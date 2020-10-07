22:57 | 07.10.2020

Steel Sports Announces Character Development Partnership with Carrot Group for Esports Program in Underserved High Schools

Steel Sports, a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports coaching system, will present character development training to high school students participating in esports tournaments in partnership with the Carrot Group, a company that engages and inspires young innovators through unique programs around STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

On October 5, Steve Jones, Senior Vice President, Steel Sports Coaching System presented character-building tools to nearly 100 students and faculty members from Downey High School and Warren High School, who will compete against each other in the third annual Overwatch Downey Unified Esports High School Tournament. A 25-year veteran of coaching, Steve Jones provided the students and their teachers (coaches) with research-based, proven methods for exhibiting Steel Sports’ four Core Values that lead to success in sports and in life: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. “All aspects of life require us to work together and develop trust for one another to achieve goals,” said Steve Jones. “Esports, like any sport, is a team-based activity that challenges players to function and succeed as one team.” In partnering with Carrot Group, Steel Sports recognizes esports as the conduit between sports and STEAM. Through their unique esports programs, Carrot Group provides education on STEAM-based careers, opportunities to take free college-level online Game Design classes, and prizes for the winning teams. “Steel Sports is the perfect partner for our programs,” remarked Alan Zack, President of Carrot Group. “They have the deep coaching and character-building experience plus the ability to support our STEAM initiatives and careers through Steel Partners.” Steel Sports is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Partners, a diversified global holding company with a portfolio of STEAM-based operations. El Segundo-based Aerojet Rocketdyne, in which Steel Partners is invested, will provide an experience for the winning teams as one of the tournament prizes. “At Steel Sports, we provide meaningful and life changing experiences for our country’s children,” said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners and Aerojet Rocketdyne. “We created the Steel Sports Coaching System to forge a path of success for every player on and off the field.”

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Hermosa Beach, CA, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports coaching system. Through its “kids first” approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports’ core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com.

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) (NYSE:SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

About Carrot Group

Carrot Group is the leading organization engaging, cultivating, and celebrating young innovators to solve real-world problems using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The highly creative and fully customizable programs drive impact and spark a passion for discovery. Carrot Group designs various programs for preschool children to college students and through the belief that the power of competition inspires learning, creativity, and innovation. The critically acclaimed programs reward dynamic thinking, perseverance, cooperation, imagination, and ingenuity. Learn more at www.gocarrotgo.com.

