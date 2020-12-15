|
14:30 | 15.12.2020
State Auto Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto), has released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2020 Report highlights milestones in several of State Auto’s key ESG focus areas including the environment and its people, communities and governance practices.
State Auto introduced its first ESG report in 2019. Key updates to the 2020 report include additional information on the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, social justice issues, human rights, environmental sustainability and ongoing efforts to create eco-friendly operations.
State Auto’s 2020 ESG Report represents its commitment to transparency with agents, policyholders, customers, investors and associates. To learn more about State Auto’s ESG efforts and to view the 2020 report in full, visit: https://www.stateauto.com/ESG.
State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be found online at http://www.stateauto.com/.
