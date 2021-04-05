|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 05.04.2021
Sprinklr Expands Partnership With EDP to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation
Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that EDP, the Portuguese electric utilities company, is expanding its use of Sprinklr in order to drive operational efficiencies while transforming the way it interacts with employees and customers across digital channels.
Founded in 1976 and operating in 20 countries, EDP is a global energy company engaged in electricity and gas production, transport, distribution and trading with the ambitious and strategic goal of being all green by 2030. In addition, the company also aims to “prepare for the future now” by investing in innovative technologies.
A Sprinklr user since 2017, EDP is strategically preparing for the future by expanding its partnership to leverage all of Sprinklr’s integrated products – Employee Advocacy within Sprinklr Modern Marketing, Modern Advertising, Modern Research, Modern Care and Modern Engagement – for the following use cases:
Build brand awareness
Empower employees and amplify their voices
Improve customer support across digital channels and create a digitally-enabled organization
Efficiently cut costs by digitizing operations and enabling self-service customer support
“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with EDP, one of the most digitally innovative companies in the energy sector,” said Luca Lazzaron, Chief Revenue Officer, Sprinklr. “By giving teams the ability to collaborate on one Sprinklr platform, EDP can now optimize daily tasks to create better customer experiences.”
Read Sprinklr customer stories.
