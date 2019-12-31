|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:04 | 18.02.2021
Strong Execution and Improved Market Conditions Set up 2021 and Beyond
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, with fourth-quarter net earnings of $316 million ($0.55 diluted earnings per share). Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings1 were $0.24 per share and adjusted EBITDA1 was $768 million.
“Nutrien reported excellent results across our entire business. Our Retail Ag Solutions business delivered a record fourth quarter and we also reported higher potash and nitrogen sales volumes and lower production costs. Agriculture fundamentals began to improve in late 2020 and we are starting to see the benefit to our business from this cyclical recovery,” commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO.
“We are committed to shareholder returns and again raised our dividend and announced another share buyback program, which emphasizes the strength of Nutrien, notwithstanding a global pandemic. We continually look for ways to improve our business portfolio, including the MOPCO divestment for over half-a-billion dollars, with the intention to reallocate the capital to higher return opportunities to drive shareholder value,” added Mr. Magro.
Nutrien generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow1 in 2020, and $2.4 billion including the improvement to our non-cash operating working capital1.
Retail Ag Solutions delivered a 29 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, due to exceptional organic growth and strong fall fertilizer applications in North America. Retail generated 16 percent higher adjusted EBITDA in 2020 compared to 2019 due to double digit organic growth and contributions from acquisitions. 2020 Retail adjusted EBITDA to sales was 9.7 percent on a consolidated basis and 10.6 percent in the US, higher by 0.4 and 0.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2019.
Potash adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 48 percent compared to the same period in 2019, due to much stronger domestic and offshore sales volumes. 2020 Potash adjusted EBITDA was 25 percent lower than in 2019 due to lower net realized selling prices. Potash sales volumes in 2020 were the second highest on record and Nutrien is fully committed on domestic and offshore sales volumes into April of 2021, despite not shipping volumes to China and India until new sales contracts are negotiated. Potash cash cost of product manufactured1 was $59 per tonne in 2020, down $4 per tonne from 2019.
Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher sales volumes. Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA decreased 13 percent in 2020 as higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices. Sales volumes increased by nearly 700,000 tonnes in 2020 driven by higher production resulting from debottlenecking projects and strong operating rates.
Nutrien closed the sale of its stake in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. (“MOPCO”) which includes settlement of related arbitration claims. Total net proceeds received from the transaction in 2020 were $540 million. The investment had contributed approximately $15 million to $20 million to Nutrien’s adjusted EBITDA annually, and carried a book value of approximately $300 million. The cash received is expected to be redeployed to generate higher returns for shareholders.
Nutrien announced the launch of the agricultural industry’s most comprehensive carbon program, providing end-to-end support for growers to drive improved sustainability, boost yields and provide the opportunity to monetize improved carbon performance at the farm level through carbon credits.
Nutrien’s 2021 adjusted net earnings per share1 and adjusted EBITDA1 guidance is $2.05 to $2.75 per share and $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion, respectively.
1 This financial measure including related guidance, if applicable, is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.
US major crop planted acreage is expected to increase by approximately 10 million acres in 2021. This increase is expected to lead to much higher crop input demand, particularly for crop nutrients, as prospective fertilizer costs as a proportion of crop revenue are at decade-low levels.
Record Brazilian crop margins led to higher soybean planting in 2020 and is expected to result in higher year-over-year planted area for Safrinha corn in 2021. We expect this will support strong Brazilian crop input demand in 2021.
India and China settled a 2021 potash agreement with one supplier, the only major potash supply agreements to date. Canpotex and other major suppliers individually commented that the agreement did not reflect strengthening market conditions.
North American fall potash applications were very strong in 2020 and channel inventories are low. Spring potash demand continues to be strong and Nutrien has been fully committed on domestic sales into the second quarter of 2021 since early December 2020. Globally, potash inventory levels continue to decrease while crop prices and grower profitability have increased. As a result, Canpotex is fully committed into the second quarter of 2021 and has not placed or allocated any volumes to China nor India since the previous supply contracts expired.
A rally in global energy prices in early 2021 steepened the nitrogen cost curve, which in addition to strong agricultural and recovering industrial demand, led to higher nitrogen prices. Global ammonia prices are further supported by tightening supply, while urea prices are higher due to solid demand in nearly all key markets. We expect that Chinese urea exports in 2021 will decline to 3 to 5 million tonnes from 5.5 million tonnes in 2020 due to strong domestic demand and higher coal feedstock prices.
Global phosphate prices have continued to trend higher in early 2021, driven by tight supply and higher input costs.
All guidance numbers, including those noted above and related sensitivities are outlined in the tables below.
Adjusted net earnings per share 2
$
2.05
$
2.75
Adjusted EBITDA (billions) 2
$
4.0
$
4.5
Retail Adjusted EBITDA (billions)
$
1.5
$
1.6
Potash Adjusted EBITDA (billions)
$
1.4
$
1.6
Nitrogen Adjusted EBITDA (billions)
$
1.1
$
1.3
Phosphate Adjusted EBITDA (millions)
$
250
$
350
Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3
12.5
13.0
Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3
10.9
11.4
Depreciation and amortization (billions)
$
1.9
$
2.0
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
22
%
24
%
Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) 2
$
1.1
$
1.2
$1/MMBtu change in NYMEX 5
$
155
$
0.21
$25/tonne change in realized potash selling prices
$
260
$
0.35
$25/tonne change in realized ammonia selling prices
$
47
$
0.06
$25/tonne change in realized urea selling prices
$
82
$
0.11
2021 FX Rate CAD to USD
1.29
2021 NYMEX natural gas ($US/MMBtu)
$ 2.80
1 See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Sales 1
3,462
17
20,084
4
Freight, transportation and distribution
172
17
768
11
Cost of goods sold
2,256
19
13,814
7
Gross margin 1
1,034
13
5,502
(5)
Expenses 1
971
(22)
3,640
19
Net earnings (loss)
(48)
n/m
992
(54)
Adjusted EBITDA 2
664
16
4,025
(9)
Free cash flow (“FCF”) 2
138
42
2,157
(15)
FCF including changes in non-cash operating working
capital 2
2,068
15
2,647
(9)
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
Net earnings increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to improved operating results, the gain associated with the MOPCO transaction and the impact of impairments in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings in 2020 were lower than 2019 due to lower realized crop nutrient prices and the non-cash impairment of assets largely related to our Phosphate operations in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to strong Retail earnings growth and higher potash sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the full year 2020 compared to 2019 primarily due to lower crop nutrient prices that more than offset strong Retail organic growth, earnings contributions from acquisitions and greater operational efficiencies. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on our results during the periods.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
Sales
Crop nutrients
907
22
186
27
21
Crop protection products
635
30
281
22
44
Seed
99
54
60
(3)
61
Merchandise
211
14
44
(7)
21
Nutrien Financial
–
n/m
–
n/m
n/m
Services and other 1
339
(14)
185
12
55
Nutrien Financial elimination 2
–
n/m
–
n/m
n/m
2,191
19
756
17
35
Cost of goods sold
1,435
21
Gross margin
756
17
Expenses 1,3
687
12
Earnings before finance
costs and taxes (“EBIT”)
69
70
Depreciation and amortization
162
11
EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA
231
29
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
Sales
Crop nutrients
4,989
4
1,032
9
21
Crop protection products
4,983
12
1,173
11
24
Seed
1,712
5
336
8
20
Merchandise
598
58
109
44
18
Nutrien Financial
–
n/m
–
n/m
n/m
Services and other 1
1,000
24
651
19
65
Nutrien Financial elimination 2
–
n/m
–
n/m
n/m
13,282
11
3,301
13
25
Cost of goods sold
9,981
11
Gross margin
3,301
13
Expenses 1,3
2,665
12
EBIT
636
20
Depreciation and amortization
595
12
EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA
1,231
16
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Crop nutrients sales were higher in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 relative to the same periods in 2019 due to 27 percent and 15 percent higher sales volumes respectively, that more than offset the impact of lower selling prices per tonne. Fourth quarter sales increased due to strong fall applications in the US and our expansion in South America. Gross margin percentage was stable in the fourth quarter of 2020 but increased for the full year of 2020 due to a larger proportion of higher-margin proprietary product sales in the year.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
North America
146
36
651
60
226
(15)
Offshore
204
23
1,234
31
164
(5)
350
29
1,885
41
186
(9)
Cost of goods sold
211
45
112
4
Gross margin – manufactured
139
4
74
(27)
Gross margin – other 1
–
–
Depreciation and amortization
35
31
Gross margin – total
139
4
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured 3
Expenses 2
56
(13)
109
(8)
EBIT
83
16
Potash cash cost of product manufactured 3
Depreciation and amortization
66
86
82
(13)
EBITDA
149
47
Impairment of assets
–
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
149
48
1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $Nil) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil).
