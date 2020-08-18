|
Southwestern Energy Completes Offering of Common Stock
Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the completion of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 63,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.50 per share, following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 8,250,000 shares, with net proceeds from the offering to the company totaling approximately $152 million after underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially redeem Montage Resource Corporation’s (“Montage”) issued and outstanding senior notes that Southwestern Energy will assume upon the closing of its recently announced merger with Montage (the “Merger”). If the Merger is not consummated, Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are also serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering was made under an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-238633) filed by Southwestern Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Southwestern Energy has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Southwestern Energy and the offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from:
Citigroup
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
