Stora Enso’s Strategic Financial Targets and Historical Figures According to the new Divisional Structure

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 19 March 2020 at 14:00 EETHELSINKI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On 4 December 2019 Stora Enso announced the creation of a new divisional structure. As of 1 January 2020, the divisions are Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper.Stora Enso merged its containerboard business with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions, together with the recently created Formed Fiber unit, constitute a more focused Packaging Solutions division.As announced on 18 September 2019, Stora Enso established a Forest division and started reporting it separately as of 1 January 2020. The new Forest division includes Stora Enso’s Swedish forest assets (including the recently acquired Bergvik Skog Väst AB) and a 41% share of Tornator with the majority of its forest assets located in Finland. The Forest division also includes wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic countries. Tree plantations in Latin America and China, linked to local pulp mills, continue to be reported as before under the Biomaterials and Packaging Materials divisions. After establishing the new Forest division, remaining segment Other reporting includes Group functions, logistics and other operations.Strategic financial targets Stora Enso has updated the strategic financial targets according to the new divisional structure. The targets according to the new divisional structure as of 1 January 2020 as well as according to the divisional structure as of 31 December 2019 are presented in the tables below.

Division

KPI TargetAs of 1 January 2020 Target as of 31 December 2019

Packaging
Materials
ROOC >20%

Consumer Board
ROOC >20%

Packaging
Solutions
ROOC >30% >20%

Biomaterials
ROOC >15% >15%

Wood Products
ROOC >20% >20%

Forest
ROOC >5%

Paper Cash flow after
investing activities to
sales >7% >7%

GROUP

ROCE >13% >13%


ROOC: Operational return on operating capital
ROCE: Operational return on capital employed
Forest division segment reporting Growth in the value of forest represents an important component of the annual operative return for long-term rotation forest assets, where typical annual wood sales and related costs do not reflect the total profitability of the forest assets. The long-term value development of standing forests is an important driver for profitability of the forestry business.
Under previous presentation principles, all changes in fair valuation of biological assets were excluded from Operational EBIT, with the exception of depletion of capitalised silviculture costs for tree plantations in Latin America and China. From 1 January 2020 onwards, the changes in the fair valuation of biological assets will be categorised in two components:
1. non-operational fair value changes, and
2. operational fair value changes.
Non-operational fair value changes of biological assets reflect the changes made to valuation assumptions and parameters. Operational fair value changes of biological assets contain all other fair value changes, mainly due to inflation and differences in actual harvesting levels compared to the harvesting plan. Operational fair value changes will be reported in Operational EBITDA, whereas non-operational fair value changes will be excluded from Operational EBITDA.
In conjunction with the new segment reporting, Stora Enso will reclassify the silviculture costs of the new Forest division from Operational EBITDA to Operational EBIT. Silviculture costs mainly relate to replanting and the tending and fertilisation of trees. As per previous presentation principles, the depletion of capitalised silviculture costs in tree plantations in Latin America and China are already included in Operational EBIT, so this change aligns the presentation of Nordic forests with plantations in Latin America and China.
All of the above-mentioned changes are related to the non-IFRS alternative performance measures. Operating profit (IFRS) remains unchanged, with both operational and non-operational fair valuation changes to be included on the line change in the net value of biological assets.
The cash outflows regarding the silviculture costs of the Group’s Swedish forests will be presented in the cash flow statement as part of the investing activities instead of as operating cash flows under the previous presentation principles.
Restated figures The restated figures for the Group, Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions and Forest division are presented below.
As published: Sales

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board
2 563 614 640 675 634
2 622

Packaging Solutions
1 247 293 299 316 338
1 344

Biomaterials
1 464 341 331 394 398
1 635

Wood Products
1 569 374 380 412 403
1 622

Paper
2 856 694 690 712 760
3 066

Other
3 396 819 786 868 922
3 425

Inter-segment sales
-3 040 -724 -725 -770 -821
-3 229

Total 10 055 2 411 2 402 2 608 2 635 10 486


Restated: Sales

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials
3 193 755 791 833 814
3 350

Packaging Solutions 703 171 168 182 182 707

Biomaterials
1 464 341 331 394 398
1 635

Wood Products
1 569 374 380 412 403
1 622

Forest
2 321 558 518 603 642
2 285

Paper
2 856 694 690 712 760
3 066

Other
1 076 262 268 265 280 1,141

Inter-segment sales
-3 127 -743 -746 -793 -845
-3 321

Total 10 055 2 411 2 402 2 608 2 635 10 486


Packaging Materials: Sales

2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board
2 564 614 640 676 634
2 624

Containerboard 630 141 151 157 180 727


As published: Operational EBITDA

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 433 95 119 118 101 423

Packaging Solutions 212 36 48 58 70 313

Biomaterials 356 21 67 133 135 550

Wood Products 153 26 39 47 40 199

Paper 318 71 76 76 95 345

Other 70 11 26 3 30 48

Total 1 542 259 376 435 471 1 878


Restated: Operational EBITDA

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 574 115 146 156 157 684

Packaging Solutions 71 16 21 20 14 52

Biomaterials 356 21 67 133 135 550

Wood Products 153 26 39 47 40 199

Forest 145 43 37 25 39 122

Paper 318 71 76 76 95 345

Other -4 -14 10 -3 3 -26

Total 1 614 277 397 455 484 1 925

Total change 71 18 21 20 13 48


Packaging Materials: Operational EBITDA

2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 434 96 120 118 101 424

Containerboard 139 19 27 38 56 260


As published: Operational EBITDA margin %

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 16.9% 15.6% 18.6% 17.5% 15.9% 16.1%

Packaging Solutions 17.0% 12.2% 16.0% 18.4% 20.7% 23.3%

Biomaterials 24.3% 6.1% 20.3% 33.7% 33.9% 33.6%

Wood Products 9.8% 7.0% 10.3% 11.5% 10.0% 12.3%

Paper 11.1% 10.2% 11.0% 10.7% 12.5% 11.3%

Other 2.1% 1.3% 3.3% 0.3% 3.3% 1.4%

Total 15.3% 10.8% 15.7% 16.7% 17.9% 17.9%


Restated: Operational EBITDA margin %

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 18.0% 15.2% 18.5% 18.7% 19.3% 20.4%

Packaging Solutions 10.2% 9.6% 12.6% 11.0% 7.6% 7.4%

Biomaterials 24.3% 6.1% 20.3% 33.7% 33.9% 33.6%

Wood Products 9.8% 7.0% 10.3% 11.5% 10.0% 12.3%

Forest 6.2% 7.7% 7.2% 4.2% 6.1% 5.3%

Paper 11.1% 10.2% 11.0% 10.7% 12.5% 11.3%

Other -0.3% -5.5% 3.9% -1.1% 1.2% -2.3%

Total 16.0% 11.5% 16.5% 17.5% 18.4% 18.4%

Total change 0.7% 0.7% 0.9% 0.8% 0.5% 0.5%


Packaging Materials: Operational EBITDA margin %

2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 16.9% 15.6% 18.7% 17.5% 15.9% 16.1%

Containerboard 22.1% 13.5% 17.6% 24.0% 31.0% 35.7%


As published: Operational EBIT

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 250 51 73 72 54 231

Packaging Solutions 135 16 29 39 51 245

Biomaterials 233 -12 39 103 103 427

Wood Products 105 14 27 35 29 165

Paper 213 44 50 50 69 234

Other 17 0 13 -12 17 23

Total 953 112 231 287 324 1 325


Restated: Operational EBIT

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 339 57 86 98 98 444

Packaging Solutions 46 10 15 14 8 32

Biomaterials 233 -12 39 103 103 427

Wood Products 105 14 27 35 29 165

Forest 99 31 25 11 33 88

Paper 213 44 50 50 69 234

Other -32 -19 2 -11 -4 -38

Total 1 003 124 245 299 335 1 352

Total change 50 12 14 12 11 27


As published: Operational EBIT margin %

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 9.7% 8.3% 11.3% 10.7% 8.6% 8.8%

