southern Africa region and the Far East and generally higher global grain prices. South Africa produces most of its maize products locally but imports some sifted maize meal. About half of wheat for local consumption is imported. Exports of grain products are mainly to neighbouring countries. South Africa has increased exports of maize meal, wheat grain, and flour to Zimbabwe due to the easing of its phytosanitary restrictions (measures for the control of plant diseases especially in agricultural crops) and import duties. This report focuses on the manufacture of flour and grain mill products, including the milling of maize and wheat. It includes information on the state of the sector, trade statistics and influencing factors including food prices and land reform. There are profiles of 18 companies in the sector including the large players such as Tiger Brands and RCL Foods and millers including Vaal Milling Company and Gideon Milling.

Companies Mentioned

AFGRI Agri Services (Pty) Ltd Algoa Roller Mills CC Bakhresa SA (Pty) Ltd Blinkwater Meule (Pty) Ltd Brenner Brands (Pty) Ltd Carolina Roller Meule (Pty) Ltd Epic Foods (Pty) Ltd Gideon Milling (Pty) Ltd Godrich Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd I L Molino CC Ingrain SA (Pty) Ltd Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd Pride Milling Company (Pty) Ltd RCL Foods Ltd Tiger Brands Ltd Vaal Milling Company (Pty) Ltd VKB Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered: 1. INTRODUCTION 2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain 2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY 4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local 4.1.1. Trade 4.1.2. Corporate Actions 4.1.3. Regulations 4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development 4.2. Continental 4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus 5.2. Government Incentives and Support 5.3. Economic Environment 5.4. Rising Input Costs 5.5. Farm Murders 5.6. Land Reform Policy 5.7. Changing Consumer Preferences 5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation 5.9. Environmental Concerns 5.10. Labour

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS 8. OUTLOOK 9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS 10. REFERENCES

