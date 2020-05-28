ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Starch Italics Directory 2020 – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Starch Italics – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

What’s happening in the world of starches, sweeteners, and other derivatives?

The analyst has great pleasure in offering you a special opportunity to receive its unique news feed on Starches and Derivatives
What does Starch Italics contain?
Current news – numbers, information, evaluation, regional highlights, etc. neatly organized and presented in a consistent and cogent fashion.

Every two months, this publication provides unique global news on starches from major and regional markets that are not commonly tracked by other publications.
Topics covered generally include:
Crops and Grains

Starch & Derivatives

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Company News

Regional News

New Product Developments

Glossary
Sample Table of Contents 1. Crops and Grains
Page 1 Romania’s 2012 grain production down 39% year over year – Don’t look for cheaper food yet, even as grain prices drop.

Page 2 Cold curbs potential for EU grain, oilseed crops

Page 4 French grain yields risk 5-6 % cut if cold snap lasts

Page 5 UkrAgroConsult cuts Ukraine’s 2013 grain crop forecast

Page 6 EU grains unscathed from winter, yields to rise-crop monitor

Page 7 Wheat price tipped to ease as crops rise
2. Starch & Derivatives
Page 7 Enzymes turn inedible waste plant material into food and fuel

Page 8 Potato starch paper marks curious entry into market

Page 9 Government awards more than USD 4 mio to environmental projects

Page 10 Inventor makes new products from Tayto starch

Page 11 Steps suggested to prevent mite attack on tapioca

Page 12 USD 4 mio of government funding for waste minimisation

Page 13 Scientists conclude no significant metabolic difference between consuming High Fructose Corn Syrup and Sugar

Page 15 Corn and soybean prices have opposite effect on fertilizer, food company stocks. Cookies and cream biscuits cornering market share from Glucose
3. Company News
Page 16 Emsland Group to acquire dehy manufacturer Mecklenburger Kartoffelveredlung GmbH

Page 19 Biofutures acquires Malaysian biofuels firm

Page 20 extreme biodiesel enters negotiations for acquisition of noteworthy oil recycling company, Promethean biofuels

Page 23 Ayensu starch factory resumes production
4. Biofuels
Page 24 TMO collaborates with Usina Santa Maria to develop ethanol plant in Brazil

Page 25 U.S. ethanol exports down, while maintaining net exporter title

Page 26 EU Environment Ministers favor biofuels industry over people and planet

Page 27 Insight: how will biofuels change land use?

Page 28 High corn prices and dropping demand are eating away at the biofuel industry

Page 29 Liquidators finalize ethanol plant sale

Page 30 Investment panel to take up 31oil, gas blocks in 2 weeks: Moily Farmers Research Beet-Based Biofuel

Page 31 Ethanol’s Enviro Benefits Keep on Growing

Page 32 Adecoagro plans to profit from sugar-to-ethanol swing
5. Bioplastics
Page 33 Cardia Bioplastic’s Biohybrid technology used in doggie waste bags Spanish project looks at bio packaging for fish

Page 34 Bioplastics market to increase five-fold by 2016. Trade group publishes land use data forbioplastic feedstocks

Page 35 Green Dot acquires bioplastic business

Page 36 Teijin enhances heat and impact resistance of its bioplastic Regional Language News
6. China
Page 37 Early assessment of corn prices of corn futures corn price trend forecast

Page 40 Brazilian soybean exports, Chinese importers or steering Argentina CFT 2013 domestic corn prices around the market summary
7. Brazilian News
Page 41 Cuts challenge ethanol industry Portuguese

Page 45 With 6 mio t of soybeans, MS terminates record crop harvest

Page 46 USDA report shows increase in corn planting intentions in the U.S.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cae4wj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005635/en/

