22:31 | 25.02.2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and issued 2021 guidance.
“In 2020, Southwestern Energy delivered on its commitments, exceeding expectations on all key metrics while navigating the uncertainties of a global pandemic and the associated challenging commodity price and operating environments. We have positioned the Company to deliver material free cash flow going forward through an enduring conviction to our returns-driven strategy. We delivered strong results across all of our strategic pillars, including an accretive acquisition, a meaningfully lower cost structure and an increased underlying asset value,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Southwestern Energy has entered 2021 with greater scale and resilience, prepared to capture increasing value from more than one trillion cubic feet equivalent of expected annual production flowing into diverse and key markets. The free cash flow we expect to deliver this year will be used to reduce debt as we progress towards our goal of sustainable 2 times leverage. Consistent with our disciplined approach, any further improvement in cash flow from higher commodity prices will accelerate the delivery of that objective,” Way continued.
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
Net income (loss)
$
110
$
891
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
99
$
328
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.20
$
1.65
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.18
$
0.61
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
266
$
973
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
225
$
964
Net cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
246
$
913
Total capital investments (1)
$
207
$
1,140
Capital investments on the cash flow statement include decreases of $5 million and $18 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and a decrease of $3 million and an increase of $34 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, relating to the change in accrued expenditures between periods.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes non-cash items noted above and other one-time charges, was $119 million or $0.18 per diluted share in 2020 and $99 million or $0.18 per share for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily related to increased production volumes and a decrease in average unit operating costs, partially offset by wider natural gas basis differentials. For the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $276 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $121 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $249 million, resulting in $55 million in free cash flow.
As indicated in the table below, fourth quarter 2020 weighted average realized price, including $0.37 per Mcfe of transportation expenses, was $1.93 per Mcfe before the impact of derivatives, down 9% compared to $2.12 per Mcfe in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to widened basis differentials in the Appalachia basin. Fourth quarter weighted average realized price before transportation expense was $2.30 per Mcfe.
The Company realized $52 million in cash-settled derivative gains during the fourth quarter of 2020, a $0.21 per Mcfe uplift. Included in the fourth quarter settled derivative gains is a $47 million gain related to natural gas basis hedges, which protected the Company from widening basis differentials.
For the full year 2020, weighted average realized price, including $0.37 per Mcfe of transportation expense, was $1.53 per Mcfe before the impact of derivatives, a 30% decrease compared to $2.18 per Mcfe in 2019, due to decreased prices across all commodities. In 2020, the weighted average realized price before transportation expenses was $1.90 per Mcfe.
Cash-settled derivative gains totaled $362 million in 2020, a $0.41 per Mcfe uplift, bringing the weighted average realized price including the impact of derivatives to $1.94 per Mcfe in 2020, compared to $2.42 per Mcfe in 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, Southwestern Energy had total debt of $3.15 billion and a cash balance of $13 million. At the end of 2020, the Company had $700 million of borrowings under its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility with $233 million in outstanding letters of credit.
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
NYMEX Henry Hub price ($/MMBtu) (1)
$
2.50
$
2.63
Discount to NYMEX (2)
(0.69
)
(0.65
)
Realized gas price per Mcf, excluding derivatives
$
1.81
$
1.98
Gain on settled financial basis derivatives ($/Mcf)
0.05
—
Gain (loss)on settled commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)
0.26
0.20
Realized gas price per Mcf, including derivatives
$
2.12
$
2.18
WTI oil price
$
56.96
$
57.03
Discount to WTI
(10.59
)
(10.13
)
Realized oil price, excluding derivatives
$
46.37
$
46.90
Realized oil price, including derivatives
$
49.16
$
49.56
Realized NGL price, excluding derivatives
$
12.46
$
11.59
Realized NGL price, including derivatives
$
14.83
$
13.64
Percentage of WTI, excluding derivatives
22
%
20
%
Excluding derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
2.12
$
2.18
Including derivatives ($/Mcfe)
$
2.44
$
2.42
Based on last day monthly futures settlement prices.
This discount includes a basis differential, a heating content adjustment, physical basis sales, third-party transportation charges and fuel charges, and excludes financial basis derivatives.
Capital investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $194 million, bringing full year capital investment to $899 million. The Company brought 100 wells to sales, drilled 98 wells and completed 96 wells during the year.
