12:00 | 28.10.2020
Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP to Begin Trading on OTCQX
Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCQX: SBVRF) (the “REIT LP”) announced that the REIT LP has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The REIT LP will trade under the symbol “SBVRF,” starting on October 28, 2020. The REIT LP continues to also trade on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”) in Canada under the symbols “SVX.U” and “SVX.RT.U.”
The REIT LP also recently announced that it has agreed to grant an aggregate of up to 24,116,750 million contingent rights (the “Contingent Rights”) to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are not redeemed in connection with the REIT LP’s previously announced qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) and to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are issued in connection therewith, which Contingent Rights will be issued to holders of record on the day following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the “Closing”). The holders of Contingent Rights will be entitled to receive one limited partnership unit (“LP Units”) for every five Contingents Rights held, upon the earlier of (a) the listing of the REIT LP units on a recognized major U.S. exchange, and (b) cannabis production and sale becoming federally legal in the United States. The REIT LP expects to close the Qualifying Transaction in early November 2020.
“We are pleased to announce that we have qualified to trade on the OTCQX market, which marks another milestone in our effort to provide investors with greater access to our securities. We believe that the combination of growth and an estimated 6.5% yield offered by the REIT LP’s initial portfolio of 15 industrial and retail assets, as well as our high-quality platform as the second cannabis REIT, will be attractive to investors worldwide,” said the REIT LP’s CEO Richard Acosta.
Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Additional information is located at www.subversivecapital.com/reit.
Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the REIT LP, including with respect to the Qualifying Transaction.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the REIT LP as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The REIT LP’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the anticipated receipt of any required regulatory approvals and consents (including the final approval of the Exchange); the expectation that each counterparty in respect of the assets comprising the REIT LP”s initial portfolio will comply with the terms and conditions of the applicable definitive agreement; the expectation that no event, change or other circumstance will occur that could give rise to the termination of one or more of such agreements; the REIT LP’s future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, demographic and industry trends, no change in legislative or regulatory matters, future levels of indebtedness, the tax laws as currently in effect, the continuing availability of capital and current economic conditions.
When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT LP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the REIT LP’s final prospectus dated October 19, 2020. The final prospectus is available on the REIT LP’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Although management has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.
All forward‐looking statements included in and incorporated into this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward‐looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the REIT LP nor its Sponsors do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
