22:15 | 09.02.2021
Summit Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Date and Virtual Investor Event Date
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, which is a day earlier than previously announced. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session, which is a day earlier than previously announced. The Company adjusted its previously announced earnings call timing to avoid conflicts with another industry event.
The Company also announced that it plans to hold a virtual investor event to discuss its strategic outlook on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. mountain time (1:00 p.m. eastern time).
A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
Domestic Live:
1-877-823-8690
International Live:
1-825-312-2236
Conference ID:
1994474
Password:
Summit
Domestic Replay:
1-800-585-8367
International Replay:
1-416-621-4642
Conference ID:
1994474
The Company will announce participation details for its March 16, 2021 virtual investor event to discuss its strategic outlook at a later date.
