ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:36 | 24.07.2020
Starter Feed Market Analysis 2020-2027 and the Projected Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Starter Feed – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Starter Feed Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starter Feed estimated at US$25.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Medicated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-medicated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Starter Feed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Aci Godrej Agrovet Private Ltd.

Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC

Cargill, Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Evonik Industries AG

Nutreco N.V.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Roquette Freres SA
Total Companies Profiled: 58
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ep5z4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005257/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

14:35 Uhr | 24.07.2020
Pakistan warnt vor neuen ...

14:34 Uhr | 24.07.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Jungheinrich ...

14:34 Uhr | 24.07.2020
Corona-Entwarnung für Borisow - ...

14:28 Uhr | 24.07.2020
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt ...

14:27 Uhr | 24.07.2020
Lonza stellt Chemiesparte zum ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer