13:42 | 19.03.2020
Stora Enso’s Strategic Financial Targets and Historical Figures According to the new Divisional Structure
STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 19 March 2020 at 14:00 EETHELSINKI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On 4 December 2019 Stora Enso announced the creation of a new divisional structure. As of 1 January 2020, the divisions are Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper.Stora Enso merged its containerboard business with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions, together with the recently created Formed Fiber unit, constitute a more focused Packaging Solutions division.As announced on 18 September 2019, Stora Enso established a Forest division and started reporting it separately as of 1 January 2020. The new Forest division includes Stora Enso’s Swedish forest assets (including the recently acquired Bergvik Skog Väst AB) and a 41% share of Tornator with the majority of its forest assets located in Finland. The Forest division also includes wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic countries. Tree plantations in Latin America and China, linked to local pulp mills, continue to be reported as before under the Biomaterials and Packaging Materials divisions. After establishing the new Forest division, remaining segment Other reporting includes Group functions, logistics and other operations.Strategic financial targets Stora Enso has updated the strategic financial targets according to the new divisional structure. The targets according to the new divisional structure as of 1 January 2020 as well as according to the divisional structure as of 31 December 2019 are presented in the tables below.
Division
KPI TargetAs of 1 January 2020 Target as of 31 December 2019
—
Packaging
—
Consumer Board
—
Packaging
—
Biomaterials
—
Wood Products
—
Forest
—
Paper Cash flow after
—
GROUP
ROCE >13% >13%
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board
Packaging Solutions
Biomaterials
Wood Products
Paper
Other
Inter-segment sales
—
Total 10 055 2 411 2 402 2 608 2 635 10 486
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials
Packaging Solutions 703 171 168 182 182 707
Biomaterials
Wood Products
Forest
Paper
Other
Inter-segment sales
—
Total 10 055 2 411 2 402 2 608 2 635 10 486
—
2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
Consumer Board
Containerboard 630 141 151 157 180 727
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 433 95 119 118 101 423
Packaging Solutions 212 36 48 58 70 313
Biomaterials 356 21 67 133 135 550
Wood Products 153 26 39 47 40 199
Paper 318 71 76 76 95 345
Other 70 11 26 3 30 48
—
Total 1 542 259 376 435 471 1 878
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 574 115 146 156 157 684
Packaging Solutions 71 16 21 20 14 52
Biomaterials 356 21 67 133 135 550
Wood Products 153 26 39 47 40 199
Forest 145 43 37 25 39 122
Paper 318 71 76 76 95 345
Other -4 -14 10 -3 3 -26
—
Total 1 614 277 397 455 484 1 925
—
Total change 71 18 21 20 13 48
—
2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
Consumer Board 434 96 120 118 101 424
Containerboard 139 19 27 38 56 260
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 16.9% 15.6% 18.6% 17.5% 15.9% 16.1%
Packaging Solutions 17.0% 12.2% 16.0% 18.4% 20.7% 23.3%
Biomaterials 24.3% 6.1% 20.3% 33.7% 33.9% 33.6%
Wood Products 9.8% 7.0% 10.3% 11.5% 10.0% 12.3%
Paper 11.1% 10.2% 11.0% 10.7% 12.5% 11.3%
Other 2.1% 1.3% 3.3% 0.3% 3.3% 1.4%
—
Total 15.3% 10.8% 15.7% 16.7% 17.9% 17.9%
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 18.0% 15.2% 18.5% 18.7% 19.3% 20.4%
Packaging Solutions 10.2% 9.6% 12.6% 11.0% 7.6% 7.4%
Biomaterials 24.3% 6.1% 20.3% 33.7% 33.9% 33.6%
Wood Products 9.8% 7.0% 10.3% 11.5% 10.0% 12.3%
Forest 6.2% 7.7% 7.2% 4.2% 6.1% 5.3%
Paper 11.1% 10.2% 11.0% 10.7% 12.5% 11.3%
Other -0.3% -5.5% 3.9% -1.1% 1.2% -2.3%
—
Total 16.0% 11.5% 16.5% 17.5% 18.4% 18.4%
—
Total change 0.7% 0.7% 0.9% 0.8% 0.5% 0.5%
—
2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
Consumer Board 16.9% 15.6% 18.7% 17.5% 15.9% 16.1%
Containerboard 22.1% 13.5% 17.6% 24.0% 31.0% 35.7%
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 250 51 73 72 54 231
Packaging Solutions 135 16 29 39 51 245
Biomaterials 233 -12 39 103 103 427
Wood Products 105 14 27 35 29 165
Paper 213 44 50 50 69 234
Other 17 0 13 -12 17 23
—
Total 953 112 231 287 324 1 325
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 339 57 86 98 98 444
Packaging Solutions 46 10 15 14 8 32
Biomaterials 233 -12 39 103 103 427
Wood Products 105 14 27 35 29 165
Forest 99 31 25 11 33 88
Paper 213 44 50 50 69 234
Other -32 -19 2 -11 -4 -38
—
Total 1 003 124 245 299 335 1 352
—
Total change 50 12 14 12 11 27
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 9.7% 8.3% 11.3% 10.7% 8.6% 8.8%
Packaging Solutions 10.8% 5.5% 9.6% 12.3% 15.1% 18.2%
Biomaterials 15.9% -3.5% 11.7% 26.1% 25.8% 26.1%
Wood Products 6.7% 3.6% 7.2% 8.6% 7.2% 10.2%
Paper 7.4% 6.3% 7.3% 7.0% 9.1% 7.6%
Other 0.5% -0.1% 1.7% -1.4% 1.9% 0.7%
—
Total 9.5% 4.6% 9.6% 11.0% 12.3% 12.6%
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 10.6% 7.5% 10.9% 11.7% 12.0% 13.3%
Packaging Solutions 6.6% 5.9% 8.9% 7.5% 4.1% 4.5%
Biomaterials 15.9% -3.5% 11.7% 26.1% 25.8% 26.1%
Wood Products 6.7% 3.6% 7.2% 8.6% 7.2% 10.2%
Forest 4.3% 5.6% 4.8% 1.7% 5.1% 3.9%
Paper 7.4% 6.3% 7.3% 7.0% 9.1% 7.6%
Other -3.0% -7.4% 0.9% -4.1% -1.5% -3.3%
—
Total 10.0% 5.1% 10.2% 11.5% 12.7% 12.9%
—
Total change 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% 0.4% 0.3%
—
EUR million 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018
—
Consumer Board
Packaging Solutions 962 945 961 954 923
Biomaterials
Wood Products 647 679 701 699 621
Paper 657 764 835 839 796
Other
—
Total
11 462
11 303
11 406
9 752
8 955
—
EUR million 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018
—
Packaging Materials
Packaging Solutions 241 251 267 265 246
Biomaterials
Wood Products 647 679 701 699 621
Forest
Paper 657 764 835 839 796
Other 460 477 305 330 264
—
Total
11 462
11 303
11 406
9 752
8 955
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 12.3% 9.5% 13.2% 12.8% 10.3% 11.9%
Packaging Solutions 14.4% 6.8% 12.1% 16.3% 21.8% 27.2%
Biomaterials 9.4% -1.9% 5.9% 15.6% 16.2% 17.9%
Wood Products 16.6% 8.2% 15.8% 20.3% 17.7% 28.1%
Paper 29.3% 24.7% 25.1% 23.8% 33.7% 30.2%
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 12.4% 8.0% 11.9% 13.2% 14.0% 16.9%
Packaging Solutions 18.9% 16.4% 23.1% 20.5% 11.8% 14.6%
Biomaterials 9.4% -1.9% 5.9% 15.6% 16.2% 17.9%
Wood Products 16.6% 8.2% 15.8% 20.3% 17.7% 28.1%
Forest 3.3% 3.2% 2.7% 1.5% 6.6% 4.7%
Paper 29.3% 24.7% 25.1% 23.8% 33.7% 30.2%
—
2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
ROCE as published 9.8% 4.2% 8.7% 11.3% 14.0% 15.5%
ROCE restated 10.3% 4.7% 9.2% 11.8% 14.5% 15.8%
Total change 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.3%
ROCE excluding Forest division restated 12.8% 5.0% 11.7% 15.2% 16.7% 18.9%
—
31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018
Net debt / operational EBITDA as published 2.1 2.2 2.2 1.7 1.1
Net debt / operational EBITDA restated 2.0 2.1 2.1 1.6 1.1
—
Total change -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Operational EBITDA 1 542 259 376 435 471 1 878
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -6 -1 -1 -2 -2 -7
Operational decrease in the value of biological assets -51 -11 -14 -13 -13 -66
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC -533 -136 -130 -134 -133 -479
—
Operational EBIT 953 112 231 287 324 1 325
Fair valuations and non-operational items(1) 544 600 -25 -25 -7 45
Items affecting comparability (IAC) -192 -32 -36 -120 -4 20
—
Operating profit (IFRS) 1 305 680 170 142 313 1 390
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Operational EBITDA(1) 1 614 277 397 455 484 1 925
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -16 -2 -3 -7 -3 -28
Silviculture costs(2) -62 -15 -19 -15 -13 -66
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC -533 -136 -130 -134 -133 -479
—
Operational EBIT 1 003 124 245 299 335 1 352
Fair valuations and non-operational items(3) 494 588 -39 -37 -18 18
Items affecting comparability (IAC) -192 -32 -36 -120 -4 20
—
Operating profit (IFRS) 1 305 680 170 142 313 1 390
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Operational EBITDA 71 18 21 20 13 48
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI) -10 -1 -2 -5 -1 -20
Silviculture costs -11 -4 -5 -2 0 0
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC 0 0 0 0 0 0
—
Operational EBIT 50 12 14 12 11 27
Fair valuations and non-operational items -50 -12 -14 -12 -11 -27
Items affecting comparability (IAC) 0 0 0 0 0 0
—
Operating profit (IFRS) 0 0 0 0 0 0
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 476 145 163 113 56 339
Packaging Solutions 248 55 69 65 60 272
Biomaterials 423 66 114 138 105 438
Wood Products 183 57 57 51 19 147
Paper 344 97 118 70 59 222
Other 305 302 -34 112 -76 -52
—
Total 1 980 721 488 548 223 1 365
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 632 175 189 167 101 580
Packaging Solutions 93 26 43 10 14 30
Biomaterials 423 66 114 138 105 438
Wood Products 183 57 57 51 19 147
Forest 370 273 47 112 -61 -34
Paper 344 97 118 70 59 222
Other -55 32 -76 3 -14 -18
—
Total 1 991 725 493 550 223 1 365
—
Total change 11 4 5 2 0 0
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Consumer Board 328 98 135 84 11 177
Packaging Solutions 135 8 26 53 48 172
Biomaterials 266 11 82 104 69 327
Wood Products 135 42 47 38 8 80
Paper 264 72 99 47 46 175
Other 258 287 -41 102 -89 -119
—
Total 1 386 518 347 428 94 811
—
EUR million 2019 Q4/19 Q3/19 Q2/19 Q1/19 2018
—
Packaging Materials 401 87 133 132 50 351
Packaging Solutions 58 16 27 5 10 -1
Biomaterials 266 11 82 104 69 327
Wood Products 135 42 47 38 8 80
Forest 333 258 37 104 -66 -55
Paper 264 72 99 47 46 175
Other -71 32 -78 -2 -23 -64
—
Total 1 386 518 347 428 93 811
—
