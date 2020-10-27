|
22:05 | 27.10.2020
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, October 28
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on October 28, 2020, after the close of the stock market.
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 7593918.
The Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate as soon as practicable after the filing. Concurrent with the filing of the Form 10-Q, an earnings release containing the third quarter 2020 financial statements will be issued. We urge investors to read our complete Form 10-Q in order to have adequate information to make informed investment decisions.
