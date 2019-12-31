ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:04 | 18.02.2021
Strong Execution and Improved Market Conditions Set up 2021 and Beyond

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, with fourth-quarter net earnings of $316 million ($0.55 diluted earnings per share). Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings1 were $0.24 per share and adjusted EBITDA1 was $768 million.

“Nutrien reported excellent results across our entire business. Our Retail Ag Solutions business delivered a record fourth quarter and we also reported higher potash and nitrogen sales volumes and lower production costs. Agriculture fundamentals began to improve in late 2020 and we are starting to see the benefit to our business from this cyclical recovery,” commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO.

“We are committed to shareholder returns and again raised our dividend and announced another share buyback program, which emphasizes the strength of Nutrien, notwithstanding a global pandemic. We continually look for ways to improve our business portfolio, including the MOPCO divestment for over half-a-billion dollars, with the intention to reallocate the capital to higher return opportunities to drive shareholder value,” added Mr. Magro.
Highlights:
Nutrien announced a dividend increase and new share buyback program. The Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.46 per share, our third dividend increase in three years with an annualized payout at $1.84 per share. Nutrien’s Board of Directors also approved the purchase of up to five percent of Nutrien’s outstanding common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The NCIB is subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Nutrien generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow1 in 2020, and $2.4 billion including the improvement to our non-cash operating working capital1.

Retail Ag Solutions delivered a 29 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, due to exceptional organic growth and strong fall fertilizer applications in North America. Retail generated 16 percent higher adjusted EBITDA in 2020 compared to 2019 due to double digit organic growth and contributions from acquisitions. 2020 Retail adjusted EBITDA to sales was 9.7 percent on a consolidated basis and 10.6 percent in the US, higher by 0.4 and 0.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to 2019.
Retail Ag Solutions further improved results through supply chain and efficiency efforts including improving the cash operating coverage ratio and lowering Retail adjusted average working capital1 by nearly $900 million compared to 2019. Adjusted EBITDA per US selling location1 reached $1.08 million and digital platform sales exceeded $1.2 billion in 2020, more than double our goal of $500 million and over four times 2019 levels.

Potash adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 48 percent compared to the same period in 2019, due to much stronger domestic and offshore sales volumes. 2020 Potash adjusted EBITDA was 25 percent lower than in 2019 due to lower net realized selling prices. Potash sales volumes in 2020 were the second highest on record and Nutrien is fully committed on domestic and offshore sales volumes into April of 2021, despite not shipping volumes to China and India until new sales contracts are negotiated. Potash cash cost of product manufactured1 was $59 per tonne in 2020, down $4 per tonne from 2019.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher sales volumes. Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA decreased 13 percent in 2020 as higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices. Sales volumes increased by nearly 700,000 tonnes in 2020 driven by higher production resulting from debottlenecking projects and strong operating rates.

Nutrien closed the sale of its stake in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. (“MOPCO”) which includes settlement of related arbitration claims. Total net proceeds received from the transaction in 2020 were $540 million. The investment had contributed approximately $15 million to $20 million to Nutrien’s adjusted EBITDA annually, and carried a book value of approximately $300 million. The cash received is expected to be redeployed to generate higher returns for shareholders.

Nutrien announced the launch of the agricultural industry’s most comprehensive carbon program, providing end-to-end support for growers to drive improved sustainability, boost yields and provide the opportunity to monetize improved carbon performance at the farm level through carbon credits.

Nutrien’s 2021 adjusted net earnings per share1 and adjusted EBITDA1 guidance is $2.05 to $2.75 per share and $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion, respectively.

1 This financial measure including related guidance, if applicable, is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.
Market OutlookAgriculture and Retail
Key crop prices continue to be supported by very tight global supply and demand fundamentals, which have increased farm level profitability and boosted grower sentiment. Global crop demand is strong and is aided by record Chinese grain and oilseed imports.

US major crop planted acreage is expected to increase by approximately 10 million acres in 2021. This increase is expected to lead to much higher crop input demand, particularly for crop nutrients, as prospective fertilizer costs as a proportion of crop revenue are at decade-low levels.

Record Brazilian crop margins led to higher soybean planting in 2020 and is expected to result in higher year-over-year planted area for Safrinha corn in 2021. We expect this will support strong Brazilian crop input demand in 2021.
Crop Nutrient Markets
Global potash demand surpassed expectations in late 2020 and we now estimate world potash shipments reached record levels at approximately 68 million tonnes. Potash prices also improved considerably in late 2020, with US Midwest prices up nearly $100 per tonne at the end of 2020 compared to mid-year levels. This demand momentum continues in 2021 supported by favorable crop economics, high potash affordability and limited inventory build in major markets. As a result, we forecast 2021 global potash shipments will be 68 to 70 million tonnes.

India and China settled a 2021 potash agreement with one supplier, the only major potash supply agreements to date. Canpotex and other major suppliers individually commented that the agreement did not reflect strengthening market conditions.

North American fall potash applications were very strong in 2020 and channel inventories are low. Spring potash demand continues to be strong and Nutrien has been fully committed on domestic sales into the second quarter of 2021 since early December 2020. Globally, potash inventory levels continue to decrease while crop prices and grower profitability have increased. As a result, Canpotex is fully committed into the second quarter of 2021 and has not placed or allocated any volumes to China nor India since the previous supply contracts expired.

A rally in global energy prices in early 2021 steepened the nitrogen cost curve, which in addition to strong agricultural and recovering industrial demand, led to higher nitrogen prices. Global ammonia prices are further supported by tightening supply, while urea prices are higher due to solid demand in nearly all key markets. We expect that Chinese urea exports in 2021 will decline to 3 to 5 million tonnes from 5.5 million tonnes in 2020 due to strong domestic demand and higher coal feedstock prices.

Global phosphate prices have continued to trend higher in early 2021, driven by tight supply and higher input costs.
Financial Outlook and Guidance
Based on market factors detailed above, we are issuing 2021 adjusted net earnings guidance of $2.05 to $2.75 per share and 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $4.0 to $4.5 billion.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above and related sensitivities are outlined in the tables below.
2021 Guidance Ranges 1
 
Low
 

 

 
High
 

Adjusted net earnings per share 2

$

2.05

 

 

$

2.75

 

Adjusted EBITDA (billions) 2

$

4.0

 

 

$

4.5

 

Retail Adjusted EBITDA (billions)

$

1.5

 

 

$

1.6

 

Potash Adjusted EBITDA (billions)

$

1.4

 

 

$

1.6

 

Nitrogen Adjusted EBITDA (billions)

$

1.1

 

 

$

1.3

 

Phosphate Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

$

250

 

 

$

350

 

Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3

 

12.5

 

 

 

13.0

 

Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3

 

10.9

 

 

 

11.4

 

Depreciation and amortization (billions)

$

1.9

 

 

$

2.0

 

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings

 

22

%

 

 

24

%

Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) 2

$

1.1

 

 

$

1.2

 

 
Impact to
 

 
Adjusted
 

 
Adjusted
 
2021 Annual Assumptions & Sensitivities 1
 
EBITDA
 

 
EPS 4
 

$1/MMBtu change in NYMEX 5

$

155

 

