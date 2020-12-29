0:00 | 30.12.2020



State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Nyanda-8 Spudded



State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is pleased to advise that the next well in its current Reid’s Dome Gas Project drilling campaign, Nyanda-8, has spudded.

Drilling at Nyanda-8 had reached 248 metres at 7:00AM (AEST), with gas being detected from 151 metres.

Further updates will be issued as drilling and testing progresses at Nyanda-8.

About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid’s Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid’s Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

