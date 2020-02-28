|
2:15 | 29.02.2020
Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market 2020-2024|Rise in Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
Subsea WAS
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Size
Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Trends
Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing demand for oil and natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist subsea well access and blowout preventer system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the subsea well access and blowout preventer system market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in subsea well access and blowout preventer system market
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product placement
Subsea BOP – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Subsea WAS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes, a GE Co.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Eaton Corp. Plc
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
TechnipFMC Plc
Weatherford International Plc
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