2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $40 million (2019 – $50 million).
3 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
North America
978
(7)
4,040
19
242
(22)
Offshore
1,625
(24)
7,481
7
217
(29)
2,603
(18)
11,521
11
226
(26)
Cost of goods sold
1,103
7
96
(4)
Gross margin – manufactured
1,500
(36)
130
(42)
Gross margin – other 1
1
(100)
Depreciation and amortization
34
3
Gross margin – total
1,501
(36)
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured
Expenses 2
298
(17)
164
(33)
EBIT
1,203
(41)
Potash cash cost of product manufactured
Depreciation and amortization
390
16
63
(6)
EBITDA
1,593
(27)
Impairment of assets
–
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
1,593
(25)
1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $1 million) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil).
2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $201 million (2019 – $287 million).
Change
Change
Latin America
–
1
Other Asian markets 1
(3)
(2)
China
4
–
India
10
4
Other markets
(11)
(3)
1 All Asian markets except China and India.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Ammonia
141
11
571
28
245
(12)
Urea
193
19
695
23
278
(3)
Solutions, nitrates and
sulfates
166
1
1,096
15
152
(13)
500
11
2,362
20
212
(8)
Cost of goods sold
404
14
171
(5)
Gross margin – manufactured
96
(1)
41
(20)
Gross margin – other 1
11
55
Depreciation and amortization
60
(15)
Gross margin – total
107
5
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured
Income 2
(11)
n/m
101
(17)
EBIT
118
210
Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured 3
Depreciation and amortization
141
4
48
(17)
EBITDA
259
98
Adjustments 2
–
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
259
3
1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $114 million (2019 – $103 million) less cost of goods sold of $97 million (2019 – $92 million).
2 The adjustments consist primarily of the net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO which was recorded in other income. See Note 2 and Note 3 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
3 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Ammonia
743
(16)
2,971
(6)
250
(10)
Urea
932
–
3,037
14
307
(13)
Solutions, nitrates and
sulfates
706
(5)
4,262
11
166
(14)
2,381
(7)
10,270
7
232
(13)
Cost of goods sold
1,749
3
170
(3)
Gross margin – manufactured
632
(34)
62
(39)
Gross margin – other 1
68
(16)
Depreciation and amortization
52
6
Gross margin – total
700
(32)
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured
Income 2
(4)
n/m
114
(18)
EBIT
704
(1)
Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured
Depreciation and amortization
535
12
45
(4)
EBITDA
1,239
5
Adjustments 2
–
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
1,239
(13)
1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $518 million (2019 – $467 million) less cost of goods sold of $461 million (2019 – $399 million).
2 The adjustments consist primarily of the net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO which was recorded in other income. See Note 2 and Note 3 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact
2.46
10
2.47
(6)
Realized derivative impact
0.06
(50)
0.11
(55)
Overall gas cost
2.52
9
2.58
(9)
Average NYMEX
2.50
6
2.63
(21)
Average AECO
1.76
19
1.22
38
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Fertilizer
155
16
466
–
334
16
Industrial and feed
105
(5)
181
1
581
(5)
260
8
647
–
403
7
Cost of goods sold
255
4
395
4
Gross margin – manufactured
5
200
8
188
Gross margin – other 1
1
–
Depreciation and amortization
88
(32)
Gross margin – total
6
167
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured
(Income) Expenses
9
n/m
96
(14)
EBIT
(3)
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
57
(32)
EBITDA
54
17
Impairment of assets
–
–
Adjusted EBITDA
54
17
1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $40 million (2019 – $27 million) less cost of goods sold of $39 million (2019 – $26 million).
