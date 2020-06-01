20:00 | 01.06.2020

sPower Names Michael Belikoff as its Chief Operating Officer

sPower, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Belikoff to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Mr. Belikoff will oversee sPower’s pan-renewable operating portfolio of nearly 2 gigawatts and lead sPower’s engineering and construction teams as the company builds out its nearly 17-gigawatt development pipeline. Mr. Belikoff will assume the COO role formerly held by Randall Corey, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Corey joined sPower in 2013 and has been instrumental in building and operating sPower’s industry-leading portfolio. Mr. Corey will remain with sPower through the end of the year to support the transition of operational aspects to Mr. Belikoff. “I am thrilled to appoint Michael to this important role. Michael joins sPower with a proven ability to safely deliver high-performing renewable energy projects,” said Ryan Creamer, sPower’s Chief Executive Officer. “As our operational portfolio continues to grow, with nearly 650 MWdc of additional capacity coming online this year, it is critical to have leaders like Michael to mentor our growing team and further operational excellence.” “The dynamics of the renewable energy industry continue to change in the current environment,” said Ray Henger, sPower’s Chief Development Officer. “I am confident that we are now even better positioned for sustained success with Mike’s long history of forging innovative solutions, maximizing efficiency, empowering employees, and fostering industry partnerships.” Mr. Belikoff added, “I am excited to join a company of bright and passionate people who have a strong commitment to safety, performance, and sustainability. The company is at the forefront of the renewable energy transition, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive operational success.” Mr. Belikoff, a Licensed Professional Engineer, has been a leader in the renewable energy industry for more than a decade and brings valuable expertise to sPower’s executive team during a period of rapid growth. Most recently Mr. Belikoff was Executive Vice President of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) at Cypress Creek Renewables. Before joining Cypress Creek Renewables, Belikoff served as Chief Operating Officer at Strata Solar. Mr. Belikoff served as Vice President of Global Power Plant Engineering at First Solar, before joining Strata Solar. In addition to his industry experience, Mr. Belikoff is a proven innovator in the renewable energy field, holding several patents for mechanical innovations.

About sPowerHeadquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, sPower is a leading independent power producer (IPP) that owns and operates more than 150 renewable generation systems across the U.S. We operate a leading wind, solar and storage portfolio of nearly 2.0 GW, with 15 GW of projects under development. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), Fortune 500 global power company, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers. For more information, visit www.spower.com or follow on social media @sPower_US