8:06 | 06.04.2021
Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and Ironclad Energy Partners Announce Sale of Rochester District Energy Assets to SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust for $260mm Enterprise Value
Ironclad Energy Partners LLC (“Ironclad”), an affiliate of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (“Stonepeak”), has agreed to sell 100% of its indirect equity interests in RED-Rochester, LLC (“RED”) and associated affiliates to SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc (“SEEIT”) for $260 million enterprise value, subject to customary closing adjustments.
As one of the United States’ largest district energy systems, RED exclusively serves 100+ commercial and industrial customers within the Eastman Business Park (“EBP” or the “Park”) in Rochester, New York. RED’s asset base has continuously served the 1,200-acre EBP and its customers with reliable and competitively priced utilities for over a century. Today, RED serves customers with its highly efficient and environmentally friendly tri-generation plant, delivering 16 separate utility services, including steam, chilled water, and electricity, in support of its customers and the 5,500 employees that work within the Park.
Upon acquisition in 2016, Stonepeak and Ironclad committed ~$80mm of additional capital to execute on the conversion of RED’s coal-fired central plant to modern natural gas boilers. The brownfield project was delivered in 18 months, on time and on budget and without any disruption to customers. Following the completion of the natural gas conversion, Stonepeak and Ironclad committed additional capital to further modernize RED’s facilities, completing over 40 efficiency projects during the four-year ownership period, and identifying another 100+ such projects for future execution. Stonepeak and Ironclad’s efforts within the Park were well-received by stakeholders, drawing recognition and support from local and state entities such as the New York State Energy & Research Development Agency and Rochester Gas & Electric. Through executed and identified projects, RED is expected to reduce CO2 emissions within the Park by the equivalent of an 880MW photovoltaic solar installation and will reduce SO2 and NOx emissions by ~99% and ~60%, respectively. SDCL expects to continue these modernization and efficiency efforts under its ownership, which are expected to continue delivering both increased profitability and emissions savings via fuel usage reduction.
The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021, following receipt of customary regulatory approvals.
Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel for the selling parties. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati was legal counsel to SDCL.
SEEIT’s investment manager is Sustainable Development Capital LLP. Established in 2007, SDCL, with a proven track record of developing and investing in energy efficiency and decentralised energy generation projects.