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
Gas production (Bcf)
160
609
Oil production (MBbls)
1,486
4,696
NGL production (MBbls)
6,609
23,620
Total production (Bcfe)
208
778
Lease operating expenses
$
0.94
$
0.92
General & administrative expenses
0.19
0.18
$
0.05
$
0.08
Full cost pool amortization
$
0.54
$
0.56
Excludes $38 million and $41 million in Montage acquisition-related expenses and $4 million and $16 million in restructuring charges for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excludes $1 million of legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Excludes restructuring charges of $2 million and $11 million and legal settlement charges of $3 million and $6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excludes a $6 million residual value guarantee short-fall payment to the previous lessor of our headquarters building for the year ended December 31, 2019.
In 2020, Southwest Appalachia’s total production was 407 Bcfe, including 85 MBbls per day of liquids. The Company drilled 49 wells, completed 52 wells and placed 55 wells to sales during 2020, with 14 drilled uncompleted wells as of December 31, 2020.
Production for the year was 473 Bcf in Northeast Appalachia. The Company drilled 49 wells, completed 44 wells and brought 45 wells to sales during 2020, with 10 drilled uncompleted wells at year-end.
For the year ended
Northeast
Southwest
Northeast
Southwest
Gas production (Bcf)
125
82
473
221
Liquids production
Oil (MBbls)
—
1,360
—
5,124
NGL (MBbls)
—
6,999
—
25,923
Production (Bcfe)
125
132
473
407
Gross operated production December 2020 (MMcfe/d)
1,639
2,745
Net operated production December 2020 (MMcfe/d)
1,340
1,702
Drilling and completions, including workovers
$
53
Land acquisition and other
4
7
18
29
Capitalized interest and expense
6
32
23
121
Total capital investments
$
63
Drilled
4
10
49
49
Completed
7
11
44
52
Wells to sales
11
16
55
Average well cost on wells to sales (in millions)
$
7.6
14,667
15,477
13,265
1.65
Lower SEC prices, which were $1.98 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub, $39.57 per Bbl WTI and $10.27 per Bbl NGLs, resulted in a PV-10 of $1.85 billion. Using 2021 strip prices as of January 4, 2021, which were $2.70 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub, $47.67 per Bbl WTI and $11.82 per Bbl NGLs, the PV-10 of the reported year-end 2020 reserves would increase to $5.85 billion, without consideration of any PV-10 increase from the expected higher reserve volumes at those prices.
Revisions of previous estimates due to price
(2,143
)
(32,507
)
(338,639
)
763
3,816
106,444
Extensions, discoveries and other additions
714
135
4,371
Production
(694
)
(5,141
)
(25,927
)
1,911
18,796
55,141
Disposition of reserves in place
—
—
—
Beginning of year
4,906
26,124
226,271
End of year
6,342
33,563
276,548
Revisions of previous estimates due to price
(389
)
(3,981
)
—
46
1,378
—
Extensions, discoveries and other additions
672
69
—
Production
(473
)
(407
)
—
223
2,131
—
Disposition of reserves in place
—
—
—
Other includes properties outside of the Appalachian Basin.
The Company’s 2020 proved developed finding and development (PD F&D) costs decreased 25% from the prior year to $0.40 per Mcfe, when excluding the impact of capitalized interest and portions of capitalized G&A costs in accordance with the full cost method of accounting.
267
191
177
635
PUD conversions
1,631
1,441
1,139
4,211
Unproved property acquisition costs
$
124
$
162
$
164
$
450
Exploration costs
—
2
5
7
Development costs
812
936
1,014
2,762
Proved property acquisition costs
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Unproved property acquisition costs
(124
)
(162
)
(164
)
(450
)
Capitalized interest and expense associated with development and exploration (1)
(60
)
(81
)
(93
)
(234
)
Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding
Adjusting for the impacts of the full cost accounting method for comparability.
Includes increased reserve estimates of 144 Bcfe in the Appalachian Basin associated with productivity enhancements for newly developed PUD locations.
To listen to a replay of the call, dial 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658. Enter replay access code 10152130. The replay will be available until March 26, 2021.
Due to the inclement weather last week, the Company plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 1, 2021.
211 – 216
217 – 223
219 – 226
226 – 233
873 – 898
Oil/Condensate (MBbls)
1,575 – 1,675
1,890 – 2,015
1,710 – 1,835
1,500 – 1,625
6,675 – 7,150
NGLs (MBbls)
7,425 – 7,700
7,575 – 7,850
7,445 – 7,720
6,900 – 7,175
29,345 – 30,445
Northeast Appalachia
$220 – $240
Southwest Appalachia
$475 – $500
Other
$20 – $30
Capitalized interest
$80 – $90
Capitalized expense
$55 – $65
Total Capital Investments
$850 – $925
Northeast Appalachia
475 – 489
Southwest Appalachia
614 – 634
Natural gas discount to NYMEX including transportation (2)
$0.69 – $0.84 per Mcf
Oil discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) including transportation
$9.00 – $11.00 per Bbl
Natural gas liquids realization as a % of WTI including transportation (3)
30% – 38%
Lease operating expenses
$0.92 – $0.96 per Mcfe
General & administrative expense
$0.08 – $0.12 per Mcfe
Taxes, other than income taxes
$0.06 – $0.10 per Mcfe
Interest expense – net of capitalization
$110 – $120 MM
Income tax rate (~100% deferred)
23.2%
21 – 26
27 – 32
27 – 32
2 – 7
Southwest Appalachia (4)
49 – 59
48 – 58
48 – 58
13 – 23
Based on $2.77 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub. Includes impact of transportation costs and $0.07 — $0.09 per Mcf gain from financial basis hedges.
Based on $50 per Bbl WTI.
Includes Ohio Utica.
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
Gas sales
$
298
$
1,241
Oil sales
70
223
NGL sales
83
274
Marketing
293
1,297
Other
1
3
745
3,038
Marketing purchases
298
1,320
Operating expenses
197
720
General and administrative expenses
47
166
Montage merger-related expenses
—
—
Restructuring charges
2
11
(Gain) loss on sale of operating assets
(1
)
—
2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
119
471
Impairments
8
16
Taxes, other than income taxes
11
62
681
2,768
64
270
Interest on debt
41
166
Other interest charges
3
8
Interest capitalized
(25
)
(109
)
19
65
54
274
1
8
—
(7
)
100
480
Current
(1
)
(2
)
Deferred
(9
)
(409
)
(10
)
(411
)
$
110
$
891
Basic
$
0.20
$
1.65
Diluted
$
0.20
$
1.65
Basic
539,434,877
539,345,343
Diluted
540,574,288
540,382,914
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5
Accounts receivable, net
345
Derivative assets
278
Other current assets
51
Total current assets
679
Natural gas and oil properties, using the full cost method
25,250
Other
520
Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(20,503
)
Total property and equipment, net
5,267
Operating lease assets
159
Deferred tax assets
407
Other long-term assets
205
Total long-term assets
771
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,717
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
525
Taxes payable
59
Interest payable
51
Derivative liabilities
125
Current operating lease liabilities
34
Other current liabilities
54
Total current liabilities
848
Long-term debt
2,242
Long-term operating lease liabilities
119
Long-term derivative liabilities
111
Pension and other postretirement liabilities
43
Other long-term liabilities
108
Total long-term liabilities
2,623
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized; issued 718,795,700 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 585,555,923 shares as of December 31, 2019
6
Additional paid-in capital
4,726
Accumulated deficit
(1,251
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33
)
Common stock in treasury, 44,353,224 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019
(202
)
Total equity
3,246
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
6,717
(Unaudited)
For the years ended
December 31,
2019
Net income (loss)
$
891
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
471
Amortization of debt issuance costs
8
Impairments
16
Deferred income taxes
(409
)
(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled
(94
)
Stock-based compensation
8
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(8
)
Loss on sale of assets
2
Other
10
Change in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
234
Accounts payable
(141
)
Taxes payable
—
Interest payable
—
Inventories
(7
)
Other assets and liabilities
(17
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
964
Capital investments
(1,099
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
54
Cash acquired in Montage merger
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,045
)
Payments on current portion of long-term debt
(52
)
Payments on long-term debt
(54
)
Payments on revolving credit facility
(532
)
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
566
Change in bank drafts outstanding
(19
)
Repayment of Montage revolving credit facility
—
Repayment of Montage senior notes
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
Debt issuance costs and other financing costs
(3
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
Purchase of treasury stock
(21
)
Cash paid for tax withholding
(1
)
Other
1
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(115
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(196
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
201
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
5
Weighted Average Price per MMBtu
Volume (Bcf)
Swaps
Sold Puts
Purchased Puts
Sold Calls
Fixed price swaps
203
$
2.80
$
—
$
—
$
—
Two-way costless collars
255
—
—
2.57
2.94
Three-way costless collars
303
—
2.16
2.50
2.86
Total
761
Fixed price swaps
112
$
2.68
$
—
$
—
$
—
Two-way costless collars
64
—
—
2.52
3.03
Three-way costless collars
278
—
2.06
2.50
2.97
Total
454
Three-way costless collars
103
$
—
$
2.05
$
2.46
$
3.01
Dominion South
16
$
(0.42
)
TCO
5
$
(0.31
)
TETCO M3
21
$
1.95
Total
42
$
0.80
Dominion South
35
$
(0.58
)
TCO
28
$
(0.51
)
TETCO M3
24
$
(0.44
)
Total
87
$
(0.52
)
Dominion South
35
$
(0.62
)
TCO
28
$
(0.51
)
TETCO M3
24
$
(0.44
)
Total
87
$
(0.53
)
Dominion South
23
$
(0.58
)
TCO
13
$
(0.47
)
TETCO M3
17
$
(0.00
)
Total
53
$
(0.37
)
Dominion South
94
$
(0.56
)
TCO
35
$
(0.43
)
TETCO M3
53
$
(0.10
)
Total
182
$
(0.40
)
Weighted Average Price per Bbl
Volume (MBbls)
Swaps
Sold Puts
Purchased Puts
Sold Calls
Fixed price swaps
4,887
$
