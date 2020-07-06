|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:58 | 07.07.2020
Sproutly Announces its 5th Provincial Supply Agreement and Changes to Board of Directors
Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly” or the “Company”) announced today the addition of a supply agreement with British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, the Company’s 5th provincial supply agreement to date, as well as changes to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of British Columbia as our newest partner to carry our CALIBER branded products,” said Dr. Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. “Consistent with our plans, our small-batch dried flower is only the beginning of our CALIBER brand portfolio. We are looking to leverage innovative developments as we focus on commercialization of our proprietary APP Technology via the production and sale of specialized ingredients and Cannabis 2.0 products formulated with these ingredients.”
APP Technology is a proprietary technology that produces all natural whole-plant BioNatural Oils (BNO) and water soluble Infuz2O.
With a degree in chemistry and as prior CEO of an international nutraceutical company, Mr. Marcellino brings both the experience and vision to develop and implement business development and provide oversight. Mr. Marcellino has been intricately involved in the development and commercialization of the APP technology.
“On behalf of our board of directors, I want to thank Gregg for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors,” stated Dr. Arup Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. “We are happy to have Paul and Craig joining the Board, as this furthers the reorganization as another step in the execution of the Business Transformation plan.”
For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company’s inability to launch or supply its CALIBER branded products in British Columbia; the Company’s inability to develop and launch its Cannabis 2.0 products; potential negative consumer, investor or public perception of the Company’s ‘CALIBER’ branded products in British Columbia; changes in consumer preferences and product trends; and political, legal and regulatory uncertainty relating to cannabis products generally. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will launch its CALIBER branded products in British Columbia; that the Company’s ‘CALIBER’ branded products will be positively received by consumers in British Columbia; and that the Company will continue to develop and launch its Cannabis 2.0 products. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
