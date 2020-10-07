|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 07.10.2020
Southeastern Grocers Expands Fresco y Más into Southwest Florida
Today, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces plans to expand its popular Hispanic grocery store into Southwest Florida. SEG will reveal the newest Fresco y Más store, and the grocer’s 27th location, on Oct. 21 in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
The Lehigh Acres Fresco y Más will bring new flavors and offerings to the community, including a full-service Latin butcher shop (Carnicería) featuring an expanded selection of custom cut meats and an all-new bakery (Panadería) for customers to enjoy a fresh slice of tres leches cake or croquette with a freshly brewed Cuban coffee in the new café.
In advance of the store’s grand opening, Fresco y Más will distribute 25,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to the local community during a drive-through mobile food pantry event in partnership with Lehigh Community Services. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Iglesia Cristiana Misionera AIC, located at 1311 Edward Ave. in Lehigh Acres. Food donations will be distributed to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. To ensure the health and safety of all, recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the event.
The new Fresco y Más, located at 1145 Homestead Road North, will be officially introduced to the Lehigh Acres community with a special ribbon cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 followed by a small community event on Saturday, Oct. 24. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, customers are asked to maintain social distancing protocols while enjoying the new store.
Since 2016, Fresco y Más has continued to delight customers with an authentic shopping experience and serve as a community hub for families wishing to create authentic Hispanic meals. For more information about Fresco y Más, please visit www.frescoymas.com.