$

0.21

 

$25/tonne change in realized potash selling prices

$

260

 

$

0.35

 

$25/tonne change in realized ammonia selling prices

$

47

 

$

0.06

 

$25/tonne change in realized urea selling prices

$

82

 

$

0.11

 

2021 FX Rate CAD to USD

 

1.29

 

2021 NYMEX natural gas ($US/MMBtu)

 

$ 2.80

 

1 See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section.
2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
3 Manufactured products only. Nitrogen excludes ESN® and Rainbow products.
4 Assumes 570 million shares outstanding.
5 Nitrogen related impact.
Consolidated Results
 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars)
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

Sales 1
4,052
 

3,462

 

17

 
20,908
 

20,084

 

4

Freight, transportation and distribution
202
 

172

 

17

 
855
 

768

 

11

Cost of goods sold
2,685
 

2,256

 

19

 
14,814
 

13,814

 

7

Gross margin 1
1,165
 

1,034

 

13

 
5,239
 

5,502

 

(5)

Expenses 1
762
 

971

 

(22)

 
4,337
 

3,640

 

19

Net earnings (loss)
316
 

(48)

 

n/m

 
459
 

992

 

(54)

Adjusted EBITDA 2
768
 

664

 

16

 
3,667
 

4,025

 

(9)

Free cash flow (“FCF”) 2
196
 

138

 

42

 
1,830
 

2,157

 

(15)

FCF including changes in non-cash operating working

capital 2
2,370
 

2,068

 

15

 
2,404
 

2,647

 

(9)

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Net earnings increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to improved operating results, the gain associated with the MOPCO transaction and the impact of impairments in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings in 2020 were lower than 2019 due to lower realized crop nutrient prices and the non-cash impairment of assets largely related to our Phosphate operations in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to strong Retail earnings growth and higher potash sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the full year 2020 compared to 2019 primarily due to lower crop nutrient prices that more than offset strong Retail organic growth, earnings contributions from acquisitions and greater operational efficiencies. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on our results during the periods.
Segment Results
Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, unless otherwise noted. In the third quarter of 2020, we revised the measure with which we evaluate our segments from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA provides a better indication of the segments performance as it excludes the impact of impairments and other costs that are centrally managed by our corporate function. We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the comparative periods.
Retail
 
Three Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Gross Margin
 
Gross Margin (%)
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crop nutrients
1,108
 

907

 

22

 
236
 

186

 

27

 
21
 

21

Crop protection products
828
 

635

 

30

 
343
 

281

 

22

 
41
 

44

Seed
152
 

99

 

54

 
58
 

60

 

(3)

 
38
 

61

Merchandise
240
 

211

 

14

 
41
 

44

 

(7)

 
17
 

21

Nutrien Financial
37
 

 

n/m

 
37
 

 

n/m

 
100
 

n/m

Services and other 1
290
 

339

 

(14)

 
207
 

185

 

12

 
71
 

55

Nutrien Financial elimination 2
(37)
 

 

n/m

 
(37)
 

 

n/m

 
100
 

n/m

 
2,618
 

2,191

 

19

 
885
 

756

 

17

 
34
 

35

Cost of goods sold
1,733
 

1,435

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin
885
 

756

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 1,3
768
 

687

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before finance

costs and taxes (“EBIT”)
117
 

69

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
180
 

162

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA
297
 

231

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.
3 Includes selling expenses of $727 million (2019 – $668 million).

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Gross Margin
 
Gross Margin (%)
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crop nutrients
5,200
 

4,989

 

4

 
1,130
 

1,032

 

9

 
22
 

21

Crop protection products
5,602
 

4,983

 

12

 
1,303
 

1,173

 

11

 
23
 

24

Seed
1,790
 

1,712

 

5

 
363
 

336

 

8

 
20
 

20

Merchandise
943
 

598

 

58

 
157
 

109

 

44

 
17
 

18

Nutrien Financial
129
 

 

n/m

 
129
 

 

n/m

 
100
 

n/m

Services and other 1
1,241
 

1,000

 

24

 
774
 

651

 

19

 
62
 

65

Nutrien Financial elimination 2
(120)
 

 

n/m

 
(120)
 

 

n/m

 
100
 

n/m

 
14,785
 

13,282

 

11

 
3,736
 

3,301

 

13

 
25
 

25

Cost of goods sold
11,049
 

9,981

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin
3,736
 

3,301

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 1,3
2,974
 

2,665

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT
762
 

636

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
668
 

595

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA
1,430
 

1,231

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the year ended December 31, 2019.
2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.
3 Includes selling expenses of $2,795 million (2019 – $2,484 million).
Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to stronger sales and firm margins, with much higher gross margin for crop nutrients, crop protection products and services and other. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 increased by nearly $200 million compared to 2019 from a combination of organic and acquisition-related growth.
Selling expenses as a percent of sales decreased in the fourth quarter and were stable in 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019 due to ongoing efficiency initiatives and despite higher depreciation and amortization.

Crop nutrients sales were higher in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 relative to the same periods in 2019 due to 27 percent and 15 percent higher sales volumes respectively, that more than offset the impact of lower selling prices per tonne. Fourth quarter sales increased due to strong fall applications in the US and our expansion in South America. Gross margin percentage was stable in the fourth quarter of 2020 but increased for the full year of 2020 due to a larger proportion of higher-margin proprietary product sales in the year.
Crop protection products sales in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were higher compared to the same periods in 2019 due to strong market share growth in all key regions. Gross margin percentage decreased in the fourth quarter due to regional mix, which was partially offset by stronger US proprietary product results. US gross margin percentage increased nearly 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the same period in 2019. Gross margin percentage was similar year-over-year, decreasing only 0.3 percentage points compared to 2019. US gross margin percentage was 25 percent, higher by one percentage point over 2019.
Seed sales in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 increased relative to the same periods last year due to contributions from the Tec Agro Group and Agrosema Comercial Agricola Ltda. acquisitions in Brazil and higher sales in Australia. Gross margin percentage decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to regional mix and the timing of US supplier and customer programs. Gross margin percentage in the full year 2020 was consistent with the prior year, as a one percentage point gain in the US was offset by the lower rates in Australia caused by seed mix changes.
Merchandise sales increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 due to strong demand growth, primarily in Australia and the US. Gross margin percentage decreased in both periods relative to 2019 due to a higher mix of lower-margin product sales in Australia.
Nutrien Financial is reported for the first full year of operations for the Nutrien Financial business. Revenue is primarily earned through interest and service fees that are charged to our Retail branches or directly to customers.
Services and other sales were lower in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 due to the timing of livestock related sales in Australia, which more than offset significantly higher application services in North and South America. Gross margin and gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2020 were up significantly year-over-year primarily due to strong demand for US application services. Sales and gross margin were significantly higher in 2020 than in 2019 due to strong growth in demand for services in Australia and North America.
Potash
 
Three Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America
199
 

146

 

36

 
1,041
 

651

 

60

 
192
 

226

 

(15)

Offshore
251
 

204

 

23

 
1,613
 

1,234

 

31

 
156
 

164

 

(5)

 
450
 

350

 

29

 
2,654
 

1,885

 

41

 
170
 

186

 

(9)

Cost of goods sold
305
 

211

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
116
 

112

 

4

Gross margin – manufactured
145
 

139

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
54
 

74

 

(27)

Gross margin – other 1

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
46
 

35

 

31

Gross margin – total
145
 

139

 

4

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured 3

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 2
49
 

56

 

(13)

 
100
 

109

 

(8)

EBIT
96
 

83

 

16

 

Potash cash cost of product manufactured 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
123
 

66

 

86

 

 
71
 

82

 

(13)

EBITDA
219
 

149

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets
1
 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
220
 

149

 

48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $Nil) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil).