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
2019
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Fertilizer
790
(15)
2,130
(4)
371
(12)
Industrial and feed
426
(5)
759
(3)
561
(2)
1,216
(12)
2,889
(4)
421
(8)
Cost of goods sold
1,218
(14)
422
(11)
Gross margin – manufactured
(2)
n/m
(1)
n/m
Gross margin – other 1
(3)
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
82
(5)
Gross margin – total
(5)
n/m
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured
Expenses
38
n/m
81
10
EBIT
(43)
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
237
(8)
EBITDA
194
n/m
Impairment of assets
–
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
194
20
1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $127 million (2019 – $152 million) less cost of goods sold of $122 million (2019 – $155 million).
All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2021 and in the future; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs; and our ability to redeploy capital to generate higher returns for shareholders.
Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States.
The purpose of our expected adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) guidance ranges, as well as our adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA price and input costs sensitivities ranges, are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.
Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool
Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.
Online: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5869929.
Via Phone: 1-888-869-1189 Conference ID 5869929.
Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do not share your information with anyone else.
Live Audio Webcast: Visit http://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2020-q4-earnings-conference-call
15
23
8
34
11
38
8.2
23.3
8.4
23.7
1,558
8,812
559
2,236
2,117
11,048
436
465
408
398
428
452
95
102
68
60
88
93
130
44
38
(24)
2
16
47
(1)
132
60
85
(25)
1,350
5,554
1,012
4,716
311
1,466
189
915
230
264
187
194
1,939
11,700
28
55
1,401
6,164
1,036
3,978
94
91
390
1,514
91
89
Management believes the non-IFRS financial measures provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions, and why management uses each measure. It includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As non-recurring or unusual items arise, we generally exclude these items in our calculation.
2019
2019
Net earnings (loss)
(48)
992
Finance costs
141
554
Income tax (recovery) expense
(30)
316
Depreciation and amortization
436
1,799
499
3,661
Merger and related costs
25
82
Acquisition and integration related costs
16
16
Share-based compensation expense
9
104
Impairment of assets
87
120
COVID-19 related expenses
–
–
Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
28
42
Loss on disposal of business
–
–
Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO
–
–
664
4,025
316
0.55
459
0.81
Adjustments:
Acquisition and integration related costs
22
13
0.03
60
44
0.08
Share-based compensation expense
60
36
0.06
69
50
0.09
Impairment of assets
1
1
–
824
657
1.15
COVID-19 related expenses
22
13
0.02
67
49
0.09
Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
15
9
0.02
19
14
0.02
Loss on disposal of business
–
–
–
6
4
–
Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO
(250)
(250)
(0.44)
(250)
(250)
(0.44)
2019
2019
Cash from operations before working capital changes
489
3,175
Sustaining capital expenditures
(351)
(1,018)
138
2,157
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
1,930
490
2,068
2,647
2019
2019
Total COGS – Potash
211
1,103
Change in inventory
11
10
Other adjustments
–
(16)
COPM
222
1,097
Depreciation and amortization included in COPM
(63)
(355)
Cash COPM
159
742
Production tonnes (tonnes – thousands)
1,939
11,700
82
63
2019
2019
Total COGS – Nitrogen
496
2,148
Depreciation and amortization in COGS
(122)
(462)
Cash COGS for products other than ammonia
(274)
(1,226)
Ammonia
Total cash COGS before other adjustments
100
460
Other adjustments 1
(22)
(57)
Total cash COPM
78
403
Natural gas and steam costs
(52)
(273)
Controllable cash COPM
26
130
Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 – thousands)
544
2,887
48
45
1 Includes changes in inventory balances and other adjustments.
2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.
2,288
2,030
3,216
1,157
Working capital from certain recent acquisitions
(108)
63
–
–
Adjusted working capital
2,180
2,093
3,216
1,157
(795)
(2,108)
(1,711)
(1,392)
Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial
1,385
(15)
1,505
(235)
Sales 1
2,661
6,764
2,742
2,618
Sales from certain recent acquisitions
(348)
(338)
–
–
Adjusted sales
2,313
6,426
2,742
2,618
(16)
(40)
(36)
(37)
Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial
2,297
6,386
2,706
2,581
16
40
36
37
Deemed interest expense 1
(5)
(15)
(15)
(14)
Net interest
11
25
21
23
Average Nutrien Financial receivables
795
2,108
1,711
1,392
689
826
691
768
(153)
(161)
(167)
(177)
536
665
524
591
Gross margin 2
541
1,627
683
885
2
2
3
3
543
1,629
686
888
2 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the first three quarters of 2020.
