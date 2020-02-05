15:00 | 05.02.2020

STANLEY Security Donates $10,000 to Fishers Police Department

STANLEY Security, a global integrator of comprehensive security solutions, yesterday announced a donation of $10,000 to the Fishers Police Department. With the death of K-9 Harlej in November 2019, STANLEY wanted to support the Fishers PD with a contribution for a new canine officer. The presentation took place at the Fishers Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. “Being headquartered in Fishers, STANLEY Security has developed a close-knit relationship with the Fishers PD,” said Robert Dro, STANLEY Security chief financial officer. “We are pleased to be offering the Fishers PD a donation toward a new canine officer to thank them for their unwavering dedication and service to our community.” STANLEY Security first established roots in Fishers, Ind. in August of 2017. Since their arrival in Fishers, they have worked with the Fishers PD in a number of projects including a donation of the K-9 “Macho” Stanley in 2018. “STANLEY Security has been a collaborative partner for us throughout the years,” said Ed Gebhart, Fishers Police Chief. “Receiving this donation from them will help us create a more secure environment within the Fishers Community and we look forward to continuing our relationship with STANLEY Security in the future.” To learn more about STANLEY Security, visit stanleysecuritysolutions.com.

About STANLEY Security

STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a provider of integrated security solutions defining the future of the security industry. STANLEY delivers a comprehensive suite of security products, software and integrated systems with a strong emphasis on service. STANLEY is powered by a culture of continuous innovation, providing revolutionary technology and unmatched customer service to commercial, institutional and industrial businesses and organizations. We focus on complete customer transparency and operational excellence in the five customer touchpoints: account management, installation, service, monitoring and billing. STANLEY takes pride in our signature approach to doing business – offering global resources, with a local touch. As one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive security providers, we’re protecting what’s important to you by designing, installing, servicing and monitoring an extensive array of products and solutions that span the entire security spectrum: Intrusion Detection Fire Alarms & Monitoring Access Control Systems Video Surveillance Systems Systems Integration Personal Safety and Security Response Patient Safety Solutions Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions Standards Development & Strategic Planning Software Support, Consultation and Integration System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring

