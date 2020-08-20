|
Southeastern Grocers Pays Tribute to Teachers and Amplifies the Nourishment of Young Minds through Giving
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, pays tribute to teachers throughout the Southeast and announces an amplified commitment to nurture students inside and outside of the classroom and support creative, inclusive environments for future leaders to grow and thrive.
The grocer’s addition of education as the SEG Gives Foundation’s fourth charitable pillar directly aligns with the Foundation’s support of causes that are important to the communities it serves as it works to strengthen and improve the lives of its neighbors. Since its founding, the SEG Gives Foundation has remained steadfast in its commitment to alleviate hunger throughout the Southeast, aid in disaster relief efforts and support military service members and their families.
This latest commitment to foster the education, development and the wellness of children is in addition to the grocer’s efforts to combat the rise of childhood hunger this summer. The SEG Gives Foundation has also pledged more than $100,000 to Feeding America’s network of partner food banks throughout the Southeast. The donation of $15,000 each will help provide needed support for continued summer hunger relief efforts to seven Feeding America partner food banks, including:
Feeding Northeast Florida – Jacksonville
Feeding Tampa Bay – Tampa
Feeding South Florida – Miami
Feeding the Valley – Albany, Georgia
Feeding the Gulf Coast – Theodore, Alabama
Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana – New Orleans
Harvest Hope Food Bank – Columbia, S.C.
In addition, generous BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers recently donated more than $213,000 in support of Feeding America and its network of food banks through SEG’s Positive Change Round Up Campaign introduced to help minimize the impact of the current nationwide coin shortage. Customers were encouraged to round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out from July 24 through Aug. 4 to help in the fight against hunger, an ongoing issue that has increased an estimated 46% during the pandemic.
Southeastern Grocers has a longstanding relationship with Feeding America. Together with its charitable foundation and generous customers, the grocer has donated more than $2.5 million in addition to tens of millions of pounds of food to Feeding America through various charitable programs since 2017.
During the school year, 22 million children receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. However, only 1 in 6 children still have access to meals when school is out during the summer1. Feeding America estimates the need will rise to 1 in 4 children who will experience food insecurity this year due to the pandemic2. Those in need are encouraged to contact their local food bank for information on upcoming food pantries in their area.