Packaging Solutions 10.8% 5.5% 9.6% 12.3% 15.1% 18.2%

Biomaterials 15.9% -3.5% 11.7% 26.1% 25.8% 26.1%

Wood Products 6.7% 3.6% 7.2% 8.6% 7.2% 10.2%

Paper 7.4% 6.3% 7.3% 7.0% 9.1% 7.6%

Other 0.5% -0.1% 1.7% -1.4% 1.9% 0.7%

Total 9.5% 4.6% 9.6% 11.0% 12.3% 12.6%


Restated: Operational EBIT margin %

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 10.6% 7.5% 10.9% 11.7% 12.0% 13.3%

Packaging Solutions 6.6% 5.9% 8.9% 7.5% 4.1% 4.5%

Biomaterials 15.9% -3.5% 11.7% 26.1% 25.8% 26.1%

Wood Products 6.7% 3.6% 7.2% 8.6% 7.2% 10.2%

Forest 4.3% 5.6% 4.8% 1.7% 5.1% 3.9%

Paper 7.4% 6.3% 7.3% 7.0% 9.1% 7.6%

Other -3.0% -7.4% 0.9% -4.1% -1.5% -3.3%

Total 10.0% 5.1% 10.2% 11.5% 12.7% 12.9%

Total change 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% 0.4% 0.3%


As published: Operating capital

EUR million 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018

Consumer Board
2 100
2 166
2 244
2 287
1 951

Packaging Solutions 962 945 961 954 923

Biomaterials
2 496
2 631
2 638
2 633
2 462

Wood Products 647 679 701 699 621

Paper 657 764 835 839 796

Other
4 601
4 119
4 027
2 340
2 204

Total

11 462

11 303

11 406

9 752

8 955


Restated: Operating capital

EUR million 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018

Packaging Materials
2 824
2 861
2 938
2 976
2 627

Packaging Solutions 241 251 267 265 246

Biomaterials
2 496
2 631
2 638
2 633
2 462

Wood Products 647 679 701 699 621

Forest
4 138
3 641
3 722
2 009
1 940

Paper 657 764 835 839 796

Other 460 477 305 330 264

Total

11 462

11 303

11 406

9 752

8 955


As published: Return on operating capital (ROOC)

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 12.3% 9.5% 13.2% 12.8% 10.3% 11.9%

Packaging Solutions 14.4% 6.8% 12.1% 16.3% 21.8% 27.2%

Biomaterials 9.4% -1.9% 5.9% 15.6% 16.2% 17.9%

Wood Products 16.6% 8.2% 15.8% 20.3% 17.7% 28.1%

Paper 29.3% 24.7% 25.1% 23.8% 33.7% 30.2%


Restated: ROOC

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 12.4% 8.0% 11.9% 13.2% 14.0% 16.9%

Packaging Solutions 18.9% 16.4% 23.1% 20.5% 11.8% 14.6%

Biomaterials 9.4% -1.9% 5.9% 15.6% 16.2% 17.9%

Wood Products 16.6% 8.2% 15.8% 20.3% 17.7% 28.1%

Forest 3.3% 3.2% 2.7% 1.5% 6.6% 4.7%

Paper 29.3% 24.7% 25.1% 23.8% 33.7% 30.2%


Group Return on capital employed (ROCE)

2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

ROCE as published 9.8% 4.2% 8.7% 11.3% 14.0% 15.5%

ROCE restated 10.3% 4.7% 9.2% 11.8% 14.5% 15.8%

Total change 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.3%

ROCE excluding Forest division restated 12.8% 5.0% 11.7% 15.2% 16.7% 18.9%


Net debt / operational EBITDA

31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018

Net debt / operational EBITDA as published 2.1 2.2 2.2 1.7 1.1

Net debt / operational EBITDA restated 2.0 2.1 2.1 1.6 1.1

Total change -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0


As published: Reconciliation of operational profitability

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Operational EBITDA 1 542 259 376 435 471 1 878

Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -6 -1 -1 -2 -2 -7

Operational decrease in the value of biological assets -51 -11 -14 -13 -13 -66

Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC -533 -136 -130 -134 -133 -479

Operational EBIT 953 112 231 287 324 1 325

Fair valuations and non-operational items(1) 544 600 -25 -25 -7 45

Items affecting comparability (IAC) -192 -32 -36 -120 -4 20

Operating profit (IFRS) 1 305 680 170 142 313 1 390


(1) Fair valuations and non-operational items include CO₂ emission rights, valuations of biological assets and the Group’s share of income tax and net financial items of EAI.
Restated: Reconciliation of operational profitability