2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $40 million (2019 – $50 million).

3 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America
908
 

978

 

(7)

 
4,815
 

4,040

 

19

 
189
 

242

 

(22)

Offshore
1,238
 

1,625

 

(24)

 
8,009
 

7,481

 

7

 
155
 

217

 

(29)

 
2,146
 

2,603

 

(18)

 
12,824
 

11,521

 

11

 
167
 

226

 

(26)

Cost of goods sold
1,183
 

1,103

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
92
 

96

 

(4)

Gross margin – manufactured
963
 

1,500

 

(36)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
75
 

130

 

(42)

Gross margin – other 1

 

1

 

(100)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
35
 

34

 

3

Gross margin – total
963
 

1,501

 

(36)

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 2
248
 

298

 

(17)

 
110
 

164

 

(33)

EBIT
715
 

1,203

 

(41)

 

Potash cash cost of product manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
452
 

390

 

16

 

 
59
 

63

 

(6)

EBITDA
1,167
 

1,593

 

(27)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets
23
 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
1,190
 

1,593

 

(25)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $1 million) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil).

2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $201 million (2019 – $287 million).
Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019, due to higher domestic and offshore sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 decreased compared to 2019 as lower net realized selling prices more than offset positive impacts of significantly higher sales volumes and lower production costs and operating costs.
Sales volumes in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 increased relative to the same periods in 2019 due to strong domestic and offshore demand supported by improved global crop prices, increased planted acreage in the US and strong fall application in North America in anticipation of higher planting in 2021.
Net realized selling price decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 due to lower year-over-year global benchmark prices.
Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher depreciation and amortization related to production mix and the timing of maintenance projects relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, cost of goods sold per tonne was lower both in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 due to production efficiencies and higher production levels. These factors also lowered the potash cash cost of product manufactured in both periods.
Canpotex Sales by Market
(percentage of sales volumes, except as
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
otherwise noted)
2020
2019

Change

 
2020
2019

Change

Latin America
31
31

 
32
31

1

Other Asian markets 1
24
27

(3)

 
25
27

(2)

China
21
17

4

 
22
22

India
17
7

10

 
14
10

4

Other markets
7
18

(11)

 
7
10

(3)

 
100
100

 

 
100
100

 

1 All Asian markets except China and India.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Nitrogen
 
Three Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ammonia
157
 

141

 

11

 
730
 

571

 

28

 
216
 

245

 

(12)

Urea
230
 

193

 

19

 
853
 

695

 

23

 
270
 

278

 

(3)

Solutions, nitrates and

sulfates
168
 

166

 

1

 
1,262
 

1,096

 

15

 
133
 

152

 

(13)

 
555
 

500

 

11

 
2,845
 

2,362

 

20

 
195
 

212

 

(8)

Cost of goods sold
460
 

404

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
162
 

171

 

(5)

Gross margin – manufactured
95
 

96

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
33
 

41

 

(20)

Gross margin – other 1
17
 

11

 

55

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
51
 

60

 

(15)

Gross margin – total
112
 

107

 

5

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

Income 2
(254)
 

(11)

 

n/m

 
84
 

101

 

(17)

EBIT
366
 

118

 

210

 

Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
146
 

141

 

4

 

 
40
 

48

 

(17)

EBITDA
512
 

259

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 2
(246)
 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
266
 

259

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $114 million (2019 – $103 million) less cost of goods sold of $97 million (2019 – $92 million).

2 The adjustments consist primarily of the net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO which was recorded in other income. See Note 2 and Note 3 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

3 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ammonia
621
 

743

 

(16)

 
2,778
 

2,971

 

(6)

 
224
 

250

 

(10)

Urea
933
 

932

 

 
3,475
 

3,037

 

14

 
268
 

307

 

(13)

Solutions, nitrates and

sulfates
668
 

706

 

(5)

 
4,713
 

4,262

 

11

 
142
 

166

 

(14)

 
2,222
 

2,381

 

(7)

 
10,966
 

10,270

 

7

 
203
 

232

 

(13)

Cost of goods sold
1,804
 

1,749

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
165
 

170

 

(3)

Gross margin – manufactured
418
 

632

 

(34)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
38
 

62

 

(39)

Gross margin – other 1
57
 

68

 

(16)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
55
 

52

 

6

Gross margin – total
475
 

700

 

(32)

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

Income 2
(225)
 

(4)

 

n/m

 
93
 

114

 

(18)

EBIT
700
 

704

 

(1)

 

Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
599
 

535

 

12

 

 
43
 

45

 

(4)

EBITDA
1,299
 

1,239

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 2
(219)
 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
1,080
 

1,239

 

(13)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $518 million (2019 – $467 million) less cost of goods sold of $461 million (2019 – $399 million).

2 The adjustments consist primarily of the net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO which was recorded in other income. See Note 2 and Note 3 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to significantly higher sales volumes that more than offset lower net realized selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA in the full year 2020 decreased relative to 2019 as lower net realized selling prices were only partially offset by higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne.
Sales volumes increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019 due to strong fertilizer sales in North America that more than offset lower global industrial demand. Total nitrogen sales in 2020 were the highest on record as a result of recent expansion projects and strong overall operating rates at our North American facilities.
Net realized selling price of nitrogen was lower in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 than the same periods in 2019 due to lower global and North American benchmark prices. Fourth quarter 2020 sales commitments were mostly made in the previous quarter, prior to more recent increases in benchmark prices.
Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 as higher production volumes and lower depreciation and amortization per tonne more than offset the impact of higher natural gas costs. Cost of goods sold per tonne in 2020 decreased compared to 2019 due to lower natural gas costs and lower fixed costs, more than offsetting an increase in depreciation and amortization. Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne declined in the fourth quarter due to increased production volumes, as the comparable period was impacted by turnaround activity at our Trinidad facility.
Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production
 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

 

% Change

Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact
2.71
 

2.46

 

10

 
2.31
 

2.47

 

(6)

Realized derivative impact
0.03
 

0.06

 

(50)

 
0.05
 

0.11

 

(55)

Overall gas cost
2.74
 

2.52

 

9

 
2.36
 

2.58

 

(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average NYMEX
2.66
 

2.50

 

6

 
2.08
 

2.63

 

(21)

Average AECO
2.10
 

1.76

 

19

 
1.68
 

1.22

 

38
Gas pricesin our cost of production increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the same period last year, tracking benchmark prices. Lower US gas prices and a lower realized derivative impact in 2020 more than offset higher Canadian gas prices compared to the same period in 2019.
Phosphate
 
Three Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fertilizer
180
 

155

 

16

 
466
 

466

 

 
387
 

334

 

16

Industrial and feed
100
 

105

 

(5)

 
182
 

181

 

1

 
551
 

581

 

(5)

 
280
 

260

 

8

 
648
 

647

 

 
433
 

403

 

7

Cost of goods sold
265
 

255

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
410
 

395

 

4

Gross margin – manufactured
15
 

5

 

200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
23
 

8

 

188

Gross margin – other 1
1
 

1

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
60
 

88

 

(32)

Gross margin – total
16
 

6

 

167

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

(Income) Expenses
(8)
 

9

 

n/m

 
83
 

96

 

(14)

EBIT
24
 

(3)

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
39
 

57

 

(32)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA
63
 

54

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
63
 

54

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $40 million (2019 – $27 million) less cost of goods sold of $39 million (2019 – $26 million).

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
 
Tonnes (thousands)
 
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

 
2020
 

2019

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fertilizer
671
 

790

 

(15)

 
2,048
 

2,130

 

(4)

 
328
 

371

 

(12)

Industrial and feed
404
 

426

 

(5)

 
733
 

759

 

(3)

 
552
 

561

 

(2)

 
1,075
 

1,216

 

(12)

 
2,781
 

2,889

 

(4)

 
387
 

421

 

(8)

Cost of goods sold
1,044
 

1,218

 

(14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
376
 

422

 

(11)

Gross margin – manufactured
31
 

(2)

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
11
 

(1)

 

n/m

Gross margin – other 1
5
 

(3)

 

n/m

 

Depreciation and amortization

 
78
 

82

 

(5)

Gross margin – total
36
 

(5)

 

n/m

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization – manufactured

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses
791
 

38

 

n/m

 
89
 

81

 

10

EBIT
(755)
 

(43)

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
218
 

237

 

(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA
(537)
 

194

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets
769
 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA
232
 

194

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $127 million (2019 – $152 million) less cost of goods sold of $122 million (2019 – $155 million).
Adjusted EBITDA increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher net realized selling prices resulting from higher phosphate fertilizer prices compared to the same period in 2019 and a gain on the sale of land in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to lower costs of goods sold per tonne compared to the same periods in 2019.
Sales volumes were stable in the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter in 2019 as higher sales into the North American fertilizer market were offset by lower phosphoric acid exports that carry a lower margin. Sales volumes in 2020 were lower than in 2019 due to the conversion of the Redwater phosphate facility to ammonium sulfate production in 2019 and a lower phosphate operating rate.
Net realized selling price of phosphate fertilizer was higher in the fourth quarter of 2020 than in the fourth quarter of 2019 year following a recovery in global benchmark prices, which was partially offset by lower industrial and feed prices and was impacted by timing lags to benchmark prices. Net realized selling prices in 2020 were lower than in 2019 consistent with lower global benchmark prices.
Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to higher raw material input costs and lower production volumes that offset lower depreciation and amortization following the non-cash impairment in the third quarter of 2020. Cost of goods sold per tonne was lower in 2020 relative to 2019 due to lower raw material costs, favorable non-cash inventory adjustments and a change in estimate related to an asset retirement obligation recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the “Financial Outlook and Guidance” section, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “forecast”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien’s business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien’s 2021 annual guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; capital spending expectations for 2021; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2021, including our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2021, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of import and export volumes; expectations regarding repurchases of our common shares, including the timing thereof; the negotiation of sales contracts; the implementation of our carbon program and the benefits to Nutrien and growers therefrom; and acquisitions and divestitures. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2021 and in the future; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs; and our ability to redeploy capital to generate higher returns for shareholders.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States.

The purpose of our expected adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) guidance ranges, as well as our adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA price and input costs sensitivities ranges, are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.
Terms and Definitions
For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the “Terms and Definitions” section of our 2019 Annual Report dated February 19, 2020. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, “n/m” indicates information that is not meaningful and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool

Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.
__________________________________________________________________________________Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
In order to expedite access to our conference call, each participant will be required to pre-register for the event:

Online: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5869929.

Via Phone: 1-888-869-1189 Conference ID 5869929.

Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do not share your information with anyone else.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit http://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2020-q4-earnings-conference-call
Appendix A – Selected Additional Financial DataSelected Retail measuresThree Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Crop nutrients 14
 

15

 
25
 

23
Crop protection products 11
 

8

 
32
 

34
Seed 37
 

11

 
46
 

38
All products 10.8
 

8.2

 
22.9
 

23.3
All products before reclassification 111.1
 

8.4

 
23.3
 

23.7
Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
North America2,063
 

1,558

 
9,746
 

8,812
International622
 

559

 
2,986
 

2,236
Total2,685
 

2,117

 
12,732
 

11,048
Crop nutrients selling price per tonne
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
North America413
 

436

 
421
 

465
International413
 

408

 
367
 

398
Total413
 

428

 
408
 

452
Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
North America89
 

95

 
99
 

102
International85
 

68

 
55
 

60
Total88
 

88

 
89
 

93
1 Adjusted to reflect what the metric would have been prior to a reclassification of certain immaterial figures.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Financial performance measures
 

 

 

 
2020 Target
 
2020 ActualsRetail adjusted EBITDA to sales (%) 1
 

 

 

 
10
 
10Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 2
 

 

 
21
 
15Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 2
 

 

 
5Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 2
 

 

 

 

 

 
61.8Retail cash operating coverage ratio before reclassification (%) 1, 2, 3
 

 

 
61
 
61.1Retail normalized comparable store sales (%) 2
 

 

 

 

 

 
6Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2
 
1,000
 
1,075Nutrien Financial net interest margin (%) 1,2
 

 

 

 

 

 
5.31 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2020.
2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
3 Adjusted to reflect what the metric would have been prior to a reclassification of certain immaterial figures.Nutrien FinancialAs at December 31, 2020(millions of US dollars)Current90 days
past dueAllowance 1TotalNorth America
962

130

44

38

(24)
1,150International
178

2

16

47

(1)
242Nutrien Financial receivables 2
1,140

132

60

85

(25)
1,3921 Bad debt expense on the above receivables was $26 million (2019 – $5 million) in the Retail segment.
2 Includes $1,147 million (2019 – $762 million) of very low risk of default and $270 million (2019 – $64 million) of low risk of default.Selected Nitrogen measuresThree Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019 Sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Fertilizer1,740
 

1,350

 
6,750
 

5,554
Industrial and feed1,105
 

1,012

 
4,216
 

4,716
Net sales (millions of US dollars)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Fertilizer359
 

311

 
1,467
 

1,466
Industrial and feed196
 

189

 
755
 

915
Net selling price per tonne
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Fertilizer206
 

230

 
217
 

264
Industrial and feed178
 

187

 
179
 

194
Production measuresThree Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019 Potash production (Product tonnes – thousands)2,784
 

1,939

 
12,595
 

11,700
Potash shutdown weeks 1-
 

28

 
38
 

55
Ammonia production – total 21,584
 

1,401

 
6,063
 

6,164
Ammonia production – adjusted 2,31,035
 

1,036

 
4,102
 

3,978
Ammonia operating rate (%) 394
 

94

 
93
 

91
P2O5 production (P2O5 tonnes – thousands) 4361
 

390

 
1,444
 

1,514
P2O5 operating rate (%) 484
 

91

 
85
 

89
1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates and planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions.
2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.
3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.
4 Excludes Redwater. Appendix B – Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We use both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are numerical measures of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that are not specified, defined or determined under IFRS, and are not presented in our financial statements. Non-IFRS measures either exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure specified, defined or determined under IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts.

Management believes the non-IFRS financial measures provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions, and why management uses each measure. It includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As non-recurring or unusual items arise, we generally exclude these items in our calculation.
Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).
Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, Merger and related costs, certain acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), COVID-19 related expenses, loss on disposal of business and net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO. In 2020, we amended our calculation of adjusted EBITDA to adjust for the impact of COVID-19 related expenses, loss on disposal of business and net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO. There were no similar income or expenses in the comparative period. To align with the change in our segment performance measure effective in 2020, we will primarily use adjusted EBITDA going forward as our consolidated performance measure.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations.

 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars)
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

Net earnings (loss)
316
 

(48)

 
459
 

992

Finance costs
119
 

141

 
520
 

554

Income tax (recovery) expense
(32)
 

(30)

 
(77)
 

316

Depreciation and amortization
499
 

436

 
1,989
 

1,799
EBITDA902
 

499

 
2,891
 

3,661

Merger and related costs

 

25

 

 

82

Acquisition and integration related costs
22
 

16

 
60
 

16

Share-based compensation expense
60
 

9

 
69
 

104

Impairment of assets
1
 

87

 
824
 

120

COVID-19 related expenses
18
 

 
48
 

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
15
 

28

 
19
 

42

Loss on disposal of business

 

 
6
 

Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO
(250)
 

 
(250)
 


Adjusted EBITDA768
 

664

 
3,667
 

4,025
Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated), Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share and Sustaining Capital Expenditures Guidance
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings per share and sustaining capital expenditures guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS due to unknown variables and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine, without unreasonable efforts. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes the impacts of acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), and COVID-19 related expenses. Guidance for sustaining capital expenditures includes expected expenditures required to sustain operations at existing levels and includes major repairs and maintenance and plant turnarounds.
Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per ShareMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.
Definition: Net earnings (loss) before certain acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), loss on disposal of business, net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO and impairment of assets, net of tax. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment. In 2020, we amended our calculation of adjusted net loss to adjust for the impact of COVID-19 related expenses, loss on disposal of business and net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations excluding the effects of non-operating items.

 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
 

 

 

 

 
Per
 

 

 

 

 
Per
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise
Increases
 

 

 
Diluted
 
Increases
 

 

 
Diluted
noted)
(Decreases)
 
Post-Tax
 
Share
 
(Decreases)
 
Post-Tax
 
Share
Net earnings

 

 

316

 

0.55

 

 

 

459

 

0.81

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration related costs

22

 

13

 

0.03

 

60

 

44

 

0.08

Share-based compensation expense

60

 

36

 

0.06

 

69

 

50

 

0.09

Impairment of assets

1

 

1

 

 

824

 

657

 

1.15

COVID-19 related expenses

22

 

13

 

0.02

 

67

 

49

 

0.09

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

15

 

9

 

0.02

 

19

 

14

 

0.02

Loss on disposal of business

 

 

 

6

 

4

 

Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO

(250)

 

(250)

 

(0.44)

 

(250)

 

(250)

 

(0.44)
Adjusted net earnings
 

 
138
 
0.24
 

 

 
1,027
 
1.80Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working CapitalMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash from operations before working capital changes.
Definition: Cash from operations before working capital changes less sustaining capital expenditures. We also calculate a similar measure that includes changes in non-cash operating working capital.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars)
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

Cash from operations before working capital changes
604
 

489

 
2,749
 

3,175

Sustaining capital expenditures
(408)
 

(351)

 
(919)
 

(1,018)
Free cash flow196
 

138

 
1,830
 

2,157

Changes in non-cash operating working capital
2,174
 

1,930

 
574
 

490
Free cash flow including changes in non-cashoperating working capital2,370
 

2,068

 
2,404
 

2,647
Potash Cash Cost of Product Manufactured (“COPM”)Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold (“COGS”) for the Potash segment.
Definition: Potash COGS for the period excluding depreciation and amortization expense and inventory and other adjustments divided by the production tonnes for the period.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

Total COGS – Potash
305
 

211

 
1,183
 

1,103

Change in inventory
18
 

11

 
(10)
 

10

Other adjustments
(7)
 

 
(12)
 

(16)

COPM
316
 

222

 
1,161
 

1,097

Depreciation and amortization included in COPM
(119)
 

(63)

 
(424)
 

(355)

Cash COPM
197
 

159

 
737
 

742

Production tonnes (tonnes – thousands)
2,784
 

1,939

 
12,595
 

11,700
Potash cash COPM per tonne71
 

82

 
59
 

63
Ammonia Controllable Cash COPMMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: COGS for the Nitrogen segment.
Definition: The total of COGS for the Nitrogen segment excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

 
Three Months Ended December 31
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

Total COGS – Nitrogen
557
 

496

 
2,265
 

2,148

Depreciation and amortization in COGS
(127)
 

(122)

 
(522)
 

(462)

Cash COGS for products other than ammonia
(325)
 

(274)

 
(1,342)
 

(1,226)

Ammonia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cash COGS before other adjustments
105
 

100

 
401
 

460

Other adjustments 1
(6)
 

(22)

 
(52)
 

(57)

Total cash COPM
99
 

78

 
349
 

403

Natural gas and steam costs
(71)
 

(52)

 
(235)
 

(273)

Controllable cash COPM
28
 

26

 
114
 

130

Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 – thousands)
704
 

544

 
2,649
 

2,887
Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne40
 

48

 
43
 

45

1 Includes changes in inventory balances and other adjustments.

2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.
Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne – ManufacturedMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.
Definition: Gross margin from manufactured products per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne. Reconciliations are provided in the “Segment Results” section.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.
Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien FinancialMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: (Current assets minus current liabilities for Retail) divided by Retail sales.
Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the working capital and sales of certain acquisitions (such as Ruralco) during the first year following the acquisition. We amended our calculation to adjust for the sales of certain recently acquired businesses. We also look at this metric excluding the sales and working capital of Nutrien Financial.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

 
Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2020
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2020
 
Q2 2020
 
Q3 2020
 
Q4 2020
 
Average/Total
Working capital

2,288

 

2,030

 

3,216

 

1,157

 

 

Working capital from certain recent acquisitions

(108)

 

63

 

 

 

 

Adjusted working capital

2,180

 

2,093

 

3,216

 

1,157

 
2,162
Nutrien Financial working capital

(795)

 

(2,108)

 

(1,711)

 

(1,392)

 

 

Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial

1,385

 

(15)

 

1,505

 

(235)

 
660
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales 1

2,661

 

6,764

 

2,742

 

2,618

 

 

Sales from certain recent acquisitions

(348)

 

(338)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted sales

2,313

 

6,426

 

2,742

 

2,618

 
14,099
Nutrien Financial sales 1

(16)

 

(40)

 

(36)

 

(37)

 

 

Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial

2,297

 

6,386

 

2,706

 

2,581

 
13,970
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the first three quarters of 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
15Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)
 

 

 
5Nutrien Financial Net Interest MarginMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Nutrien Financial gross margin divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables.
Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

 
Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2020
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2020
 
Q2 2020
 
Q3 2020
 
Q4 2020
 
Total/Average
Nutrien Financial revenue

16

 

40

 

36

 

37

 

 

Deemed interest expense 1

(5)

 

(15)

 

(15)

 

(14)

 

 

Net interest

11

 

25

 

21

 

23

 
80
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Nutrien Financial receivables

795

 

2,108

 

1,711

 

1,392

 
1,502Nutrien Financial net interest margin (%)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
5.3
1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.
Retail Cash Operating Coverage RatioMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail operating expenses1 as a percentage of Retail gross margin.
Definition: Retail operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

 
Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2020
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2020
 
Q2 2020
 
Q3 2020
 
Q4 2020
 
Total
Operating expenses 1,2

689

 

826

 

691

 

768

 
2,974
Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

(153)

 

(161)

 

(167)

 

(177)

 
(658)
Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

536

 

665

 

524

 

591

 
2,316
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin 2

541

 

1,627

 

683

 

885

 
3,736
Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold

2

 

2

 

3

 

3

 
10
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization

543

 

1,629

 

686

 

888

 
3,746Cash operating coverage ratio (%)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
61.8Cash operating coverage ratio before reclassification (%) 3
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
61.1
1 Includes Retail expenses below gross margin including selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and other (income) expenses.

2 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the first three quarters of 2020.

3 Adjusted to reflect what the metric would have been prior to a reclassification of certain immaterial figures.
Retail Adjusted EBITDA per US Selling LocationMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail US adjusted EBITDA.
Definition: Total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess our US Retail operating performance. This measure includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months. In the third quarter of 2020, we revised this measure from US EBITDA to US adjusted EBITDA to align with how we evaluate Retail results. There were no changes to this measure as a result of the change.

 
Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2020
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2020
 
Q2 2020
 
Q3 2020
 
Q4 2020
 
Total
Adjusted US EBITDA

(44)

 

766

 

86

 

177

 
985
Adjustments for acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
(5)
Adjusted US EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
980
Number of US selling locations adjusted for acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
912Adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
1,075Retail Normalized Comparable Store SalesMost directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales.
Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates used in the current year. We retain sales of closed locations in the comparable base if the closed location is in close proximity to an existing location, unless we plan to exit the market area or are unable to economically or logistically serve it. We do not adjust for temporary closures, expansions or renovations of stores.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months.

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2020
 

2019

Sales from comparable base

 

 

 

Current period
13,546
 

12,568

Prior period 1
13,282
 

12,520

Comparable store sales (%)
2
 

0

Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates 1
12,784
 

12,636
Normalized comparable store sales (%)6
 

(1)

1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in 2020.
Condensed Consolidated Financial StatementsUnaudited in millions of US Dollars except as otherwise notedCondensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Twelve Months Ended
 

 
December 31
 
December 31
 

Note
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

 

 

 

 

Note 1

 

 

 

Note 1
SALES
2
4,052
 

3,462

 
20,908
 

20,084

Freight, transportation and distribution

 
202
 

172

 
855
 

768

Cost of goods sold

 
2,685
 

2,256

 
14,814
 

13,814
GROSS MARGIN
 
1,165
 

1,034

 
5,239
 

5,502

Selling expenses

 
732
 

670

 
2,813
 

2,505

General and administrative expenses

 
117
 

117

 
429
 

404

Provincial mining and other taxes

 
41
 

39

 
204
 

292

Share-based compensation expense

 
60
 

9

 
69
 

104

Impairment of assets

 
1
 

87

 
824
 

120

Other (income) expenses

3
(189)
 

49

 
(2)
 

215
EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES403
 

63

 
902
 

1,862

Finance costs

 
119
 

141

 
520
 

554
EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 
284
 

(78)

 
382
 

1,308

Income tax (recovery) expense

 
(32)
 

(30)

 
(77)
 

316
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
 
316
 

(48)

 
459
 

992
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (“EPS”)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 
0.55
 

(0.08)

 
0.81
 

1.70

Diluted

 
0.55
 

(0.08)

 
0.81
 

1.70

Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS

 
569,180,000
 

572,916,000

 
569,657,000
 

582,269,000

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS

 
569,393,000
 

572,916,000

 
569,686,000
 

583,102,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
 
Three Months
Ended
 
Twelve Months
Ended
 
December 31
 
December 31
(Net of related income taxes)
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)316
 

(48)

 
459
 

992

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
72
 

7

 
75
 

7

Net fair value gain (loss) on investments
18
 

1

 
(7)
 

(25)

Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to

net earnings (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on currency translation of foreign operations
194
 

83

 
142
 

47

Other
(4)
 

2

 
(16)
 

7
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME280
 

93

 
194
 

36
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME596
 

45

 
653
 

1,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
Three Months
Ended
 
Twelve Months
Ended
 
December 31
 
December 31
 
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)
316
 

(48)

 
459
 

992

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
499
 

436

 
1,989
 

1,799

Share-based compensation expense
60
 

9

 
69
 

104

Impairment of assets
1
 

87

 
824
 

120

Net gain on disposal of investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company

S.A.E. (“MOPCO”)
(250)
 

 
(250)
 

Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax
90
 

(1)

 
(9)
 

177

Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous
(112)
 

6

 
(333)
 

(17)

Cash from operations before working capital changes
604
 

489

 
2,749
 

3,175

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables
1,600
 

1,363

 
145
 

(64)

Inventories
(1,068)
 

(1,049)

 
85
 

190

Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(946)
 

(1,039)

 
(10)
 

(238)

Payables and accrued charges
2,588
 

2,655

 
354
 

602
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES2,778
 

2,419

 
3,323
 

3,665
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment
(496)
 

(551)

 
(1,423)
 

(1,728)

Additions to intangible assets
(39)
 

(45)

 
(126)
 

(163)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(17)
 

(74)

 
(233)
 

(911)

Proceeds from disposal of investment in MOPCO
540
 

 
540
 

Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

55

Purchase of investments
(23)
 

(34)

 
(102)
 

(198)

Other
40
 

39

 
140
 

147
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES5
 

(665)

 
(1,204)
 

(2,798)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs on long-term debt

 

 
(15)
 

(29)

(Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net
(1,493)
 

(1,318)

 
(892)
 

216

Proceeds from long-term debt
21
 

 
1,541
 

1,510

Repayment of long-term debt
(2)
 

 
(509)
 

(1,010)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(71)
 

(68)

 
(274)
 

(234)

Dividends paid
(259)
 

(258)

 
(1,030)
 

(1,022)

Repurchase of common shares

 

 
(160)
 

(1,930)

Issuance of common shares

 

2

 

 

20
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES(1,804)
 

(1,642)

 
(1,339)
 

(2,479)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH ANDCASH EQUIVALENTS10
 

(9)

 
3
 

(31)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS989
 

103

 
783
 

(1,643)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD465
 

568

 
671
 

2,314
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD1,454
 

671

 
1,454
 

671

Cash and cash equivalents comprised of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash
1,375
 

532

 
1,375
 

532

Short-term investments
79
 

139

 
79
 

139

 
1,454
 

671

 
1,454
 

671
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid
164
 

152

 
498
 

505

Income taxes paid
64
 

28

 
156
 

29

Total cash outflow for leases
79
 

92

 
345
 

345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (“AOCI”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actuarial

 

Loss on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Fair

 

Gain on

 

Currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of

 

 

 

 

 

Value

 

Defined

 

Translation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

Share

 

Contributed

 

Loss on

 

Benefit

 

of Foreign

 

 

 

Total

 

Retained

 

Total

 

Shares

 

Capital

 

Surplus

 

Investments

 

Plans 1

 

Operations

 

Other

 

AOCI

 

Earnings

 

Equity 2
BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2018
608,535,477

 

16,740

 

231

 

(7)

 

 

(251)

 

(33)

 

(291)

 

7,745

 

24,425

Net earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

992

 

992

Other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

 

(25)

 

7

 

47

 

7

 

36

 

 

36

Shares repurchased

(36,067,323)

 

(992)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(886)

 

(1,878)

Dividends declared

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(754)

 

(754)

Effect of share-based compensation including

issuance of common shares

474,655

 

23

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40

Transfer of net loss on sale of investment

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

3

 

(3)

 

Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

8

 

 

8

Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

 

 

 

 

(7)

 

 

 

(7)

 

7

 


BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2019
572,942,809

 

15,771

 

248

 

(29)

 

 

(204)

 

(18)

 

(251)

 

7,101

 

22,869

Net earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
459
 
459
Other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

 
(7)
 
75
 
142
 
(16)
 
194
 

 
194
Shares repurchased
(3,832,580)
 
(105)
 
(55)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
(160)
Dividends declared

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
(1,029)
 
(1,029)
Effect of share-based compensation including

issuance of common shares
150,177
 
7
 
12
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
19
Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges

 

 

 

 

 

 
13
 
13
 

 
13
Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

 

 

 

 
(75)
 

 

 
(75)
 
75
 
-BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2020569,260,406
 
15,673
 
205
 
(36)
 

 
(62)
 
(21)
 
(119)
 
6,606
 
22,365
1 Any amounts incurred during a period were transferred to retained earnings at each period-end. Therefore, no balance exists at the beginning or end of period.

2 All equity transactions were attributable to common shareholders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
December 31
 

December 31

As at
2020
 

2019
ASSETS
 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents
1,454
 

671

Receivables
3,581
 

3,542

Inventories
4,930
 

4,975

Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,505
 

1,477

 
11,470
 

10,665

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment
19,660
 

20,335

Goodwill
12,198
 

11,986

Other intangible assets
2,388
 

2,428

Investments
562
 

821

Other assets
914
 

564
TOTAL ASSETS47,192
 

46,799
LIABILITIES
 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Short-term debt
159
 

976

Current portion of long-term debt
14
 

502

Current portion of lease liabilities
249
 

214

Payables and accrued charges
8,058
 

7,437

 
8,480
 

9,129

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term debt
10,047
 

8,553

Lease liabilities
891
 

859

Deferred income tax liabilities
3,149
 

3,145

Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities
454
 

433

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs
1,597
 

1,650

Other non-current liabilities
209
 

161
TOTAL LIABILITIES24,827
 

23,930
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 

 

 

Share capital
15,673
 

15,771

Contributed surplus
205
 

248

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(119)
 

(251)

Retained earnings
6,606
 

7,101
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY22,365
 

22,869
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY47,192
 

46,799

 

 

 

 

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial StatementsAs at and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as “Nutrien”, “we”, “us”, “our” or “the Company”) is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

Our accounting policies are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Our 2020 annual consolidated financial statements, which are expected to be issued in February 2021, will include additional information under IFRS.

Certain immaterial 2019 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings (loss) and segment information.

In management’s opinion, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects.
NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has four reportable operating segments: Retail Ag Solutions (“Retail”), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce. Sales reported under our Corporate and Others segment primarily relates to our non-core Canadian business, which was sold in 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Chief Operating Decision Maker changed the measure used to evaluate the performance of our operating segments from net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA provides a better indication of the segment’s performance as it excludes the impact of impairments and other costs that are centrally managed by our corporate function. Due to the change in the measurement of the segments, we have presented adjusted EBITDA for the comparative periods.

 

 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Corporate
 

 

 

 

 

 
Retail
 
Potash
 
Nitrogen
 
Phosphate
 
and Others
 
Eliminations
 
ConsolidatedSales– third party2,608
 
467
 
647
 
318
 
12
 

 
4,052
 
– intersegment10
 
57
 
147
 
56
 

 
(270)
 
-Sales– total2,618
 
524
 
794
 
374
 
12
 
(270)
 
4,052Freight, transportation and distribution-
 
74
 
125
 
54
 

 
(51)
 
202Net sales2,618
 
450
 
669
 
320
 
12
 
(219)
 
3,850Cost of goods sold1,733
 
305
 
557
 
304
 
11
 
(225)
 
2,685Gross margin885
 
145
 
112
 
16
 
1
 
6
 
1,165Selling expenses727
 
2
 
8
 
2
 
(7)
 

 
732General and administrative expenses33
 
2
 
1
 
3
 
78
 

 
117Provincial mining and other taxes-
 
40
 

 

 
1
 

 
41Share-based compensation expense-
 

 

 

 
60
 

 
60Impairment of assets-
 
1
 

 

 

 

 
1Other expenses (income)8
 
4
 
(263)
 
(13)
 
75
 

 
(189)Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes117
 
96
 
366
 
24
 
(206)
 
6
 
403Depreciation and amortization180
 
123
 
146
 
39
 
11
 

 
499EBITDA297
 
219
 
512
 
63
 
(195)
 
6
 
902Acquisition and integration related costs-
 

 
4
 

 
18
 

 
22Share-based compensation expense-
 

 

 

 
60
 

 
60Impairment of assets-
 
1
 

 

 

 

 
1COVID-19 related expenses-
 

 

 

 
18
 

 
18Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives-
 

 

 

 
15
 

 
15Net gain on disposal of investment inMOPCO-
 

 
(250)
 

 

 

 
(250)Adjusted EBITDA297
 
220
 
266
 
63
 
(84)
 
6
 
768Assets – at December 31, 202020,526
 
12,032
 
10,612
 
1,462
 
2,983
 
(423)
 
47,192
 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

Potash

 

Nitrogen

 

Phosphate

 

and Others

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

2,181

 

374

 

575

 

298

 

34

 

 

3,462

 

– intersegment

10

 

29

 

125

 

43

 

 

(207)

 

Sales

– total

2,191

 

403

 

700

 

341

 

34

 

(207)

 

3,462

Freight, transportation and distribution

 

53

 

97

 

54

 

 

(32)

 

172

Net sales

2,191

 

350

 

603

 

287

 

34

 

(175)

 

3,290

Cost of goods sold

1,435

 

211

 

496

 

281

 

34

 

(201)

 

2,256

Gross margin

756

 

139

 

107

 

6

 

 

26

 

1,034

Selling expenses

668

 

2

 

4

 

 

(4)

 

 

670

General and administrative expenses

30

 

6

 

4

 

4

 

73

 

 

117

Provincial mining and other taxes

 

50

 

 

 

(11)

 

 

39

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

9

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

87

 

 

87

Other (income) expenses

(11)

 

(2)

 

(19)

 

5

 

76

 

 

49

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and

income taxes

69

 

83

 

118

 

(3)

 

(230)

 

26

 

63

Depreciation and amortization

162

 

66

 

141

 

57

 

10

 

 

436

EBITDA

231

 

149

 

259

 

54

 

(220)

 

26

 

499

Merger and related costs

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

25

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

16

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

9

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

87

 

 

87

Foreign exchange loss, net of

related derivatives

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

28

Adjusted EBITDA

231

 

149

 

259

 

54

 

(55)

 

26

 

664

Assets – at December 31, 2019

19,990

 

11,696

 

10,991

 

2,198

 

2,129

 

(205)

 

46,799

 

 

 
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Corporate
 

 

 

 

 

 
Retail
 
Potash
 
Nitrogen
 
Phosphate
 
and Others
 
Eliminations
 
ConsolidatedSales– third party14,748
 
2,265
 
2,572
 
1,241
 
82
 

 
20,908
 
– intersegment37
 
248
 
628
 
202
 

 
(1,115)
 
-Sales– total14,785
 
2,513
 
3,200
 
1,443
 
82
 
(1,115)
 
20,908Freight, transportation and distribution-
 
367
 
460
 
241
 

 
(213)
 
855Net sales14,785
 
2,146
 
2,740
 
1,202
 
82
 
(902)
 
20,053Cost of goods sold11,049
 
1,183
 
2,265
 
1,166
 
74
 
(923)
 
14,814Gross margin3,736
 
963
 
475
 
36
 
8
 
21
 
5,239Selling expenses2,795
 
9
 
27
 
6
 
(24)
 

 
2,813General and administrative expenses135
 
7
 
8
 
10
 
269
 

 
429Provincial mining and other taxes-
 
201
 
1
 

 
2
 

 
204Share-based compensation expense-
 

 

 

 
69
 

 
69Impairment of assets-
 
23
 
27
 
769
 
5
 

 
824Other expenses (income)44
 
8
 
(288)
 
6
 
228
 

 
(2)Earnings (loss) before finance costs andincome taxes762
 
715
 
700
 
(755)
 
(541)
 
21
 
902Depreciation and amortization668
 
452
 
599
 
218
 
52
 

 
1,989EBITDA1,430
 
1,167
 
1,299
 
(537)
 
(489)
 
21
 
2,891Acquisition and integration related costs-
 

 
4
 

 
56
 

 
60Share-based compensation expense-
 

 

 

 
69
 

 
69Impairment of assets-
 
23
 
27
 
769
 
5
 

 
824COVID-19 related expenses-
 

 

 

 
48
 

 
48Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives-
 

 

 

 
19
 

 
19Loss on disposal of business-
 

 

 

 
6
 

 
6Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO-
 

 
(250)
 

 

 

 
(250)Adjusted EBITDA1,430
 
1,190
 
1,080
 
232
 
(286)
 
21
 
3,667Assets – at December 31, 202020,526
 
12,032
 
10,612
 
1,462
 
2,983
 
(423)
 
47,192
 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

Potash

 

Nitrogen

 

Phosphate

 

and Others

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Sales

– third party

13,244

 

2,702

 

2,608

 

1,397

 

133

 

 

20,084

 

– intersegment

38

 

207

 

612

 

203

 

 

(1,060)

 

Sales

– total

13,282

 

2,909

 

3,220

 

1,600

 

133

 

(1,060)

 

20,084

Freight, transportation and distribution

 

305

 

372

 

232

 

 

(141)

 

768

Net sales

13,282

 

2,604

 

2,848

 

1,368

 

133

 

(919)

 

19,316

Cost of goods sold

9,981

 

1,103

 

2,148

 

1,373

 

133

 

(924)

 

13,814

Gross margin

3,301

 

1,501

 

700

 

(5)

 

 

5

 

5,502

Selling expenses

2,484

 

9

 

25

 

5

 

(18)

 

 

2,505

General and administrative expenses

112

 

6

 

15

 

7

 

264

 

 

404

Provincial mining and other taxes

 

287

 

2

 

1

 

2

 

 

292

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

104

 

 

104

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

120

Other expenses (income)

69

 

(4)

 

(46)

 

25

 

171

 

 

215

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and

income taxes

636

 

1,203

 

704

 

(43)

 

(643)

 

5

 

1,862

Depreciation and amortization

595

 

390

 

535

 

237

 

42

 

 

1,799

EBITDA

1,231

 

1,593

 

1,239

 

194

 

(601)

 

5

 

3,661

Merger and related costs

 

 

 

 

82

 

 

82

Acquisition and integration related costs

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

16

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

104

 

 

104

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

120

Foreign exchange loss, net of

related derivatives

 

 

 

 

42

 

 

42

Adjusted EBITDA

1,231

 

1,593

 

1,239

 

194

 

(237)

 

5

 

4,025

Assets – at December 31, 2019

19,990

 

11,696

 

10,991

 

2,198

 

2,129

 

(205)

 

46,799

 
NOTE 3 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES
 
Three Months Ended
 
Twelve Months Ended
 
December 31
 
December 31
 
2020
 

2019

 
2020
 

2019

Merger and related costs

 

25

 

 

82

Acquisition and integration related costs
22
 

16

 
60
 

16

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
17
 

28

 
18
 

42

Earnings of equity-accounted investees
(27)
 

(13)

 
(73)
 

(66)

Bad debt (recovery) expense
(3)
 

(14)

 
6
 

24

COVID-19 related expenses
18
 

 
48
 

Loss on disposal of business

 

 
6
 

Net gain on disposal of investment in MOPCO
(250)
 

 
(250)
 

Other expenses
34
 

7

 
183
 

117

 
(189)
 

49

 
(2)
 

215

In the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of our strategic decision to dispose of our investment in MOPCO, we received cash consideration of $540 for the disposal of the investment and settlement of legal claims. This resulted in a pre-tax gain of $250 recorded in other (income) expenses.
