22:39 | 04.01.2021
Southwestern Energy Issues Statement on Untimely Passing of Julian Bott
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that Julian Bott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2021 after experiencing a sudden non-COVID related medical condition.
“We find comfort in knowing that Julian’s enduring influence on the Company will live on through the next generation of leaders that he mentored and influenced. The Company’s vision remains unchanged, and I am confident in the experienced team that we have in place to continue delivering on our strategic objectives.”
Michael Hancock, Vice President – Finance & Treasurer, who previously reported to Julian, will serve as the Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Michael joined the Company in 2010 and has held numerous leadership roles of increasing responsibility in accounting, finance, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis.