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Operational EBITDA(1) 1 614 277 397 455 484 1 925

Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -16 -2 -3 -7 -3 -28

Silviculture costs(2) -62 -15 -19 -15 -13 -66

Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC -533 -136 -130 -134 -133 -479

Operational EBIT 1 003 124 245 299 335 1 352

Fair valuations and non-operational items(3) 494 588 -39 -37 -18 18

Items affecting comparability (IAC) -192 -32 -36 -120 -4 20

Operating profit (IFRS) 1 305 680 170 142 313 1 390


(1) Restated Operational EBITDA includes operational fair value changes of biological assets of EUR 50 million for 2019 and EUR 27 million for 2018. In addition, the Nordic forests silviculture costs of EUR 21 million for 2019 and EUR 20 million for 2018 have been presented under Operational EBITDA.
(2) Including damage to forests
(3) Fair valuations and non-operational items include CO₂ emission rights, non-operational fair value changes of biological assets and the Group’s share of income tax and net financial items of EAI. Non-operational fair value changes of biological assets reflect changes made to valuation assumptions and parameters, usually during the annual valuation process. Operational fair value changes of biological assets are included in Operational EBITDA and contain all other fair value changes, mainly due to inflation and differences in actual harvesting levels compared to the harvesting plan.
Reconciliation of operational profitability: Change

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Operational EBITDA 71 18 21 20 13 48

Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -10 -1 -2 -5 -1 -20

Silviculture costs -11 -4 -5 -2 0 0

Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Operational EBIT 50 12 14 12 11 27

Fair valuations and non-operational items -50 -12 -14 -12 -11 -27

Items affecting comparability (IAC) 0 0 0 0 0 0

Operating profit (IFRS) 0 0 0 0 0 0


As published: Cash Flow from Operations

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 476 145 163 113 56 339

Packaging Solutions 248 55 69 65 60 272

Biomaterials 423 66 114 138 105 438

Wood Products 183 57 57 51 19 147

Paper 344 97 118 70 59 222

Other 305 302 -34 112 -76 -52

Total 1 980 721 488 548 223 1 365


Restated: Cash Flow from Operations

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 632 175 189 167 101 580

Packaging Solutions 93 26 43 10 14 30

Biomaterials 423 66 114 138 105 438

Wood Products 183 57 57 51 19 147

Forest 370 273 47 112 -61 -34

Paper 344 97 118 70 59 222

Other -55 32 -76 3 -14 -18

Total 1 991 725 493 550 223 1 365

Total change 11 4 5 2 0 0


As published: Cash Flow after Investing Activities

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Consumer Board 328 98 135 84 11 177

Packaging Solutions 135 8 26 53 48 172

Biomaterials 266 11 82 104 69 327

Wood Products 135 42 47 38 8 80

Paper 264 72 99 47 46 175

Other 258 287 -41 102 -89 -119

Total 1 386 518 347 428 94 811


Restated: Cash Flow after Investing Activities

EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018

Packaging Materials 401 87 133 132 50 351

Packaging Solutions 58 16 27 5 10 -1

Biomaterials 266 11 82 104 69 327

Wood Products 135 42 47 38 8 80

Forest 333 258 37 104 -66 -55

Paper 264 72 99 47 46 175

Other -71 32 -78 -2 -23 -64

Total 1 386 518 347 428 93 811


For further information, please contact:
Ulrika LiljaEVP, Communicationstel. +46-72-221-9228
Investor enquiries:Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358-40-763-8767
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
STORA ENSO OYJ
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2756022-1&h=2231860400&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]
https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-strategic-financial-targets-and-historical-figures-according-to-the-new-divisional-stru,c3063830 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2756022-1&h=398331528&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-strategic-financial-targets-and-historical-figures-according-to-the-new-divisional-stru%2Cc3063830&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fstora-enso-oyj%2Fr%2Fstora-enso-s-strategic-financial-targets-and-historical-figures-according-to-the-new-divisional-stru%2Cc3063830]
The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13589/3063830/a47b4d52ca1278fb.pdf 0319 E Historical figures

Stora Enso Oyj

