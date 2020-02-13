8:46 | 13.02.2020

Stora Enso’s Annual Report 2019 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Stora Enso’s Annual Report 2019 has been published at storaenso.com/annualreport [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2719711-1&h=2580457459&u=https%3A%2F%2Fannual-report.storaenso.com%2F&a=storaenso.com%2Fannualreport]. The Annual Report 2019 consists of four sections: Strategy, Sustainability, Financials and Governance. Strategy explains how our transformation is progressing and how we create value as a renewable materials company, highlighting key events from all divisions.Sustainability covers Stora Enso’s social, environmental, and economic sustainability performance.Financials consists of the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements, Stora Enso in capital markets, and our tax footprint. Also, increased disclosure of Stora Enso’s forest assets worth of EUR 4.9 billion in the end of 2019 is presented in this report. The non-financial reporting according to the Finnish Accounting Act is included in the report of the Board of Directors. The official audited financial statements in Finnish and a Swedish translation can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2719711-1&h=2580457459&u=https%3A%2F%2Fannual-report.storaenso.com%2F&a=storaenso.com%2Fannualreport].Governance covers Stora Enso’s governance policy, practices, and actions as well as remuneration in 2019. Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2719711-1&h=1463601310&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.storaenso.com%2F&a=storaenso.com]STORA ENSO OYJFor further information, please contact:Ulrika LiljaEVP, Communicationstel. +46-72-221-9228Investor enquiries:Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358-40-763-8767This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2719711-1&h=3403685772&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-annual-report-2019-published,c3034391 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2719711-1&h=2406922134&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-annual-report-2019-published%2Cc3034391&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-annual-report-2019-published%2Cc3034391]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Public/13589/3034391/846d93b4d01809ab.pdf STORAENSO Annual Report 2019 https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/2019-image,c2747970

2019 image Stora Enso Oyj