22:14 | 15.01.2020

Steven Barlam Joins Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles as JFS Care CEO

Steven Barlam, MSW, LCSW, CMC, has joined Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles in the newly created role of CEO of JFS Care, an arm of the agency that provides homecare throughout the Los Angeles area. Since receiving his master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Barlam has worked exclusively in the field of Geriatrics. Beginning in the nonprofit arena, Mr. Barlam began his career at Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, before creating a private practice, Senior Care Management in Beverly Hills. In 1999, Mr. Barlam co-founded LivHOME, which was one of the first national models to integrate geriatric care management into homecare. After 21 years at LivHOME, Mr. Barlam is coming full circle back to his roots at Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles. During his career, Mr. Barlam has worked directly with older adults and their families, has developed innovative service delivery models, and has a passion for care management. Eli Veitzer, President and CEO of Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles said, “Steve brings deep experience, expertise, and innovation to JFS Care. His passion for the well-being of clients will help make JFS Care the most trusted homecare agency in Los Angeles.” Mr. Barlam is passionate about quality care and his motto is “it’s got to be good enough for my mother,” as he knows care is a very personal matter to our clients and their families. As a thought leader in the community, Mr. Barlam has served in the Professional Geriatric Community, sitting on numerous national and local boards, and has served as President of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers, currently the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA). He currently sits on the ALCA Board of Directors. Mr. Barlam is also the 2020 recipient of the Community Service Award from the Mission to Assist and Provide for Seniors (MAPS) Charities. Mr. Barlam is a regular lecturer at local universities and national conferences on topics relating to care management, technology, and patient/client care. He firmly believes in the power of education and coaching to help professionals enhance their skills to positively impact their clients’ lives as well as their practices. Mr. Barlam can be reached at (213) 260-7978 or sbarlam@jfscare.org.

About Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles has 165 years of proven experience meeting the evolving needs of our diverse and changing city. Each year, our comprehensive family of services improves the quality of life for tens of thousands of people, regardless of age, economic status, religion, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Our staff and volunteers feed families, provide LA's aging population with life-changing care, empower and shelter victims of domestic violence and their children, treat mental illness, and offer counseling to at-risk children and their families. More information about JFS programs and services is available at www.jfsla.org. If you, a friend, or a family member need assistance of any kind, call us toll-free at (877) ASK-4JFS.