Starch Italics Directory 2020 – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Starch Italics – Unique News on Global Starches and Derivatives” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. What’s happening in the world of starches, sweeteners, and other derivatives? The analyst has great pleasure in offering you a special opportunity to receive its unique news feed on Starches and Derivatives

What does Starch Italics contain?

Current news – numbers, information, evaluation, regional highlights, etc. neatly organized and presented in a consistent and cogent fashion. Every two months, this publication provides unique global news on starches from major and regional markets that are not commonly tracked by other publications.

Topics covered generally include:

Crops and Grains Starch & Derivatives Biofuels Bioplastics Company News Regional News New Product Developments Glossary

Sample Table of Contents 1. Crops and Grains

Page 1 Romania’s 2012 grain production down 39% year over year – Don’t look for cheaper food yet, even as grain prices drop. Page 2 Cold curbs potential for EU grain, oilseed crops Page 4 French grain yields risk 5-6 % cut if cold snap lasts Page 5 UkrAgroConsult cuts Ukraine’s 2013 grain crop forecast Page 6 EU grains unscathed from winter, yields to rise-crop monitor Page 7 Wheat price tipped to ease as crops rise

2. Starch & Derivatives

Page 7 Enzymes turn inedible waste plant material into food and fuel Page 8 Potato starch paper marks curious entry into market Page 9 Government awards more than USD 4 mio to environmental projects Page 10 Inventor makes new products from Tayto starch Page 11 Steps suggested to prevent mite attack on tapioca Page 12 USD 4 mio of government funding for waste minimisation Page 13 Scientists conclude no significant metabolic difference between consuming High Fructose Corn Syrup and Sugar Page 15 Corn and soybean prices have opposite effect on fertilizer, food company stocks. Cookies and cream biscuits cornering market share from Glucose

3. Company News

Page 16 Emsland Group to acquire dehy manufacturer Mecklenburger Kartoffelveredlung GmbH Page 19 Biofutures acquires Malaysian biofuels firm Page 20 extreme biodiesel enters negotiations for acquisition of noteworthy oil recycling company, Promethean biofuels Page 23 Ayensu starch factory resumes production

4. Biofuels

Page 24 TMO collaborates with Usina Santa Maria to develop ethanol plant in Brazil Page 25 U.S. ethanol exports down, while maintaining net exporter title Page 26 EU Environment Ministers favor biofuels industry over people and planet Page 27 Insight: how will biofuels change land use? Page 28 High corn prices and dropping demand are eating away at the biofuel industry Page 29 Liquidators finalize ethanol plant sale Page 30 Investment panel to take up 31oil, gas blocks in 2 weeks: Moily Farmers Research Beet-Based Biofuel Page 31 Ethanol’s Enviro Benefits Keep on Growing Page 32 Adecoagro plans to profit from sugar-to-ethanol swing

5. Bioplastics

Page 33 Cardia Bioplastic’s Biohybrid technology used in doggie waste bags Spanish project looks at bio packaging for fish Page 34 Bioplastics market to increase five-fold by 2016. Trade group publishes land use data forbioplastic feedstocks Page 35 Green Dot acquires bioplastic business Page 36 Teijin enhances heat and impact resistance of its bioplastic Regional Language News

6. China

Page 37 Early assessment of corn prices of corn futures corn price trend forecast Page 40 Brazilian soybean exports, Chinese importers or steering Argentina CFT 2013 domestic corn prices around the market summary

7. Brazilian News

Page 41 Cuts challenge ethanol industry Portuguese Page 45 With 6 mio t of soybeans, MS terminates record crop harvest Page 46 USDA report shows increase in corn planting intentions in the U.S. For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cae4wj

