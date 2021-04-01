|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 01.04.2021
Stewart Title Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The ESG report highlights the company’s initiatives and progress in the key areas of environmental impact, social commitment and governance.
The financial achievements over the last year laid the foundation for the company’s ESG initiatives. The work described in the ESG report will maximize the positive impact Stewart will continue to have as a steward of the environment and our society while continuing to manage the company in a transparent manner consistent with the company’s longstanding values.
“While the management of our financial performance is an important measure of resilience and sustainability, our vision and journey to become the Premier Title Services Company is based on so much more,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “Our work, conversations and initiatives around environmental and social issues are an integral part of who we are. We know that in order to be regarded as the best, we must sustainably serve our employees, shareholders, customers, and our communities at large – that work never stops.”
