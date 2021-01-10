0:00 | 11.01.2021

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Partners with Google in Japan

Splitit Payments Limited (ASX:SPT) (OTCMKTS:STTTF), a global payment solutions provider, announces that it has signed an agreement with Google to empower Japanese customers, for the first time ever, to use instalment plans to make purchases from the Google Store in Japan. In the coming weeks, Japanese customers purchasing Google’s new 5G phone, the Pixel 5, or Nest devices from the Google Store, will be able to split their payments into equal monthly instalments. Splitit CEO, Brad Paterson said: “This is one of the strongest case studies yet of our unique offering. We are working with Google in its effort to provide the best possible experience for its customers, and the seamless integration of Splitit into Google Store Japan means they never have to leave the platform. Splitit is the only instalment provider to service the huge credit card industry, with 68% of adults in Japan holding a credit card1, the highest in Asia. Splitit does not issue new credit to consumers, but rather allows existing credit card holders to make higher value purchases more easily, without incurring additional costs or fees. We are excited to allow Google customers to use their existing credit to pay for their new Pixel 5, Nest or Chromecast products.” “This partnership marks the next phase in our expansion into Asia as we continue to grow our footprint with our global platform” concluded Paterson. The materiality of the agreement with Google in Japan is unknown due to the variable nature of revenues which are dependent on customer uptake of specific products. About Splitit Payments Ltd: Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) (OTCMKTS:STTTF) is a payment method solution enabling customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments, without additional registrations or applications. Splitit enables merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly instalments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Serving many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants, Splitit’s global footprint extends to hundreds of merchants in countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R and D centre in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Contact:

Australian Media and Investor Enquiries

Catherine Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS

cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

+61 2 8234 0111 US Media Inquiries

Cari Sommer

Raise Communications

info@raisecg.com

+1 646 480 7683 Source:

Splitit Payments Ltd Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.