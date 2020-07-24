14:36 | 24.07.2020

Starter Feed Market Analysis 2020-2027 and the Projected Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Starter Feed – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Starter Feed Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starter Feed estimated at US$25.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Medicated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-medicated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Starter Feed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aci Godrej Agrovet Private Ltd. Alltech Archer Daniels Midland Company Associated British Foods PLC Cargill, Inc. Charoen Pokphand Foods Evonik Industries AG Nutreco N.V. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC Roquette Freres SA

Total Companies Profiled: 58

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ep5z4

