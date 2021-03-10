21:00 | 10.03.2021

Southern Glazer’s & Wine Spectator Sponsor Fine Wine and Spirits Auction, Featuring Guy Fieri and Dave Portnoy, to Benefit Hospitality Businesses Across the U.S.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced a unique virtual fine wine and spirits auction designed to provide much needed financial relief for a struggling hospitality industry that has been devastated by the prolonged impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conscious Collection: A Virtual Fine Wine & Spirits Auction, featuring Guy Fieri and Dave Portnoy, is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Wine Spectator Magazine, the largest circulated wine magazine in the world. Zachys and Vinous will offer insider experiences with celebrity influencers along with a unique selection of rare wines, high-end spirits, and luxury goods. The auction will be live-streamed on Friday, April 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST and will benefit The Barstool Fund, which will specifically earmark contributions for hospitality businesses such as restaurants and bars that have faced the brunt of local safety and health restrictions and closure orders.

Serving as one of several hosts will be chef, restaurateur, best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri, a champion of industry relief whose Restaurant Employee Relief Fund has raised more than $21.5 million for more than 43,000 restaurant workers in need. Joining Guy will be Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy, who after launching The Barstool Fund and promoting it to his massive social media following, has already raised over $36 million for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Rounding out the team of hosts is Antonio Galloni, Founder of Vinous, a digital wine publication. Making the auction possible is Zachys, the world’s premier wine auction house and purveyor of fine and rare wines. Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys, will serve as the event’s head auctioneer. Zachys will not be charging a buyer’s premium on any lots featured in The Conscious Collection. For a complete and detailed list of auction items and to register to bid, please visit: https://zachys.com/consciouscollection. The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation has also committed to kickstart the fundraiser with a $100,000 donation. “I continue to be inspired by all the gestures we’ve seen from around the industry, and we truly appreciate all of those who have supported and continue to give back to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “This was the spirit behind The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation donation of $250,000 to World Central Kitchen in 2020 and now that we are in 2021, there is still great need. This auction will make a huge impact on the many people in the hospitality industry who are still struggling to stay afloat.” “Restaurants aren’t just places to eat and drink – they are the lifeline to millions of employees and families who rely on these businesses for their livelihoods,” said Guy Fieri. “These are still very desperate times for small businesses, and we have to keep working to support them and be there for them, like they’ve always been there for us.” “I’m overwhelmed by the support of all the friends and fans of Barstool who’ve helped us raise more than $36 million in just several months,” commented Dave Portnoy. “The emotional reactions from the business owners we are helping continue to inspire me to keep going. We want to help as many people as we can.” “We are thrilled to have the support of Guy Fieri and Dave Portnoy, who have been leading voices in the efforts to help small business owners and hospitality employees get the critical financial resources they need to survive during these challenging times,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Mel Dick, President Wine Division and SVP of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits continued, “Having such respected organizations such as Wine Spectator, Zachys and Vinous also lend their time and resources to this effort is critical for us to make this auction and charitable effort a success. I also want to thank our incredible suppliers and partners, who stepped up to provide their best brands and unique experiences, sure to inspire bidders and help us raise as much money for The Barstool Fund as we possibly can.” The Conscious Collection Auction features nearly 100 unique and rare wine lots including but not limited to:

Château Margaux

Winery visit including the Château’s 19th century wooden tank room and traditional cooperage, as well as the new cellar and wine library designed by award-winning architect Lord Norman Foster An intimate dinner for (8) on the private grounds

The Spire Collection

Nestled in Napa Valley, the private estate will host (4) guests for a (4)-night stay at the estate’s guest house Enjoy a series of VIP tastings and lunches from the Cardinale Estate in Oakville to Stonestreet in the heart of Alexander Valley. Each day will culminate with a private dinner, prepared by the Estate Chef

Champagne Louis Roederer (Cristal)

Cellar visit for (2) with Chef de Caves Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon followed by a dinner and overnight stay at L’hotel Particulier (private house of the Rouzaud family)

Dominus Estate

Dinner at Dominus Estate for (4) couples hosted by Christian and Cerise Moueix (4) Double Magnums of Dominus 2013

Hundred Acre Winery

Etched magnums of Hundred Acre Ark, Kayli Morgan, Few and Far Between, and WRAITH from the iconic 2015 vintage Lunch for (4) at the Hundred Acre Estate with curated tastings of some current releases as well as select library offerings

Pétrus

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a winner and guest to visit and have lunch at Pétrus, to taste the world’s most expensive wine at the Château itself

Château Mouton-Rothschild and Château Clerc Milon

An invitation for (6) people to a private VIP experience at Château Mouton Rothschild and Château Clerc Milon, including visits to both wineries, tastings and a dinner in the Rothschild family’s private dining room A Double Magnum of Château Mouton Rothschild 2009

Dom Pérignon

Tour of this historic Abbey of Hautvillers and Dom Pérignon lunch pairing for (10) hosted by renowned Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave, Vincent Chaperon, at their most exclusive and private reception site, the Saran Château

Château Lafite Rothschild and Château L’Evangile

Visit and lunch at Château L’Evangile with Jean Guillaume Prats, Chief Executive Officer Visit and dinner at Château Lafite Rothschild, with Saskia de Rothschild, Chairwoman Magnum of Château L’Evangile 2005 Magnum of Lafite Rothschild 2005

Opus One Winery

Winery tour and seven-course dinner for (10) at Opus Winery Six-pack first release Opus One wines (2) 1979 bottles – one of which has the original signatures of both Robert Mondavi and the Baron Philippe de Rothschild (4) 1980 bottles The Conscious Collection Auction also includes intimate celebrity experiences such as:

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (future) set visit with Guy Fieri and (1) case of Santo Tequila Tour of Barstool Sports HQ in NYC with Dave Portnoy and accompany Dave on a pizza review and photo opportunity (4) VIP tickets to attend one of George Clooney’s (future) movie premieres, followed by an exclusive after party in Los Angeles featuring Casamigos cocktails Meet The Chainsmokers at an upcoming concert at XS Nightclub at The Wynn in Las Vegas and enjoy a one-of-a-kind JAJA Tequila-filled night (hotel stay included) Dinner for (10) with Sting at Il Palagio, Sting’s and his wife Trudie Styler’s summer home in the Tuscan countryside south of Florence in Figiline Valdarno Louis XIII luxury trip for (2) starting in Paris, followed by a visit to Cognac, and ending in Cannes with exclusive access to attend the Cannes Film Festival (2) Los Angeles Lakers box seats, a signed Lebron James jersey, and a bottle of James’ Extra Añejo Lobos 1707 Tequila (2) VIP movie premiere tickets to Matt Damon’s new movie, Stillwater — auction lot includes a meet and greet with Matt Damon Dinner for (10) with Mary J. Blige and Sun Goddess Wine Four-person set visit to the new Kardashian family show, a glass of 818 tequila on set with Kris and Kendall Jenner, and (4) bottles of 818 tequila signed by Kendall Jenner Dinner for (10) with Jesse and Jon Bon Jovi at Blue Parrot in East Hampton, NY Private suite to country music superstar George Strait’s (future) concert in Las Vegas including backstage passes, a Código 1630 belt buckle, and a bottle of “Origen” Extra Añejo tequila For more information or to donate an auction lot, please email ConsciousCollection@zachys.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

