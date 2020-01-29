|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:16 | 30.01.2020
Southwestern Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 28, 2020
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 28, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter 2019 financial results. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 press release on February 27, 2020 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.
Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.