3 Adjusted to reflect what the metric would have been prior to a reclassification of certain immaterial figures.
(44)
766
86
177
2019
Sales from comparable base
Current period
12,568
Prior period 1
12,520
Comparable store sales (%)
0
Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates 1
12,636
(1)
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in 2020.
Note
2019
2019
Note 1
Note 1
3,462
20,084
Freight, transportation and distribution
172
768
Cost of goods sold
2,256
13,814
1,034
5,502
Selling expenses
670
2,505
General and administrative expenses
117
404
Provincial mining and other taxes
39
292
Share-based compensation expense
9
104
Impairment of assets
87
120
Other (income) expenses
3
49
215
63
1,862
Finance costs
141
554
(78)
1,308
Income tax (recovery) expense
(30)
316
(48)
992
Basic
(0.08)
1.70
Diluted
(0.08)
1.70
Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS
572,916,000
582,269,000
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS
572,916,000
583,102,000
2019
2019
(48)
992
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss):
Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
7
7
Net fair value gain (loss) on investments
1
(25)
Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to
net earnings (loss):
Gain on currency translation of foreign operations
83
47
Other
2
7
93
36
45
1,028
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
2019
2019
Net earnings (loss)
(48)
992
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
436
1,799
Share-based compensation expense
9
104
Impairment of assets
87
120
Net gain on disposal of investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company
S.A.E. (“MOPCO”)
–
–
Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax
(1)
177
Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous
6
(17)
Cash from operations before working capital changes
489
3,175
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Receivables
1,363
(64)
Inventories
(1,049)
190
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,039)
(238)
Payables and accrued charges
2,655
602
2,419
3,665
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(551)
(1,728)
Additions to intangible assets
(45)
(163)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(74)
(911)
Proceeds from disposal of investment in MOPCO
–
–
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax
–
55
Purchase of investments
(34)
(198)
Other
39
147
(665)
(2,798)
Transaction costs on long-term debt
–
(29)
(Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net
(1,318)
216
Proceeds from long-term debt
–
1,510
Repayment of long-term debt
–
(1,010)
Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(68)
(234)
Dividends paid
(258)
(1,022)
Repurchase of common shares
–
(1,930)
Issuance of common shares
2
20
(1,642)
(2,479)
(9)
(31)
103
(1,643)
568
2,314
671
671
Cash and cash equivalents comprised of:
Cash
532
532
Short-term investments
139
139
671
671
Interest paid
152
505
Income taxes paid
28
29
Total cash outflow for leases
92
345
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (“AOCI”)
Net
Actuarial
Loss on
Net Fair
Gain on
Currency
Number of
Value
Defined
Translation
Common
Share
Contributed
Loss on
Benefit
of Foreign
Total
Retained
Total
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Investments
Plans 1
Operations
Other
AOCI
Earnings
Equity 2
16,740
231
(7)
–
(251)
(33)
(291)
7,745
24,425
Net earnings
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
992
992
Other comprehensive (loss) income
–
–
–
(25)
7
47
7
36
–
36
Shares repurchased
(36,067,323)
(992)
–
–
–
–
–
–
(886)
(1,878)
Dividends declared
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
(754)
(754)
Effect of share-based compensation including
issuance of common shares
474,655
23
17
–
–
–
–
–
–
40
Transfer of net loss on sale of investment
–
–
–
3
–
–
–
3
(3)
–
Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges
–
–
–
–
–
–
8
8
–
8
Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
–
–
–
–
(7)
–
–
(7)
7
–
15,771
248
(29)
–
(204)
(18)
(251)
7,101
22,869
Net earnings
issuance of common shares
2 All equity transactions were attributable to common shareholders.
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
December 31
As at
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
671
Receivables
3,542
Inventories
4,975
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,477
10,665
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
20,335
Goodwill
11,986
Other intangible assets
2,428
Investments
821
Other assets
564
46,799
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
976
Current portion of long-term debt
502
Current portion of lease liabilities
214
Payables and accrued charges
7,437
9,129
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
8,553
Lease liabilities
859
Deferred income tax liabilities
3,145
Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities
433
Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs
1,650
Other non-current liabilities
161
23,930
Share capital
15,771
Contributed surplus
248
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(251)
Retained earnings
7,101
22,869
46,799
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Our accounting policies are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Our 2020 annual consolidated financial statements, which are expected to be issued in February 2021, will include additional information under IFRS.
