Success Story: Infiniti Research helps an Oil and Gas Company Enhance Operational Efficiency and Mitigate Operational Risks Using Operational Risk Analysis Solutions

Engagement Overview:

The client is a company from the oil and gas industry based out of Europe. Multiple factors including, but not limited to, volatile raw material prices and various operational risks were negatively impacting the profitability of the company. The operational efficiency and production capacity were similarly impacted. Therefore, the client sought the advisory of Infiniti Research to identify operational risks, and help improve business growth using operational risk analysis solutions. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To identify all potential risks and develop operational strategies to mitigate them

Objective 2: To reduce the negative impact on the profitability of the company

Objective 3: To expect economic downturns and mitigate financial risks

Due to factors such as market volatility and fluctuating oil prices, the oil and gas industry faces major risks and challenges.

Infiniti’s research experts leveraged operational risk analysis engagement to tackle the aforementioned challenges. A quantitative risk assessment study helped identify operational risks and prioritize them on the basis of their impact. Our experts conducted a market assessment study to help keep tabs on market segments, and demand-supply shifts, as well as to provide insights on the potential impact of changing factors on business segments.

Business impact of the operational risk analysis solution for the oil and gas industry client:

With Infiniti’s operational risk analysis engagement, the company was able to identify all the major risks impacting their business operation. By leveraging our operational risk analysis solution, the client was also able to: Prioritize risks on the basis of impact severity Efficiently implement operational risk management strategy Enhance their operational efficiency Realize savings of over $2.7 million in their operational cost

