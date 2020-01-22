22:15 | 22.01.2020



Summit Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call Date



Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A conference call will be held that morning at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:





1-877-823-8690

International Live:





1-825-312-2236

Conference ID:





7192995

Password:





Summit

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through February 12, 2020:

Domestic Replay:



1-800-585-8367

International Replay:



1-416-621-4642

Conference ID:



7192995

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

