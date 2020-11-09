|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:16 | 09.11.2020
Strategy Analytics: Tesla Market Capital Reaches New Heights, A Reflection Of Electric Vehicle Dominance?
Tesla’s market capital is now challenging the largest established auto groups, Volkswagen and Toyota. The latest report “OEM Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Strategies: Tesla Technology Leads; SPACs and Electric Vans Help Start-Ups,” from the Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS) service, finds that this financial strength is coupled with technical prowess that leverages an established lead in EV (electric vehicle) development and is being enhanced by continued advancements in battery technology.
“Efficiency is a key element in Tesla’s success, helping to extend driving range and making Tesla’s offerings more desirable to the consumer from a practical standpoint. These efficiencies can also reduce battery requirements allowing Tesla to be remain cost competitive,” says Kevin Mak, principal analyst in the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). “Only the Hyundai Ioniq and the Lucid Air come close to their equivalents at Tesla in efficiency. Most rivals typically lack faster switching, higher efficiency SiC-based power electronics, while we see Chinese start-ups lacking the requisite electric motor technology expertise to compete with Tesla.”
Strategy Analytics “OEM Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Strategies: Tesla Technology Leads; SPACs and Electric Vans Help Start-Ups” report provides a comprehensive review of OEM strategies in the increasingly important electrified vehicle segment, as well as discussing some of the key technology areas including battery technology, electric motors, charging infrastructure and power electronics, that will drive hybrid and battery electric vehicles into the mainstream.
Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
