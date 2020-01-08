|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 08.01.2020
Stem Holdings to Present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference
Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations, is pleased to announce the Company will present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.stemholdings.com.
