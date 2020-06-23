|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 23.06.2020
Southern California Gas Company Exceeds Energy Savings Goals for Medium Consumption Customers With AI Solution From Bidgely
Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas®) has successfully delivered energy savings and increased their digital engagement with customers through an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for gas customers from Bidgely. While traditional paper-based home energy reports (HERs) target high consumption residential customers, this partnership introduced a first-of-its-kind digital-only program to improve customer engagement and expand savings for medium consumption users.
“AI and data-driven programs have the incredible ability to increase customer savings, engagement and satisfaction through Advanced Meters,” said Dr. Liza Legaspi, program manager at SoCalGas. “With the goal of expanding energy efficiency among average consumption customers through cost-effective digital channels, we used Bidgely’s solution to personalize our approach and better understand our customers’ needs and motivations.”
SoCalGas is the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serving 21.8 million consumers in more than 500 communities throughout Central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. The digital HER program is set to measure a full year’s savings and has so far delivered monthly home energy alerts and home comparison alerts to more than 405,000 customers, including personalized, behavioral energy efficiency recommendations. In less than four months, customer satisfaction and engagement with the Bidgely HER alert program demonstrated early and consistently positive results in significant, measurable savings.
“SoCalGas’s immediate success again debunks the myth that only high energy users can benefit from HER programs. The use of AI and digital-first programs to facilitate more inclusive services prove comprehensive and diverse customer savings are possible,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “The paradigm shift underway in home energy reporting, as evidenced with SoCalGas, shows how utilities can provide a superior level of service and a personalized energy experience to customers in ways that help them enhance overall business operations.”
For more information about SoCalGas’s energy savings and digital home energy report program with Bidgely, download the case study, Delivering Energy Efficiency to Medium Consumption Gas Customers here: go.bidgely.com/SoCalGas-CaseStudy
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer