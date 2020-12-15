14:30 | 15.12.2020

State Auto Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto), has released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2020 Report highlights milestones in several of State Auto’s key ESG focus areas including the environment and its people, communities and governance practices.

This press release features multimedia.

“While 2020 brought many changes to how we work as a company and engage with our customers and communities, our commitment to doing the right thing remains as strong as ever,” said State Auto President and CEO Mike LaRocco. “Whether it’s in our day-to-day business, our governance, how we support our customers and communities or work to create a more sustainable environment, that commitment is part of our core.” State Auto introduced its first ESG report in 2019. Key updates to the 2020 report include additional information on the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, social justice issues, human rights, environmental sustainability and ongoing efforts to create eco-friendly operations.

Diversity & inclusion: Conducted companywide unconscious bias training and held CEO-led conversations on race throughout 2020.

Respect for human rights: Introduced the State Auto Human Rights Statement.

Environmental awareness: Introduced the State Auto Environmental Sustainability Statement.

Women in leadership: Provided baseline statistics for women in leadership roles, showing an increase from 28% to 35%. State Auto’s 2020 ESG Report represents its commitment to transparency with agents, policyholders, customers, investors and associates. To learn more about State Auto’s ESG efforts and to view the 2020 report in full, visit: https://www.stateauto.com/ESG.

About State Auto

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is primarily engaged in writing personal and business insurance products exclusively through independent insurance agencies. State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be found online at http://www.stateauto.com/.

