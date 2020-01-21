23:22 | 21.01.2020

sPower Announces the Suspension of its Seneca Wind Project

sPower, a leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), announced today that it will not refile an application with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) at this time. The application would have covered the Seneca Wind project in the Scipio, Reed, Venice, Eden and Bloom Townships in Seneca County, Ohio. The OPSB regulates the siting for wind farms with generating capacity of more than 5 megawatts (MW). The Seneca Wind project was a proposed 200 MW wind farm consisting of up to 77 wind turbines on approximately 25,000 acres of privately leased land in Seneca County. sPower’s decision to not refile the OPSB application will put the project on hold for an undetermined period, until next steps are defined by the company. “We would like to thank our landowners and other community partners who have supported this project over the years, even before our acquisition,” said sPower CEO, Ryan Creamer. “We hope to do more work in Ohio in the future, but at this time, we are making the difficult choice to place our resources in other states where there is a greater potential for success.” The project would have provided enough clean energy to power nearly 60,000 homes per year. It was also estimated that this project would have contributed more than $3 million annually to the local economy, while providing approximately 250 temporary construction jobs and between 10 and 15 permanent job positions. For more information on Seneca Wind, visit www.senecawind.com. About sPower: Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, sPower is a leading independent power producer (IPP) that owns and operates more than 150 renewable generation systems across the U.S. We operate a leading wind, solar and storage portfolio of nearly 2.0 GW, with 15 GW of projects under development. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), Fortune 500 global power company, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment managers. For more information visit www.spower.com or follow on Twitter @sPower_US.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121006128/en/