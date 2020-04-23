ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Standard Solar’s Wallingford, Vermont, 3.2 MW Brownfield Solar Project for Renewable Energy Program Complete

Standard Solar, Inc., a leading solar energy company, today announced the completion of a 3.2 megawatt (MW) solar project in Wallingford, Vermont. The project, owned and operated by Standard Solar, will provide clean energy to Vermont’s electric utilities under the state’s Standard Offer Program.

The Standard Offer Program was enacted by the Vermont Legislature with the goal of promoting the development of in-state renewable energy sources. Standard Offer helps to ensure that the benefits of these new energy sources flow to the Vermont economy and ratepaying citizens of the state. Under the Standard Offer law, the power is sold to all of Vermont’s electric distribution utilities (i.e., not just the interconnecting utility).

Standard Solar partnered with developer MHG Solar on the 17-acre project. Positive Energy NY LLC constructed the array.

“Sited on a 49.6-acre parcel of land that once served as a gravel pit and hot-mix asphalt plant, this project exemplifies how old industrial land or ‘brownfields’ can be repurposed to bring clean energy onto the grid and create a win-win for all involved,” said Thomas Hand, MHG Solar. “Projects like this pave the way to a better, cleaner future for Vermont.”

Completed and commissioned in January, the 9,018 solar panel ground-mount array is projected to produce 3,291,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in its first year. The estimated carbon offset is equivalent to the CO2 emissions from 406 homes’ electricity use for one year and 296,750,995 smartphones charged.

“Solar projects like this one in Wallingford are critical for Vermont to reach its goal to receive 90% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “The project, resulting from a great partnership between MHG Solar and Standard Solar, will reduce the need for fossil fuels and bring clean, quiet solar energy to the Vermont economy and its citizens.”

The power purchase agreement (PPA) is with VEPP,Inc., the Standard Offer Facilitator for existing and new Standard Offer Projects. In its role as a facilitator, the corporation acquires electric power from Vermont renewable resources and then distributes it to all 17 Vermont utilities on a pro rata basis. It manages a renewable power portfolio of nearly 100 MW.
About Standard Solar
Standard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making Distributed Generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally and is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.com.
