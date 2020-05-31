|
4:51 | 29.09.2020
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2021
Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly” or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2020.
“We have continued to make progress with our Business Transformation Plan through the first quarter of this year despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Sproutly. “We are now able to leverage the success of Infusion BioSciences Inc. who has launched beverages using hemp Infuz2O in the US market with Kalo sparkling beverage and RI JUICE fresh fruit juices, to focus on using cannabis Infuz2O and BioNatural oils in unique Cannabis 2.0 products in Canada followed by other international markets.”
The Company amended the conversion price of its previously issued convertible debentures from a price of $0.75 per common share to $0.105 per share.
The Company commenced a Business Transformation Plan. The key aspects are:
Appointing Dr. Arup Sen as CEO, replacing Keith Dolo
Implementing a reduction in its staffing by 75% and cutback in cultivation output
Infusion Biosciences has provided a letter of intent to invest up to an additional a$855,000. The investment will be made by way of issuance of convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”). The Convertible Debentures will bear an accrued interest rate of 15% and be exchangeable into units at a price of $0.07 per unit (the “Units”). The Units consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant allowing the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08.
Subsequent Events
THR entered into a cannabis supply agreement with the province of British Columbia through the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch as well as completing initial sales into the province. This is the 5th province in Canada to carry the Company’s CALIBER branded indoor-grown dried flower products.
The Company amended the interest clause on its previously issued convertible debentures such that the Company can now settle the interest owing through the issuance of common shares or cash, subject to the prior written approval of Debenture holders holding more than 20% of the outstanding Debentures.
The Company secured a private loan of $855,000 from Infusion Biosciences Inc., a related party of the Company. The Loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum accruing and compounding monthly, payable on maturity on or before October 24, 2020 (the “Maturity Date”).
The Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.07 per Equity Unit to raise gross proceeds of $105,000. Each Equity Unit consists of one Common Share and one Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Warrant Share at an exercise price equal to $0.08 for a period of two years from date of issuance.
The Company completed a settlement of outstanding current debt of the Company in the amount of $180,000 with an arm’s length creditor. In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued 1,800,000 Common Shares (the “Settlement Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Settlement Share.
The Company settled an aggregate of $182,340 of payroll indebtedness owed to certain current and former employees for past services rendered through the issuance of 2,604,867 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.07 per share.
The Company amended maturity date of its previously issued convertible debentures from October 24, 2020 to April 24, 2021 and reduced the conversion price from $0.105 to $0.06 per share.
For more information on Sproutly, please visit www.sproutly.ca.
