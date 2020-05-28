|
Starch Italics Directory 2020 – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Starch Italics – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
What’s happening in the world of starches, sweeteners, and other derivatives?
The analyst has great pleasure in offering you a special opportunity to receive its unique news feed on Starches and Derivatives
Every two months, this publication provides unique global news on starches from major and regional markets that are not commonly tracked by other publications.
Starch & Derivatives
Biofuels
Bioplastics
Company News
Regional News
New Product Developments
Glossary
Page 2 Cold curbs potential for EU grain, oilseed crops
Page 4 French grain yields risk 5-6 % cut if cold snap lasts
Page 5 UkrAgroConsult cuts Ukraine’s 2013 grain crop forecast
Page 6 EU grains unscathed from winter, yields to rise-crop monitor
Page 7 Wheat price tipped to ease as crops rise
Page 8 Potato starch paper marks curious entry into market
Page 9 Government awards more than USD 4 mio to environmental projects
Page 10 Inventor makes new products from Tayto starch
Page 11 Steps suggested to prevent mite attack on tapioca
Page 12 USD 4 mio of government funding for waste minimisation
Page 13 Scientists conclude no significant metabolic difference between consuming High Fructose Corn Syrup and Sugar
Page 15 Corn and soybean prices have opposite effect on fertilizer, food company stocks. Cookies and cream biscuits cornering market share from Glucose
Page 19 Biofutures acquires Malaysian biofuels firm
Page 20 extreme biodiesel enters negotiations for acquisition of noteworthy oil recycling company, Promethean biofuels
Page 23 Ayensu starch factory resumes production
Page 25 U.S. ethanol exports down, while maintaining net exporter title
Page 26 EU Environment Ministers favor biofuels industry over people and planet
Page 27 Insight: how will biofuels change land use?
Page 28 High corn prices and dropping demand are eating away at the biofuel industry
Page 29 Liquidators finalize ethanol plant sale
Page 30 Investment panel to take up 31oil, gas blocks in 2 weeks: Moily Farmers Research Beet-Based Biofuel
Page 31 Ethanol’s Enviro Benefits Keep on Growing
Page 32 Adecoagro plans to profit from sugar-to-ethanol swing
Page 34 Bioplastics market to increase five-fold by 2016. Trade group publishes land use data forbioplastic feedstocks
Page 35 Green Dot acquires bioplastic business
Page 36 Teijin enhances heat and impact resistance of its bioplastic Regional Language News
Page 40 Brazilian soybean exports, Chinese importers or steering Argentina CFT 2013 domestic corn prices around the market summary
Page 45 With 6 mio t of soybeans, MS terminates record crop harvest
Page 46 USDA report shows increase in corn planting intentions in the U.S.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cae4wj
