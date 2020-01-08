22:05 | 08.01.2020

Stem Holdings to Present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations, is pleased to announce the Company will present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.stemholdings.com.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) is a leading cannabis and hemp company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem’s award-winning brands are the foundation of the Company’s expansion into current and new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands and products that benefit well-being. Stem’s expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally, building value for shareholders.