Certain immaterial 2019 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings (loss) and segment information.
In management’s opinion, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Chief Operating Decision Maker changed the measure used to evaluate the performance of our operating segments from net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA provides a better indication of the segment’s performance as it excludes the impact of impairments and other costs that are centrally managed by our corporate function. Due to the change in the measurement of the segments, we have presented adjusted EBITDA for the comparative periods.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
2,181
374
575
298
34
–
3,462
– intersegment
10
29
125
43
–
(207)
–
Sales
– total
2,191
403
700
341
34
(207)
3,462
Freight, transportation and distribution
–
53
97
54
–
(32)
172
Net sales
2,191
350
603
287
34
(175)
3,290
Cost of goods sold
1,435
211
496
281
34
(201)
2,256
Gross margin
756
139
107
6
–
26
1,034
Selling expenses
668
2
4
–
(4)
–
670
General and administrative expenses
30
6
4
4
73
–
117
Provincial mining and other taxes
–
50
–
–
(11)
–
39
Share-based compensation expense
–
–
–
–
9
–
9
Impairment of assets
–
–
–
–
87
–
87
Other (income) expenses
(11)
(2)
(19)
5
76
–
49
Earnings (loss) before finance costs and
income taxes
69
83
118
(3)
(230)
26
63
Depreciation and amortization
162
66
141
57
10
–
436
EBITDA
231
149
259
54
(220)
26
499
Merger and related costs
–
–
–
–
25
–
25
Acquisition and integration related costs
–
–
–
–
16
–
16
Share-based compensation expense
–
–
–
–
9
–
9
Impairment of assets
–
–
–
–
87
–
87
Foreign exchange loss, net of
related derivatives
–
–
–
–
28
–
28
Adjusted EBITDA
231
149
259
54
(55)
26
664
Assets – at December 31, 2019
19,990
11,696
10,991
2,198
2,129
(205)
46,799
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
13,244
2,702
2,608
1,397
133
–
20,084
– intersegment
38
207
612
203
–
(1,060)
–
Sales
– total
13,282
2,909
3,220
1,600
133
(1,060)
20,084
Freight, transportation and distribution
–
305
372
232
–
(141)
768
Net sales
13,282
2,604
2,848
1,368
133
(919)
19,316
Cost of goods sold
9,981
1,103
2,148
1,373
133
(924)
13,814
Gross margin
3,301
1,501
700
(5)
–
5
5,502
Selling expenses
2,484
9
25
5
(18)
–
2,505
General and administrative expenses
112
6
15
7
264
–
404
Provincial mining and other taxes
–
287
2
1
2
–
292
Share-based compensation expense
–
–
–
–
104
–
104
Impairment of assets
–
–
–
–
120
–
120
Other expenses (income)
69
(4)
(46)
25
171
–
215
Earnings (loss) before finance costs and
income taxes
636
1,203
704
(43)
(643)
5
1,862
Depreciation and amortization
595
390
535
237
42
–
1,799
EBITDA
1,231
1,593
1,239
194
(601)
5
3,661
Merger and related costs
–
–
–
–
82
–
82
Acquisition and integration related costs
–
–
–
–
16
–
16
Share-based compensation expense
–
–
–
–
104
–
104
Impairment of assets
–
–
–
–
120
–
120
Foreign exchange loss, net of
related derivatives
–
–
–
–
42
–
42
Adjusted EBITDA
1,231
1,593
1,239
194
(237)
5
4,025
Assets – at December 31, 2019
19,990
11,696
10,991
2,198
2,129
(205)
46,799
2019
2019
Merger and related costs
25
82
Acquisition and integration related costs
16
16
Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
28
42
Earnings of equity-accounted investees
(13)
(66)
Bad debt (recovery) expense
(14)
24
COVID-19 related expenses
–
–
Loss on disposal of business
–
–
Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO
–
–
Other expenses
7
117
49
215
In the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of our strategic decision to dispose of our investment in MOPCO, we received cash consideration of $540 for the disposal of the investment and settlement of legal claims. This resulted in a pre-tax gain of $250 recorded in other (income) expenses.
