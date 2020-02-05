|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 05.02.2020
STANLEY Security Donates $10,000 to Fishers Police Department
STANLEY Security, a global integrator of comprehensive security solutions, yesterday announced a donation of $10,000 to the Fishers Police Department. With the death of K-9 Harlej in November 2019, STANLEY wanted to support the Fishers PD with a contribution for a new canine officer. The presentation took place at the Fishers Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
“Being headquartered in Fishers, STANLEY Security has developed a close-knit relationship with the Fishers PD,” said Robert Dro, STANLEY Security chief financial officer. “We are pleased to be offering the Fishers PD a donation toward a new canine officer to thank them for their unwavering dedication and service to our community.”
STANLEY Security first established roots in Fishers, Ind. in August of 2017. Since their arrival in Fishers, they have worked with the Fishers PD in a number of projects including a donation of the K-9 “Macho” Stanley in 2018.
“STANLEY Security has been a collaborative partner for us throughout the years,” said Ed Gebhart, Fishers Police Chief. “Receiving this donation from them will help us create a more secure environment within the Fishers Community and we look forward to continuing our relationship with STANLEY Security in the future.”
To learn more about STANLEY Security, visit stanleysecuritysolutions.com.
Intrusion Detection
Fire Alarms & Monitoring
Access Control Systems
Video Surveillance Systems
Systems Integration
Personal Safety and Security Response
Patient Safety Solutions
Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions
Standards Development & Strategic Planning
Software Support, Consultation and Integration
System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring
