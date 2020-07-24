|
Starter Feed Market Analysis 2020-2027 and the Projected Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Starter Feed – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Medicated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-medicated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Alltech
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Associated British Foods PLC
Cargill, Inc.
Charoen Pokphand Foods
Evonik Industries AG
Nutreco N.V.
Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
Roquette Freres SA
