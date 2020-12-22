13:00 | 22.12.2020

Southeastern Grocers Gives More Than $8.25 Million Back to Local Communities During 2020

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has graciously given more than $8.25 million back to local communities this year to support neighbors in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005121/en/Southeastern Grocers supports communities, neighbors and frontline workers in need during most challenging year with more than $8.25 million donated to local communities in 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Despite an especially challenging year, the grocer has continued its undeniable dedication to the communities it serves by partnering with more than 4,700 local organizations throughout the Southeast, hosting more than 30 mobile food pantries and providing more than 10 million meals to help fight hunger. The grocer has celebrated health care professionals, first responders, nurses and teachers alongside the community for their continued resilience and heroic work on the frontline of the pandemic. Additionally, the grocer and its customers generously rounded up spare change during a countrywide change shortage to benefit charitable organizations throughout the Southeast. Southeastern Grocers associates have championed for change during times of social unrest, worked tirelessly to keep shelves stocked during the ongoing pandemic and spread kindness when customers needed it most.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As we all reflect on this year, many may be reminded of the challenges and obstacles faced throughout the world, but we believe it is important to remember that this year has given us so many new reasons to celebrate our neighbors and those who share our communities. Together, we experienced unimaginable loss and overwhelming change, but we have proven that we are most resilient as a united community and that kindness can go a long way.” Throughout the year, Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation have donated nearly $4 million back into the community to help alleviate food insecurity and donated more than $630,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in fire prevention and disaster relief efforts during one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. The grocer supported local heroes, including firefighters, police officers and first responders who protect and serve our communities as well as veterans organizations that honor and support those who have fought and continue to fight for our country’s freedoms. The grocer also donated more than $2.5 million to Folds of Honor in 2020, providing more than 500 educational scholarships to the legacies of fallen and disabled service members. The SEG Gives Foundation expanded its focus this year with the addition of education as the fourth charitable pillar. This commitment provides support for educational professionals who help develop students inside and outside of the classroom. The foundation also established the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program to provide nonprofits supporting minority communities with the opportunity to receive funding to serve diverse sectors within education, food insecurities and health care. As the country faced challenging times with a global pandemic and heightened racial distress, Southeastern Grocers remained committed to fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion for people of all backgrounds. To support the fight for racial equality and social justice, the SEG Gives Foundation offered nonprofits in communities throughout its seven-state footprint the opportunity to apply for grant funds. In late October, the SEG Gives Foundation awarded a total of $100,000 to nine nonprofit organizations to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity. Southeastern Grocers has a long-standing history of supporting the communities it serves through partnerships with national and local organizations that exceed far beyond the grocer’s work in 2020. The grocer annually partners with the American Red Cross to aid in disaster relief efforts, Feeding America to fight hunger throughout the Southeast, supports Folds of Honor’s mission to provide educational scholarships, joins the fight against heart disease and stroke by partnering with the American Heart Association and supports cancer research and education through partnerships with Making Strides and Ochsner Hospital for Children with nearly $1 million donated to regional partners this year.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005121/en/