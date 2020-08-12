18:47 | 12.08.2020

Statement from Hillandale Farms in Response to New York Attorney General Announcement

Hillandale Farms unequivocally denies the allegations that it gouged the prices charged for eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are a family-owned and operated business that has been selling eggs since the late 1950s. As one of the larger egg producers in the country, we – including our more than 1,500 employees – take great pride in the quality of our products and the integrity of our operations. We were shocked and dismayed to learn of the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive disruption in every sector of the economy, including the egg industry. As retail demand for eggs reached historically high levels earlier this year, our dedicated personnel rose to the challenge and worked tirelessly to meet that demand through the most consistent production and delivery measures possible. We wanted to be sure that eggs would remain on store shelves for customers in New York and other markets. Historically, eggs, like some other commodities, have been subject to volatile pricing. As an example, prices for eggs are now below what they were in August 2019, and well below what they were in January through March 2019. But our approach to pricing has been consistent for decades, and without complaint, whether that has led to profits or losses, and the last several months have been no exception. We look to a third-party company, Urner Barry, which specializes in the timely, accurate and unbiased reporting of market news and quotations throughout the food industry. We are prepared to defend against these allegations in court, if necessary. Regardless, we will continue to focus on our goals of producing quality eggs at fair prices, humanely caring for our chickens, treating our employees well, and maintaining our more than 60-year reputation of integrity within the food industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005591/en/