48.59
$
—
$
—
$
—
Two-way costless collars
201
—
—
37.73
45.68
Three-way costless collars
1,543
—
37.42
47.22
52.86
Total
6,631
Fixed price swaps
1,470
$
47.34
$
—
$
—
$
—
Three-way costless collars
1,380
—
39.89
50.23
57.05
Total
2,850
Three-way costless collars
878
$
—
$
33.52
$
43.52
$
53.41
Fixed price swaps
5,976
$
7.16
$
—
$
—
$
—
Two-way costless collars
584
—
—
7.14
10.40
Total
6,560
Fixed price swaps
1,758
$
8.68
$
—
$
—
$
—
Two-way costless collars
135
—
—
7.56
9.66
Total
1,893
Fixed price swaps
7,149
$
20.72
$
—
$
—
$
—
Fixed price swaps
2,422
$
20.98
$
—
$
—
$
—
Three-way costless collars
305
—
16.80
21.00
31.92
Total
2,727
Fixed price swaps
2,092
$
25.44
$
—
$
—
$
—
Fixed price swaps
667
$
22.77
$
—
$
—
$
—
Fixed price swaps
2,021
$
37.95
$
—
$
—
$
—
Fixed price swaps
765
$
39.48
$
—
$
—
$
—
One such non-GAAP financial measure is net cash flow. Management presents this measure because (i) it is accepted as an indicator of an oil and gas exploration and production company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, (ii) changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the Company may not control and (iii) changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.
Additional non-GAAP financial measures the Company may present from time to time are net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, all which exclude certain charges or amounts. Management presents these measures because (i) they are consistent with the manner in which the Company’s position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers, (ii) these measures are more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and (iii) charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and guidance provided by the Company excludes information regarding these types of items. These adjusted amounts are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.
2019
891
Add back (deduct):
Montage merger-related expenses
—
—
Restructuring charges
2
11
Impairments
8
16
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(1
2
(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled
14
(94
)
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(1
(8
)
Legal settlement charges
3
6
Non-cash pension settlement loss
1
6
Other loss (1)
—
10
Adjustments due to discrete tax items (2)
(32
(526
)
Tax impact on adjustments
(5
14
Adjusted net income
$
328
2020 primarily relates to the recognition of a valuation allowance. 2019 primarily relates to the release of the valuation allowance. The Company expects its 2020 income tax rate to be 23.2% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.
2019
2019
Diluted earnings per share
0.20
1.65
Add back (deduct):
Montage merger-related expenses
—
—
Restructuring charges
0.00
0.02
Impairments
0.01
0.03
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(0.00
)
0.00
(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled
0.03
(0.17
)
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
Legal settlement charges
0.01
0.01
Non-cash pension settlement loss
0.00
0.01
Other loss (1)
—
0.02
Adjustments due to discrete tax items (2)
(0.06
)
(0.97
)
Tax impact on adjustments
(0.01
)
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.18
$
0.61
2020 primarily relates to the recognition of a valuation allowance. 2019 primarily relates to the release of the valuation allowance. The Company expects its 2020 income tax rate to be 23.2% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.
2019
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
964
Add back (deduct):
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
19
(69
)
Montage merger-related expenses
—
—
Restructuring charges
2
11
Other loss (1)
—
7
Net cash flow
913
2019
2019
Net income (loss)
110
891
Add back (deduct):
Interest expense
19
65
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(10
)
(411
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
119
471
Montage merger-related expenses
—
—
Restructuring charges
2
11
Impairments
8
16
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(1
)
2
(Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled
14
(94
)
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(1
)
(8
)
Legal settlement charges
3
6
Non-cash pension settlement loss
1
6
Other loss (1)
—
10
Stock-based compensation expense
2
8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
266
$
973
$
3,171
Subtract:
Cash and cash equivalents
(13
)
Net debt
$
3,158
Does not include $21 million of unamortized debt discount and issuance expense.
$
3,158
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
900
Net debt to EBITDA
3.5x
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, including $158 million of Adjusted EBITDA related to Montage Resources prior to the close of the acquisition.
