|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:57 | 07.10.2020
Steel Sports Announces Character Development Partnership with Carrot Group for Esports Program in Underserved High Schools
Steel Sports, a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports coaching system, will present character development training to high school students participating in esports tournaments in partnership with the Carrot Group, a company that engages and inspires young innovators through unique programs around STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).
A 25-year veteran of coaching, Steve Jones provided the students and their teachers (coaches) with research-based, proven methods for exhibiting Steel Sports’ four Core Values that lead to success in sports and in life: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment.
“All aspects of life require us to work together and develop trust for one another to achieve goals,” said Steve Jones. “Esports, like any sport, is a team-based activity that challenges players to function and succeed as one team.”
In partnering with Carrot Group, Steel Sports recognizes esports as the conduit between sports and STEAM. Through their unique esports programs, Carrot Group provides education on STEAM-based careers, opportunities to take free college-level online Game Design classes, and prizes for the winning teams.
“Steel Sports is the perfect partner for our programs,” remarked Alan Zack, President of Carrot Group. “They have the deep coaching and character-building experience plus the ability to support our STEAM initiatives and careers through Steel Partners.”
Steel Sports is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Partners, a diversified global holding company with a portfolio of STEAM-based operations. El Segundo-based Aerojet Rocketdyne, in which Steel Partners is invested, will provide an experience for the winning teams as one of the tournament prizes.
“At Steel Sports, we provide meaningful and life changing experiences for our country’s children,” said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners and Aerojet Rocketdyne. “We created the Steel Sports Coaching System to forge a path of success for every player on and off the field.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer