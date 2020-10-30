|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 31.10.2020
Subsea Production and Processing Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Application (Shallow water, Deepwater, and Ultra-deepwater) – Global Forecast to 2024
The subsea production and processing market is poised to grow by USD 6.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in subsea processing.
The subsea production and processing market analysis include the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea production and processing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Baker Hughes Co.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Hunting Plc
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Saipem Spa
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
Growing adoption of renewable energy
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
