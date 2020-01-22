|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 22.01.2020
Summit Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call Date
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A conference call will be held that morning at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live:
1-877-823-8690
International Live:
1-825-312-2236
Conference ID:
7192995
Password:
Summit
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through February 12, 2020:
