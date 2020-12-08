10:27 | 08.12.2020

Stora Enso’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of the second dividend instalment of EUR 0.15 per share for the financial year 2019

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION 8 December 2020 at 11.00 EETHELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Stora Enso Oyj’s Board of Directors has decided that a second dividend instalment of EUR 0.15 per share will be distributed based on the balance sheet adopted for the year 2019. The dividend is based on the authorisation given by Stora Enso’s Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2020. The resolution of the Board on the distribution of dividend was made considering the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on Stora Enso’s business and liquidity.The second dividend instalment will be paid on or about 17 December 2020 to a shareholder who is recorded in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy or in the separate register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of the dividend payment, 10 December 2020. The dividend payable for Euroclear Sweden registered shares will be forwarded by Euroclear Sweden AB and paid in Swedish krona. Dividends payable to ADR holders will be forwarded by Citibank N.A. and paid in US dollars. The ex-dividend date is 9 December 2020.Stora Enso’s Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2020 decided on an immediate dividend payment of EUR 0.15. It also authorised the Board of Directors to decide at a later date, at its discretion, to distribute a total dividend of up to EUR 0.35 per share in one or more instalments. Following the dividend payment on 17 December 2020, the total dividend for the financial year 2019 is EUR 0.30 per share.For further information, please contact:Ulrika LiljaEVP, Communicationstel. +46 72 221 9228Investor enquiries:Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358 40 763 8767Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3005779-1&h=3952342472&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.storaenso.com%2F&a=storaenso.com]STORA ENSO OYJCONTACT: For further information, please contact:Ulrika LiljaEVP, Communicationstel. +46 72 221 9228Investor enquiries:Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358 40 763 8767 This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3005779-1&h=1984897754&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-board-of-directors-has-decided-on-the-payment-of-the-second-dividend-instalment-of-eur-,c3250723 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3005779-1&h=2752723461&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-board-of-directors-has-decided-on-the-payment-of-the-second-dividend-instalment-of-eur-%2Cc3250723&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-board-of-directors-has-decided-on-the-payment-of-the-second-dividend-instalment-of-eur-%2Cc3250723] Stora Enso Oyj