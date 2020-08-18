|
Southwestern Energy Prices Offering of $350 Million of Senior Notes
Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value. The expected settlement date for the Offering is August 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Southwestern Energy expects to receive net proceeds from the Offering of approximately $345 million after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with the net proceeds received from its recent common stock offering and borrowings under its credit agreement, to fund a redemption of Montage Resource Corporation’s (“Montage”) issued and outstanding Senior Notes (the “Montage Notes”) that it will assume upon the closing of its recently announced merger with Montage (the “Merger”).
Citigroup, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made under an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (Registration No. 333-238633), filed by Southwestern Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Southwestern Energy has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Southwestern Energy and the Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from:
Citigroup
BofA Securities
Wells Fargo Securities
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or the Montage Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
