State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Reids Dome Production Testing Update

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is pleased to provide its weekly update on production testing activities at its 100%-owned Reid’s Dome Gas Project (PL 231) in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. As advised on 27 January 2021, State Gas is undertaking production testing of three wells in the Nyanda area at Reid’s Dome (refer Figure 1*) in order to appraise that area for early development. The Nyanda-4 well, which produced at rates approaching 500,000 cubic feet per day in testing late last year, was re-established for production on 19 January 2021, with the water being gradually drawn down to release the gas. As at 6am this morning the well was producing at the rate of 78 cubic feet per day, a result that is at least as good as, if not better than, the current stage during prior testing. Nyanda-7, drilled just prior to Christmas last year, was placed on production test on 25 January 2021. The well commenced producing gas on 1 February 2021 after just 6 days, a performance analogous with the performance of the successful Nyanda-4 well during its initial production test. Gas production is expected to build steadily as the water level reduces in the well. Dewatering of the Nyanda-8 well (drilled over the New Year period) commenced on Saturday (30 January 2021), with gas production currently too early to measure. State Gas will continue to update the market as production testing continues. To view tables and figures, please visit:

