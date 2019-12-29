ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 30.12.2019
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Reid’s Dome Production Testing Update

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is pleased to provide an update on the early results of production testing at its 100%-owned Reid’s Dome Gas Project (PL 231) in Central Queensland.

As previously advised, production testing at Nyanda-4 in the southern area of the project commenced on 4 December 2019 and early results have been very encouraging. After 13 days of dewatering, State Gas reported gas flowing at a rate of 156 mscf/day.

Production volumes at Nyanda-4 have continued to increase steadily during December. The Company is now pleased to advise that Nyanda-4 gas production is currently at 436 mscf/day, with the fluid level in the well at 648 metres below surface.

The main coal seams of the Reid’s Dome Beds in Nyanda-4 are located between 396 and 1127 metres, and production is continuing to steadily increase.

Within the central area of the Reid’s Dome Gas Project, the new Serocold-1 well was drilled during December and will be placed on production test shortly in the New Year.

The strong gas production results since dewatering commenced at Nyanda-4 are highly encouraging for the Reid’s Dome Gas Project and the Company’s Target 2021 Gas-to-Market strategy.

Further production updates will be issued in the New Year.

About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid’s Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid’s Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com

Contact:
Lucy Snelling
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0439 608 241
e-mail: lucy@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
e-mail: richard@stategas.com

Source:

State Gas Limited

Copyright (C) 2019 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

04:50 Uhr | 30.12.2019
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Impressum

04:50 Uhr | 30.12.2019
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: ...

01:03 Uhr | 30.12.2019
EANS Adhoc: European Lithium ...

20:35 Uhr | 29.12.2019
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - ...

17:32 Uhr | 29.12.2019
WDH/McAllister: Ein unabhängiges ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer